Letters to the Editor: March 7

Slow death of public education
Since the Reagan Administration, the Republican Party has systematically defunded the word "public" in our nationally funded public education system. Face it, the party of Lincoln is slowly strangling public education through funding and the move to voucher, or private and taxes funding. Sending children to school via taxes is repulsive to Republicans' ideology. Only the wealthy and educated should rule, is their standard. When the Arizona Republican Party pushes vouchers for "all," simply remember not who gets into the system, but who is left out. Public education that most of us benefited from is hanging by a thread. As the money dries up for public education, the process of education of our public, including the poor, disappears. We used to be the envy of the world with our national and state education systems. Today, we have become just another banana republic, educating the wealthy. And, here we sit!
Roger Engels
Oro Valley
Putin is the new Hitler
Vladimir Putin is the 21st century version of Adolf Hitler. Who was Hitler? Why should we care what is going on in Ukraine? The answer is that if we don't care, all these problems can and will involve us directly or indirectly whether we like it or not. Hitler and his allies nearly destroyed the world in the 20th Century. I believe Putin will not stop with Ukraine but will go on and try to conquer all of Europe. Putin and megalomaniacs like him really don't care about anything or anyone but themselves. He will then want to rule the world. This will involve all of us.
Fran Gordon
Green Valley
Ukrainians are fighting back!
I am impressed with the Ukrainians fighting to save their country, rather than giving up like Afghanistan did almost before the USA announced it was leaving.
Jose Salgado
Northeast side
Vlad the invader
Putin is using the same pretense to invade Ukraine that Saddam Hussein used to invade Kuwait: that both nations being assaulted were historically part of the invaders’ territory. President H.W. Bush didn’t fall for this gibberish and neither has President Joe Biden. And neither is the rest of the world — including the Russian people. The only exceptions are a small loud-mouth group of would-be dictators led by Donald Trump and Putin fanboys on Fox News.
Putin was sort of elected president by Russian voters (easy when opponents are jailed and murdered). It is way past time for him to be removed from office, giving Russia for the first time in centuries an opportunity to be free.
As the saying goes, “be careful what you wish for.” Even more so, “be careful who you vote for.” Potential American dictators are on full display. Like Putin and his American counterparts, when you vote for them, you are the wind beneath their wings. Afterward, you are simply the dirt beneath their feet.
Sam Sherrill
SaddleBrooke
Biden's State of the Union
There was plenty of soupy patriotism in both the president’s speech and Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds' response, but plenty of Mardi Gras voodoo also.
Biden said there will be “no foreign-made products” used on new federal infrastructure projects. He added, “all of it” will be made in America. Such a command over both the federal bureaucracy and American business practices the president has, and our silly, believing minds, too.
Gov. Reynolds tip-toed through the tulips of a soft-shoe Republican agenda without ever coming close to mentioning the one, and perhaps only, real Republican platform plank: protect big money at all costs.
She spoke about a “pro-parent, pro-family" revolution, but how does that revolution gain power without boosting family economic strength and loosening the noose of the financial industry over their lives?
And as for Ukraine, a wartime platitude record was surely shattered with all the positive prophecies about the outcome of Putin’s advances. Tell that to the dead and dying.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Downtown
Republican voters and Trump
It is simply mind-boggling how any person can vote Republican (unless you’re filthy rich, of course). ) think Republicans do not care about anyone except satisfying their wealthy, corrupt, elite friends and businesses with tax cuts and dirty money. They have repeatedly shown this. Now they want control over the voting system to make sure they never lose again. If given enough time and ability, Republicans would eliminate the two-party system and eliminate Medicare and Social Security entirely, since “the rich” of course have no need for stuff like that.
I think Trump is a fraud, a con man, a coward, and a liar. It is amazing how many people bought into him and fell for it.
DJ Trgovich
East side
Berlin Airlift for Kyiv
The Western democracies should very quickly decide to airlift food, medicine and defensive supplies into Kyiv. If the authoritarian-led Russians take the airfields, then the supplies should be air-dropped. As in the historic Berlin Airlift, the West must defend democracies from the predations of autocrats like Putin. It would be dangerous, but if Ukraine is not defended, who’s next?
Peter Bakke
SaddleBrooke
Energy independence
It has been said many times that for us to get relief from high gas prices, we must reopen our energy market. The market does not have an alternative to fossil fuels that is commercially viable to power our economy. Until that time, we should restart our energy industry.
We were energy independent for the first time in 70 years under Trump. We were major exporters of oil and natural gas. Now at this crucial time we should be selling oil to our allies in Europe. Germany and others are importing from Russia. By doing this, we would shut down the Russian economy, putting Putin in a vulnerable position.
The U.S. would get immediate relief, and inflation would subside. Biden is being led by the gang of four bowing to the global warming crowd jeopardizing the stability of our country. It is insanity not to release our energy industry; not doing so will be the ruination of the U.S.
Bill Dowdall
Oro Valley
Stop hating one another
As we watch the brave, united Ukrainian people under siege in their country, one wonders how we would behave in a similar situation. As a nation we are a spoiled, self-centered and divided lot, under the specious impression that we live in the greatest country with an inviolable grasp on our democracy. How naive.
Like spoiled brats, we want instant gratification, overnight delivery of our most whimsical purchases, cheap gas as we run around in guzzlers flying American flags. We've learned to hate those who do not agree with us and have lost the ability to walk in another's shoes. We believe in audacious lies and worship demagogues who espouse gun rights over voting rights. One time we united behind our leaders in geopolitical crises, now we attack them for problems much of our own making.
Let's stop hating one another, appreciate what we have, maybe buy a little less, drive a little less and suffer a bit in honor of those who are going through hell.
William Muto
SaddleBrooke
Russian sympathizers
I don't understand why there are Russian sympathizers in our country. The Russian government has a continuing bloody history, as witnessed by current atrocities in Ukraine. Since the late 1950s, Russia had its nuclear arsenal pointed directly at U.S. cities. Make no mistake. Russia is our enemy, and I say that without equivocation. Commentators in the media that play down Russia's evil, despicable geopolitics are damaging our national interests and serving as nothing more than useful idiots for the Kremlin. Cheer on the brave Ukrainians who no doubt will lose a valiant fight for a democratic future.