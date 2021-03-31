Letters to the Editor March 31

Biden is taking
all of Trump’s credit
Along with the Biden administration lying, saying the border is closed and secure, to taking credit for Trump’s work on the vaccine rollout, there is more mischief afoot.
The media blackout at the border is instructive. Press and cameras are not allowed into the detainment facilities and Border Patrol officials are forbidden to make statements or take questions. That never occurred under Trump.
So much for full disclosure. Another story came to light that many readers may not yet be aware is the creation of Building Back Together, a new nonprofit advocacy group.
This group is a 501(c) (4) and has the blessing of the White House. Anita Dunn and Jen O’Malley Dillon, both officials in the Biden administration, helped in the early development of the group.
This type of nonprofit is not, I repeat, is not required to publish its donors. How convenient. George Soros and every other left-wing extremist can contribute without accountability. We will never know. “Dark money” ring a bell?
J. Randall Deeming
Oro Valley
Dangerous logic on masks
So, Dr. Cara Christ has decided that since there are now enough hospital beds, it’s OK to leave COVID-19 mitigation strategies up to each individual.
The message here is that it’s OK for you to roll the dice with this infectious disease, and to jeopardize the lives of those you come in contact with, because now there are enough hospital beds and staff to try to save your life.
This retired ICU RN can easily see the folly in this message. We’re only one or two superspreader events from being right back where we were in January.
Responsible citizens already know this. It’s the “my freedom is in jeopardy” group that continues to present a danger to us all.
Mask up Arizona and stay safe.
Kathi Marak, MSN, RN
Northwest side
Immigrants taking advantage of acceptance
Have we become a country with open borders, accepting everyone that crosses our southern border and then supporting them? I once thought this was illegal and that we had citizenship requirements.
Years ago, kids were adopted by Americans who wanted them. Now they are sent by their immigrant parents and placed on our doorstep, wanted or not.
And the parents will follow and we will not want to separate families! Pima County can spend money for transporting and housing immigrants from our southern border, but can’t find enough money for those standing on the corner of many of our Tucson streets wanting money for food.
I’m glad to give to the food bank. I’m less glad to pay taxes to Pima County to spend it on busing and housing immigrants when resources seem to be scarce for legal residents already here.
Dave Locey
Foothills
Left or right,
get vaccinated
Thanks to the astounding success of the mRNA technology by Pfizer and Moderna and their ability to deliver millions of doses of vaccine into the arms of Americans one year to the day after receiving the genetic code of COVID-19, we are close to putting the virus in the rear view mirror.
In the very near term, perhaps days, the supply of vaccine will exceed demand with the infrastructure in place to get to the finish line.
The discussion is now about who will refuse the shot and not surprisingly, in our highly politically polarized society, we have two camps: “anti-vaxers” assumed to be white, and those with “vaccine hesitancy,” apparently Black.
This is my wake-up call for anyone with either justification: COVID-19 doesn’t care about the melanin content of your skin, so roll up your sleeve.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Republicans are on a slippery slope
Make a lie big enough and tell it often enough and the people will believe it. Although Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell perfected this ruse, the originator is Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s minister of propaganda. It is today more effective than ever.
The recent election was as free from fraud as any this nation has ever had. But the former president started the big lie months before the election and he and his followers have been at it ever since.
It is now being used to justify enacting outrageous laws that are designed to eliminate voters likely to support Democrats. These laws will put our democracy in peril.
Not only are lies the basis for these legislative actions, but they have no proven relationship to the “faux fraud.”
Why is the educated population that Jefferson said was necessary for preserving democracy not stepping forward?
Harry Peck, retired trial lawyer and lecturer and writer
on Constitutional Law
Tubac
Change in mask policy is playing with matches
Gov. Doug Ducey’s recent decision to lift restrictions designed to protect public health from the spread of COVID-19 was disappointing and misguided.
Dr. Cara Crist’s argument in defense of lifting restrictions — the availability of ICU beds in the state — is like telling a kid it’s OK to play with matches because there’s a fire station down the street.
Sheldon Clark
Vail
Tucson already has a world-class zoo
I am tired of the specious arguments being used in favor of zoo expansion.
There is no doubt that bringing in a couple of tigers whose species is on the road to extinction brings positive reactions, but the number of cries about increased tourism to Tucson, how industry will be persuaded to move here because of this, ring hollow.
The citizenry narrowly voted for more funding for the zoo but there were no specifics mentioned on the ballot how this would be achieved, in spite of all the cries to the opposite.
Barnum Hill and its delights of flowing water and shade trees can’t be readily replaced and the best education is free play and no charge.
The elitist idea that we have other parks doesn’t allow for the joys of Barnum Hill and misses the point that the zoo has alternative land which doesn’t destroy established attractions.
You want a world-class zoo? We already have it. It’s the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum and that’s difficult to top.
Pauline Roed
Northeast side
Kudos to the Cats — and the Star
I was thrilled to see the promotional banner on Page 1 of March 27’s Daily Star, which said, “NCAA EXTRA: Wildcats ready for Sweet 16 showdown.”
Not “Lady Cats.” Not “Women Wildcats.” Just Wildcats. Nice!
Laura Penny
Foothills
Positive implications of foreign aid
As Americans, it is easy to become ungrateful. We are witnessing a culture that enforces that you win if you have the most money or have an expensive car.
For many developing countries around the world, it is a luxury to have a car. It is even a luxury to have access to clean water or access to education. When you live on less than two dollars a day, it is a luxury to have food on the table.
Currently, the United States devotes less than 1% of our budget to foreign aid. Other than humanitarianism, there are multiple benefits to providing support for other countries.
When we help other nations, it benefits everyone. When people are lifted out of poverty, the social-economic status of citizens shifts up.
This shift creates a whole new market of buyers for U.S.-based companies. Thus, creating more jobs and benefiting the economy.
Take time to be grateful and take the time to become educated on common misconceptions. Lives depend on it.
Grey Purvis
Marana
Biden’s distorted border facts
During Joe Biden’s only press conference, he was asked about the current border crisis. He said that there is always a surge of migrants in January and February.
That is deceptive. In February the Border Patrol encountered over 100,000 people. In February 2020 under Trump there were 30,000 people encountered and in January, 29,000.
Biden said most migrant families are being turned back, but most family units are being allowed to stay.
The Biden administration is providing $86 million to put them in hotels. Biden said Trump reduced bed space for holding migrants, but he increased the numbers from under the Obama/Biden administration.
Biden said Trump cut money to Central America, but that was later restored by the State Department. We soon will have Border Patrol figures of encountered migrants at the border for March, which should reflect even higher numbers than February.
The Border Patrol expects the surge to continue for months, unless Biden takes actions to stop it.
Marcella Mavis
North side
Tell us how we are unified
I hear politicians state they want unity or at the very least they accuse their opponents of wanting division. From now on, before a politician speaks of unity or disunity they need remind us of something that does unite us.
We all want to reduce the hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19. We also want our economy to do well. We are united in those goals. We disagree on the balancing of those priorities.
We all want to move on after the attempted coup on Jan. 6. We disagree on what is the most responsible way to do that.
Politicians of both parties need to remind us of what unites us and they need to do it all the time. I mean all the time, like before every speech and before every hearing. The volume of unity needs to match the volume of division.
Jonpaul Barrabee
Oro Valley
Charge true cost for water delivered outside Tucson
In Tucson, rents are up, housing affordability is down, and the new housing market is sizzling. Thank you to Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and the Tucson City Council for reinstating full impact fees on new development so current residents won’t continue to pay for the future parks, roads and public safety that come with new growth.
In the same vein, I encourage the mayor and council to stop serving subsidized water to new developments in unincorporated areas. Tucson is ground zero for record-breaking heat and prolonged drought due to climate change.
Let’s join other cities like Phoenix, Mesa and Yuma who charge differential rates for water customers outside their city boundary. Additional funds could be used for climate resiliency and water sustainability.
In this time of unprecedented drought we should treat our limited water supply as a valuable asset.
Kevin Dahl, candidate
for City Council, Ward 3
Midtown