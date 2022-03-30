Letters to the Editor: March 30

No need for speed
Re: the March 12 letter “Baseball needs to speed up.”
Please don’t speed it up! Everything is getting faster these days, please let our leisure time stay slow and peaceful. Maybe the writer should attend an outdoor game, maybe stop and smell the roses (or hot dogs, kettle corn or fresh cut grass) and let us remember our freedom to enjoy these simple things in life, maybe try to relax a little and not speed up our leisure time! Baseball games are meant to relax, enjoy and forget about the stresses of the other parts of our lives. Play ball!
Jacqueline Rylance
East side
Post-voting restrictions?
I don’t want to give anyone ideas, but last night I dreamed that the Arizona Legislature made it illegal to have any facial expression other than a smile when leaving a polling place after voting.
Carol Breimeier
Southwest side
Climate may benefit from gas prices
Some see the climate crisis as a trendy environmental feel-good issue, but they need to wake up. I think it poses a bigger threat to humanity than nuclear war. The concept of mutual assured destruction is real and even psychos like Vladimir Putin realize this. However, global warming is already in motion and poses a certain fate. The increase in fossil fuel prices might be what is needed to bring down consumption. After all, our “energy independence” under Trump was due in no small part to the decrease on travel posed by the pandemic. Once we started to travel again our consumption shot up and outstripped the refinery capacity that diminished during the pandemic as a result of low profits. Now we have resource constraint that may allow us to push the renewables further, so that we don’t run the risk of saving the economy and losing the world.
Dan Pendergrass
West side
May I propose …
In the vein of “Freedom Fries,” may I suggest Freedom Fuel as a colloquialism for the rising cost of petroleum products? Remember, freedom is not free. Somebody has to pay for it. So, man up, quit whining, accelerate and drive slower. An insignificant sacrifice, relatively speaking.
James Abels
Midtown
Respond with military action
If you have seen the Monty Python movie, “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” you will recognize what we as a nation are doing. We are the Knights who say “Ni.” In the movie, the term is used as a defense and an offense, as though it makes a whole lot of difference.
The USA is responding to the fascist Putin by saying, “Ni!” and thinking that this will stop him. Sorry, we need to respond with military action!
Jim Nickerson
Green Valley
Traitor Trump
I’m a veteran of one of the dumbest wars ever fought but I am still a believer in what is correct. “Cadet Bone Spurs” knows one thing about war — how to avoid the draft and fighting. I had a bone chip floating in my right knee, but didn’t have money to pay a doctor to help me. The draft doctor didn’t see it so I have 107 combat missions to show for it.
Since he and eight GOP senators who support Putin are happy, I think the best thing to do is revoke their citizenship and deport them to Russia. It would be good to put a hold on their assets just as a token of their love of Putin.
All I wish is that they will be happy.
Kurt Ohlrich
Oro Valley
Support Prop. 411 for safety
Re: the March 23 article “Cycling, walking riskier than ever.”
The increase in pedestrian and cycling fatalities reported by Tim Steller is troubling. As cyclists and pedestrians, it is very distressing to learn each day of another accident on our roads.
If you’ve ever tried to navigate our roads by bike or on foot, you’ve probably experienced at least one close call with a moving vehicle. It’s impossible to prevent people from doing careless things, but Tucson’s infrastructure, when using the Complete Streets guidelines, can reduce the risks when we dare to take a walk or a bike ride.
That is why all city residents must vote yes for Proposition 411. It will provide about $150 million dollars over 10 years for roadway safety measures, like sidewalks, pedestrian/bicycle crosswalks, protected bike lanes, street lighting, traffic light upgrades and traffic calming features.
Proposition 411 is just the beginning for Move Tucson. A long-term source of revenue is needed to fully implement Move Tucson and create a comfortable and accessible transportation system for all residents.
Ruth Reiman, Jennifer Flores, Rhonda Bodfield and Katharine Len Yee Mitchell, members of the Complete Streets Coordinating Council
Midtown
LGBT in sports
Is it possible to be socially liberal and be against transgender girls competing in girls sports?
Granted, they would prefer competing within the group in which they identify. But I think they have an advantage that’s not fair. They’re typically bigger and stronger.
Let’s face it, a girl in a boy’s body has a competitive advantage over a girl in a girl’s body.
John Arnold
Green Valley
What is a woman?
During the “interrogation” of Ketanji Brown Jackson by Radical Party Sen. Ted Cruz this past week, the senator asked the judge, responding to a question from party member Marsha Blackburn, “What is a woman?” He said, “… I think, you are the only Supreme Court nominee in history who has been unable to answer the question — what is a woman.”
I don’t think any Supreme Court nominee has ever been asked that question. Cruz further added absurd questions without allowing Jackson to complete an answer, similar to Lindsey Graham. It was an orchestrated attack.
A woman is your mother, sister, wife, mother of your children, daughter, your girlfriend. She’s the grandparent who helped raise you or your favorite teacher in school. A woman is the nurse in the hospital or the doctor who took away your pain — the waitress who wakes you up with a cup of coffee.
Women are mayors, governors, the Speaker of the House and Vice President. Ketanji Brown Jackson is strong, intelligent, capable and much more competent than Cruz.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Enforcement has no teeth
Re: the March 27 article “City acts to better enforce landscape water law.”
The idea that the Tucson City Council has for improving enforcement of a law requiring commercial developments to harvest rainwater and use less drinking water on landscaping is laughable. They want to hire a landscape architect and two city inspectors to accomplish this. Tucson Water is not even enforcing commercial water waste on apartment complexes who let sprinkler systems run amok, restaurants who waste drinking water daily by using garden hoses to spray off the outsides of their businesses while misting systems spray empty tables and chairs on patios. The powers that be, do not want the H2O Five-O to write citations, just give warnings and provide education to the offenders.
Max LaPlante
Southeast side
Capitol tours should include riot
The U.S. Capitol is reopening for public tours. Suggestion: during tours, have several large screens showing nonstop video of the Jan. 6 attack on our Capitol. Let the visitors see up close, in technicolor and surround sound, the violent mob on that day. Show the insurrectionists defecating in the halls, bludgeoning Capitol police, and destroying the premises while shouting their murderous intent and waving their Trump flags. Show the brave Capitol police trying to stop this attempted coup. Show the gallows set up for Mike Pence.
On display should be a large plaque naming all politicians who have tried to deny or whitewash the events of that day, including those who told us it was really just like any other tour day. Also on display should be a large photo of Sen. Josh Hawley giving the fist of support to the insurrectionists, and photos and names of everyone so far arrested. That day should never be forgotten, or perhaps worse, normalized.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Here they go again
Re: the March 27 article “Ducey tries to circumvent will of the people on taxes.”
Kudos to Nancy Smith, whose article describes the latest attempt by Gov. Doug Ducey and the Republicans to thumb their nose at Arizonans and ignore the will of the people yet again. This time it involves calling a special session to repeal and replace the flat tax law. Last week my letter described similar efforts to derail adequate education funding and fair redistricting.
While I agree with her suggestions that we call and write our representatives, this won’t solve the persistent problem. If you have an invasive plant in your garden, you don’t prune it. You pull it out by the roots before it takes over the entire garden. Representatives who don’t really represent us need to be voted out of office.
Lynne Hudson
Northwest side