Letters to the Editor, March 7

Despite online maze, shot went down fine
Giant kudos to the entire operation at Banner-University Medical South and Kino Memorial Stadium. From the initial drive through the front gate, to the post inoculation waiting area, it was flawless. Everyone we encountered was friendly and professional.
Three of us, between the ages of 77 and 99 years old, were able to receive the injections and scheduled for the second round in four weeks.
Truthfully, we had misgivings after the circuitous episode trying to register online, so having the procedure done so smoothly, was a welcome experience.
Jerrie Carreras
Green Valley
A compromise on Barnum Hill is obvious
The zoo tries to paint “Save the Heart of Reid Park” (of which I am a member) as being opposed to zoo expansion. We just want to save this wonderful place for the public.
The zoo decided it could use public money to take public land for itself.
Thank you Mayor Regina Romero for standing up for the public. You have restored my faith in government.
The obvious answer is to build somewhere else.
Robert McNeil
Midtown
Basement Biden is still hidin’
I’m certain that this letter will not go to press, but I wanted to share real information. To date, 48-plus days into his presidency, Joe Biden has not held a press conference!
This is a record for any modern president. Joe Biden has not taken or answered any questions from the news media in person. Can we all agree that this is the first president who is totally controlled by his Democratic Party?
Or shall we describe him as the puppet of the Democratic Party? Oh, and here in Tucson, in six weeks, gasoline has gone from $1.839 to $2.999.
Hold on to your pocketbook, this is just the beginning. Thanks for listening.
Walt Johnson
Foothills
Ads don’t need to have the need for speed
According to a recent article, the experience of seeing less traffic on the streets and roads since the pandemic began is an invitation to drive reckless for some motorists.
I believe the current tenor of car and truck ads on TV contributes, even encourages, excessive speed and daring driving. Prospective customers see that abundant horsepower offers opportunity to display a “race fever” brand of behavior behind the wheel.
The ads also encourage attempting dangerous stunts such as “spin arounds” and screeching wheels. Then, of course, as a new owner, one may engage in bravado, like challenging sand dunes and bursting through snow banks.
Many times I have thought that this kind of “show-off” advertising style is irresponsible. Ads such as these, instead of modeling sensible driving habits, invite the customer to be nostalgic about returning to high school days, when driving a car allowed indulgence in the kind of fantasy they hopefully outgrow when they become mature adults.
Richard Johnson
North side
Save Barnum Hill,
but clean the park up
This week my husband and I took a walk around the duck pond at Reid Park. The ducks seemed happy enough, but we couldn’t help but notice the nasty mix of trash,bottles, leaves and even a bit of oil on the top of the thick ugly muck on one end of the pond. The water looked filthy, actually.
And there swimming in this goop, were many good-sized turtles! It was sickening and sad. Not only that, but these turtles had no place to climb out of the “water.”
I am opposed to the zoo taking part of the park. Leave it for the public! Our midtown area needs more green space, not less.