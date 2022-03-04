Letters to the Editor: March 4

Socialism is
on the march
The socialist Democrats want to force socialism on Americans. The socialist Russians want to force socialism on the Ukrainians. The socialist Democrats want to take guns away from Americans. The socialist Russians want to take guns away from Ukrainians. The socialist Democrats control the majority of the media in America. The socialist Russians control the majority of the media in Russia. The socialist Democrats have been shutting down oil production in America and we have a manufactured shortage. The socialist Russians are pumping oil and getting rich selling oil to America to finance the Russian army who have invaded Ukraine. The socialist Democrats rioted, burned and destroyed American cities. The socialist Russians use the military to burn and destroy cities. Socialism is bad — but socialist Democrats have embraced it.
Gary Erickson
Benson
On ID, let's
make a deal
So, if the controlling party of our state Legislature wants to require enhanced voter ID. I propose a deal. We the voters will take steps to further confirm our right to vote once you, the Legislature and all future legislative candidates, share with “we the voters” the details of who is providing your campaign financing. One “ID” for another only seems fair.
Guy Brunt
West side
Declawing ban
could backfire
Re: the Feb. 10 article "House committee votes to ban declawing of cats."
Before vaccines were available there were lots of COVID-19 cases in my mother's assisted living facility, so I brought my mom and her cat home with me for about 2½ months. Her cat is docile and sweet, but she literally destroyed two couches and damaged a chair. It cost me $5,000 to replace or repair them. Sadly, if anything happens to my mother, I won't take her cat into my home again. I fear many cats will go unadopted from shelters because they cannot be declawed and outdoors is too dangerous an environment for a cat.
Cindy Hansen
Foothills
NATO countries
need to wake up
Kids know the bullies. Parents know a broken nose will stop them. Why don't NATO's leaders know it? Why wait for Russia (and Belarus) to kill and take; Putin is a historical bully? Why allow a few words in NATO's charter to excuse NATO's insufficient response to date? Are Putin's energy-supply and other threats as egregious as tanks and bombs? Why wait for Putin to invade Baltic countries, after a certain denial while his army prepares? Why allow untold Ukraine citizens to die first, and leave Putin and NATO nations closer? No need for American troops yet; what happens for U.S. troops when NATO is directly attacked? NATO jets could destroy Russia's armor/vehicle movements today; Ukraine soldiers would certainly prevail then. I am ashamed NATO and my country is run by fools, like Neville Chamberlain pre-WWII! NATO's excuses and Russian lies are producing no distinction for Ukraine.
John Lepley
Green Valley
Teach our kids
to communicate
Currently, there are no interpersonal and communication or relationship skills in our school curricula.
We teach our children how to learn and know, but we leave out the education they need to "be."
We might characterize current school curricula as "me" education, as contrasted with "we" education.
Students are taught information, tested on retention, receive grades based on how much information they have learned.
Census Bureau data indicates that many first marriages fail and even more second marriages fail (only now there are children). Students graduate with reading, 'riting, and 'rithmetic skills without knowing how to get along with one another.
A fourth "R," adding relationship and communication skills, will alter their, and our, future.
I propose that all students receive the skills, insights and best practices they will need every day for the rest of their lives, before they go on to form family, and community relationships.
Paul Zohav
East side
Ducey is loco
to back Rogers
Gov. Doug Ducey says that he would rather have a white nationalist like Wendy Rogers in power than a Democrat. So he continues to support her and give her PAC money. State Sen. Rogers calls for execution of political enemies. Ducey has now shown how morally unhinged and corrupt he has become. He needs to resign right now.
John Higgins
Southeast side
Sweet reason
breathes its last
Common Sense died recently, surrounded by his loving family, his three adopted sons, No Sense, Nonsense and Innocence.
No Sense headed up the crime commission that defunded the police, Nonsense stopped all domestic oil production in the U.S., and Innocence championed abortion on demand.
His health declined when he was no longer able to determine his children's education and the ravages of overbearing government regulation.
He suffered in pain as he watched our departure from Afghanistan and the Ukrainian war.
Finally, Common Sense lost his will to live when the Supreme Court was packed, Christianity was banned, and Big Tech did away with free speech.
At the end, Common Sense drifted in and out, when he learned that voter ID was not required and that all undocumented could vote in all elections.
Finally, when told that we were a nation of inflation and that a barrel of oil cost $200, he breathed his last.
His funeral was poorly attended because the New York Times refused to publish his obituary.
Tom McGorray
Northwest side