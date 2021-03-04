Letters to the Editor, March 4

Warning bell on inflation
I am concerned about our government throwing so much money at the pandemic problem.
I am not an economist but putting not billions, but trillions of new money into our economy should cause inflation. If we have inflation we all get hurt if our personal money isn’t worth its previous value.
Mark Tornga
Oro Valley
A rebuke of the Senate from a higher power
The recent vote of the United State Senate to acquit former President Donald Trump reminds me of a editorial my great-grandfather Benjamin Trueblood wrote in the journal, Advocate of Peace, when the United States Senate in 1897 refused to ratify the Olney-Pauncefote Arbitration Treaty of 1897.
He wrote “the Arbitration Treaty was rejected by the Senate on the 5th of May, and the Nation thereby self-humiliated and disgraced before the world. But it is useless to rail about what cannot for the time being be changed. One is justified, however, in following the example of Michael the Archangel in his dispute with the devil about the body of Moses, and in saying, ‘The Lord rebuke thee, O Senate.’”
Peter Steere
West side
Some things can’t be replaced
Barnum Hill was originally desert.
It can now be reproduced — in a way that’s equally wonderful — in another space in the park. True, the new area will be a longer walk for neighbors south of the park. But the park and city’s offer to create a new riparian area is a win-win for both recreation and conservation in Tucson.
The zoo is protecting animals that are endangered and definitely not replaceable. Ever.
Human encroachment has drastically cut their chances of surviving in the wild. Many could disappear before our grandchildren, or even children, have a chance to appreciate and advocate for them. Surely we can spare some space to slow their extinction. And walk a little farther to reach a green space.
Reid Park and the city have a plan to address the need for beautiful, family-oriented green space and promote conservation. Let’s support it!
Sarah Kim
East side
Don’t hack
the desert plants
Re: the March 2 article “Plant removal at City Council offices irks conservationists.”
My heart sank when reading this article. I’m a UA/Pima County Cooperative Extension master gardener (class of 1997). I recall John Begeman, executive director, lamenting the need for his ongoing city landscapers’ programs to educate and prevent tree hacking, over-pruning and desert plant removal. That was 23 years ago!
So, obviously, there needs to be a wholehearted new approach. Please, no more promises that it’ll happen. I agree with Harold Thomas of Watershed Management that we must begin with hiring certified arborists. Let’s achieve a citywide cultural shift that will support our beautiful Sonoran Desert!
Stephanie Frederick
North side
Zoo is taking land
that belongs to us all
Many Tucsonans are trying to preserve a historically significant, almost century-old oasis that is home to a precious, biodiverse ecosystem. Its trees and ponds are mitigating our city’s growing heat island effect while providing free positive nature experiences for many thousands of city dwellers.
If we don’t succeed, very soon, our 3.5-acre oasis in Reid Park will be infilled, bulldozed and paved over for three tigers to be held captive in our brutally hot environment in an area a fraction the size of their natural ranging habitat.
Tucson’s heat island effect will increase, this well-established ecosystem will be destroyed, tens of thousands of Tucsonans will lose this irreplaceable health and spirit-renewing oasis, and tigers will suffer for human entertainment.
I, for one, don’t want an unsustainable, fee-collecting “world class” zoo that has plans to gradually devour the remainder of Tucson’s wonderful free park. We already have a world class zoo: the Desert Museum.
Allison Ewoldt
Midtown
Churches should use their own dollars
Re: the March 2 article “Tax credit scholarships help kids experience Christian educations.”
Whatever happened to the wall separating church and state? Tax credits for donations to religious tuition organizations take state tax funds to subsidize religious education.
The writer states that her organization wants “to help students attend a Christian school — we don’t want the cost of tuition to be a barrier.”
In that case, let your particular religious community find a way to raise the money without using state tax dollars.
Marc Goldfeder
Foothills
‘This office is clean!’
Re: the March 2 article “Plant removal at City Council offices irks conservationists.”
Regarding the cleanup in front of the city office which received coverage in the newspaper, I certainly can’t be the only person who thinks it looks better now!
It’s less messy and more authentic to what the space should look like. Some people just need something to complain about!
Robert Hansen
West side
Romero remains Tucson’s mayor
So the recall of Mayor Regina Romero fell short about 600 signatures. Big surprise that the anti-mask, insurrection supporting “fringe group” would fail to recall a popular Latina mayor who has doubled the amount of funds to fix our streets, addressed climate change in our city, followed the science in addressing the pandemic, supported the rights of minorities and raised the minimum wage for city workers to $15 an hour.
Despite all her accomplishments, the recall group alleged, “failure to fulfill her duties as the mayor of Tucson.”
I’m surprised they didn’t allege Romero stole the election. Oh that’s right, there was no opposing Republican candidate. If they couldn’t field a candidate in the general election, how did they expect a successful recall?
Edward Espinoza
Southwest side
A call for service members to vaccinate
Unfortunately, many American service members are refusing to get the COVID-19 immunization. As a former enlisted soldier, Medical Service Corps officer, and Army veteran, I request all men and women in uniform refusing the immunization — to reconsider.
It’s been proven safe and effective. I understand your fears and distrust. There’s been lots of misinformation. I ask you to review the science and listen to all the medical professionals throughout the world. They are asking all of us to be immunized to save lives.
Think of your loved ones, your friends, and your country. Then make the right decision and get immunized. The more people immunized the safer we all become.
I don’t want you to become a casualty of COVID-19. I want you to stay healthy so you can continue to serve our country safely and with honor. Thank you for your continued service.
Russell Flemming, retired Army Medical Service Corps colonel
Midtown
Sinema: Democrat in name only?
Several letters have been published praising Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for her “bipartisanship,” including her support of the filibuster. Here’s why she shouldn’t be in favor of that:
1. The Senate already is an undemocratic (small “d”) institution. Senate Republicans haven’t represented the majority of the U.S. population since 1996. Right now, the 50 GOP senators represent just 43.5% of the population.
2. The filibuster further empowers these 50 senators to impose the will of the minority onto the majority will of voters.
3. The filibuster isn’t required by the Constitution. It was passed in the early 1800s, but rarely used until more recent times to block such things as civil rights and gun violence legislation.
Most recently, the filibuster threat has derailed the proposed $15 minimum wage — which two-thirds of the American public favor (and Sinema also opposes).
I voted for Sinema because she ran as a Democrat. I’d like her to go back to acting like one!
Karen Schickedanz
SaddleBrooke
Stop cutting the line,
Gov. Ducey
Registering for the vaccine in the Marana/Tucson area of Arizona has been a maze of websites and numerous phone calls for assistance. When the 65-plus age group became eligible, I rejoiced over my lucky day.
However, when the Phoenix area lowered the eligibility age to 55-plus and the Tucson area wasn’t finished vaccinating 65-plus residents, I was overly annoyed. The governor cut the line to get the vaccine, a vaccine that was rightfully mine!
I would like to give the governor one message: send more vaccine to the Tucson area and stop cutting the line!
Paula Palotay
Marana
A heartfelt thanks
My appreciation to the person who turned in my glasses case at Costco on Saturday. It also contained my credit card so I was deeply concerned. Bless you, Angel!
N. Nickerson
Green Valley
Arizona’s GOP has some weird values
The Arizona GOP censured members who stood up for truth and facts in calling out Donald Trump’s prolific pre-election and post-election lies and disinformation. They correctly rejected the “big lie” that the election was stolen. In Gov. Doug Ducey’s case, he was censured because he followed the law and the Constitution.
Yet, the Arizona GOP has not censured a member who gave a keynote address at a white nationalist convention. They have not censured members who continue to promote extremist anti-government and racist organizations or members who continue to peddle conspiracy theories and promote fabrications of voter fraud.
Kathy Krucker
Midtown