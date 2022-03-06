Letters to the Editor: March 6

Republicans: The Freedom Party
The Arizona Republicans in the Legislature are working overtime for your “freedoms.” Thanks to proposals coming out almost daily, we will be free to not choose how many children we elect to have (no abortions — for any reason, no day-after pills, no sex education); free to vote only on Election Day (goodbye mail-in ballots, early voting, drop boxes); free to not spend money on bothersome public education (vouchers, budget limits); free to deny democratic representation (gerrymandering, dark money); free to ignore reality (conspiracy theories, QAnon, phony voter fraud allegations).
Where does it end? Which side are you on?
Norman Epstein, MD
Midtown
Use ‘incredible’ correctly, please
“Incredible” is a word that’s easily tossed around these days. The meal was incredible; the performance was incredible; Mathurin’s three-pointer was incredible. We have lost the real meaning of the word: impossible to believe.
But what does adhere to the real definition of “incredible” is the news that state legislators want to eliminate the tax on gun sales because guns should be “as affordable as possible” and that Gov. Doug Ducey considers firearm sales an “essential business.”
So, the sale of food, which is not taxed, and the sale of a firearm deserve equal treatment under the law. Now that is incredible.
Peter Bourque
Midtown
Honesty and compassion
The prolonged COVID-19 pandemic gives us time to pause to learn about ourselves, both individually and collectively, and the world around us. It seems all the challenges confronting us — including climate change, war and peace, democracy vs. autocracy, racial injustices, gun violence, addictions, public health, employment and the disparity in wealth gaps, etc. — focus to a single point: how we see and treat ourselves and others, including all things around us.
It also seems unless we treat each other as equals with love, thus sharing the same rights and opportunities, to work together to care for all ecosystems that sustain our lives, we will destroy ourselves and the planet Earth. Is it too much to ask ourselves to love our neighbors as ourselves? While our democracy is still alive, please vote for honesty and compassion for all, especially the poor and abused. The choice is ours, now or too late.
Ke Chiang Hsieh
Midtown
Early voting under attack
Re: the March 1 article “AZ GOP: Voting early is illegal.”
Sipping coffee while scanning the morning headlines, I nearly gagged when I misread the headline, ”AZ GOP: Voting is Illegal.” As I refocused on the headline, seeing correctly this time, “AZ GOP: Voting early is illegal,” I sensed this effort to outlaw early voting as the culmination of a stream of voting restriction bills passed since the past election. Embarrassed by Arizona voting for President Joe Biden, many Arizona Republican legislators sought attention from the extremist faction of their party by sponsoring over 100 voter restriction bills.
My hope is that Democratic, Independent and Republican voters, seeing the desperate, harmful nature of these bills, will use www.azleg.gov to email, phone or write the sponsoring legislators to condemn such voter restrictions. By hearing from sensible, thoughtful constituents and Arizona voters, the sponsors might redirect their attention to such real challenges facing Arizonans like fair housing, education funding and environmental dilemmas.
Roger Shanley
East side
Retirement of Coach K
Coach K of Duke has proven himself time and again to be one of the best basketball coaches of all time. He is a tireless recruiter, exceptional sideline administrator, well-spoken, has a clean program to a fault and is never spoken about when problem programs are being chastised.
He made a decision at the beginning of this season to retire at the end of the 2021-2022 year. Well and good. I have a problem with the fact that he announced it at the beginning of the year rather than wait until all options had expired. The reason he did this, I highly suspect, is to allow all opposing teams and fans to celebrate him during his last visits this year. He has, I know, received plaudits, plaques and memorials from every team he has faced. I’m sorry but he, among all his good deeds, somehow forgot the meaning of the word humble. I strongly disagree with that.
Phil Reinecker
East side
Advocating for no Rosemont Mine
Re: the March 1 letter “Yes on the Rosemont Mine.”
A recent naive letter writer advocated allowing the Rosemont mine to go forward so as to reduce our country’s dependence on foreign minerals. A foreign company owns Rosemont and the adjacent Copper World proposed mine sites. We would not get the copper, rather it would be sold on international commodities exchanges, likely to China, with profits to the owners. All we would get will be an even more severely depleted aquifer and permanent environmental and aesthetic destruction of a large portion of the Santa Rita Mountains. Perhaps that copper is best kept underground as a national strategic mineral reserve for this country, thus leaving the water and mountains for our greater benefit.
Brian McCarthy
Midtown
Sen. Mark Kelly can go
I’m seeing Sen. Mark Kelly’s media ads lately. Here’s an open plea for help. Do not run for re-election, Senator Kelly. You’ve done enough damage to us, and the country, already.
Kelly Sherwin
North side
Embracing Putin
Let’s be thankful for a united Congress and president who are standing for democracy, working with our European allies rather than believing and embracing self-serving autocrats like Putin. Now, let’s hope the Russian people still have a means to replace him and his ambitions.
Charles See
SaddleBrooke
What’s Putin’s main course?
Crimea was the appetizer. Now he is eating the salad named Ukraine. Will a country like Poland be Putin’s main course? And who knows what he wants for dessert?
Helen Murphy
Sierra Vista
Prayers for Ukrainian people
Please send our prayers to the Ukrainian people. I am a U.S. citizen, and my family has fought in WWII and Korea. As much as we would like to send troops, we have lost so many in our campaign against Afghanistan, we do not want to lose more. We say to Biden, Congress and the Senate: Do more, America knows how to disengage, in any and all economic relationship with Russia. They should have stopped all incoming oil and oil byproducts into the USA. We should be sending a convoy of food, clothing, blankets, medicine, doctors and military supplies — NOW. We send the following prayer to the Ukrainian President and all his people.
Micah 7:8 “Rejoice not against me, O mine enemy: when I fall, I shall arise; when I sit in darkness, the LORD shall be a light unto me.”
Praise be the Lord
Jacqueline Powell
Northeast side