Letters to the Editor: March 5

Tucson is all about the money
Re: the Feb. 11 article “Controversial development approved.”
Totally against the development of about 137 homes on 60 acres of Sonoran Desert along South La Cholla Boulevard and West 36th Street.
The wildlife and cactus need to be left alone. The out-of-state developers have already caused terminus life changing for local people of Tucson and destroying the natural environment here.
Many can’t afford double to triple increases in rent from California developers buying up rentals and land, since Arizona does not have a cap on rental increases or land development destroying more of the Sonoran Desert.
I think the city of Tucson does not care about working-class people. Their solution: Set up empty parking lots for citizens with tents or live in cars.
California has a cap on rental increases, and now investors come to Tucson and other Arizona cities.
This is not the city I have known. Now it is all about money and not about citizens or environment or the Sonoran Desert.
Mary Evanchan
Midtown
State of the Union speech
Tuesday night our president touted for all to buy American. I agree, though I find it difficult. However, he neglected to mention that the “free” COVID home tests that were sent out from the government were made in China! Isn’t that where COVID originated? Which is it, Mr. President? Please clarify!
Susan Lane
North side
No on the Rosemont Mine
Re: the March 1 letter “Yes on the Rosemont Mine.”
The writer could not have been more misguided. He suggests that we should mine our own copper to not be dependent on China and Russia, when in fact, the mined copper will most likely be shipped to China for refinement.
We already have many copper mines in Arizona, with others planned, but only a few copper smelters still exist in the United States, and they are all operating near capacity. It is almost inevitable that most, if not all, Rosemont copper will be shipped overseas.
I believe there will be little benefit, even economic, to the local economy since the mine is foreign-owned and the profits will leave the area, and the local employment of miners and others will actually be rather low, while the local cost, environmental and otherwise, will be extremely high.
Paul Reese
Vail
Ducey, shame on you
Gov. Doug Ducey should be ashamed. He insists on backing a GOP politician who embraces white supremacists, stating that he would rather have her in the state Senate than a moderate Democrat. There comes a time in all of our lives when we must decide to do the right thing, even when it does not benefit us personally.
Expelling Sen. Wendy Rogers from the state Senate is the right thing, even though it means that the Republicans will lose their Senate majority and Ducey can no longer successfully pursue his “agenda.” When you crawl into bed with people like Rogers, you and your party are stained forever.
Jon Dorschner
Midtown
GOP is not thinking clearly
Re; the March 1 “AZ GOP: Voting early is illegal.”
I am unaware of the demographics of both the Democratic Party and Republican Party in Arizona. I assume they are of all ages, genders, colors and religions. But I think that in Arizona there may be more older people of the Republican persuasion who are not going to want to stand in long lines to vote on election day. Think, GOP!
Barbara Lewis
Northeast side
Russia must pay for invasion
All contact with Russia should be stopped immediately. All nations should treat Russia as a pariah. Cancel all orders for goods and refuse to accept requests for goods from Russia. Eliminate Russia from all international sports competition, cut off communication via mail or Internet; in other words, take all possible actions to isolate them from the civilized world.
Oil and gas are the source of much of their wealth. This will take time, but every effort should be made to wean us off and the effort should be started with all dispatch. The world cannot afford to sit helplessly while Putin retakes all the former states that once were a part of the Soviet Union.
The people of Russia will be hurt. They don’t deserve it, but I see no other way of stopping this madness.
Jack Walters
Northeast side
Arizona voting by mail
Attorney Alexander Kolodin wants to end Arizona’s 30-year-old practice of voting by mail.
This is outrageous.
According to the U.S. Elections Project, an average of almost 72% of all Arizona voters vote by mail.
Republicans — 1,238,488 of them — requested vote-by-mail ballots. 73.8% returned them.
Voting by mail is a non-partisan issue. It affects all voters in Arizona, regardless of political affiliation.
Attorney Kolodin would do well to remember that, should his family, friends and neighbors find themselves unable to vote by mail because of his lawsuit.
If you are a registered voter, you need to contact your legislators and protest this lawsuit.
Jon Benda
Midtown