Balance for civility

Sen. T. J. Shope's bill, SB 1061, aims to shield home addresses from public access, noting that he and others like Sen. David Farnsworth have received threatening contact. In a balanced response from Democratic Sen. Juan Mendez, he supports such safety measures but suggests Republican legislators consider how matters have become so visceral and aggressive. In the opening weeks of the new session, extreme, inflammatory legislation such as preventing voter initiatives for fair funding of public education, shielding legislative emails from public access, monitoring pronoun use in public schools, and refusing to debate sensible budget proposals characterizes Republican priorities. Even this erratic legislation does not warrant threatening speech or action, but perhaps more productive, less punitive governing might return more civility to Arizona politics.

Roger Shanley

East side

Electric vehicles pay their share

Re: the Feb. 2 letter "EV's and fuel tax for roads."

The writer says EVs are not paying their fair share of the road use and then divides the motorists into those who can afford EVs (getting away with unfair road use) and those who cannot afford an EV (paying for all those EVs who use the roads.)

Due to increased labor and materials charges, and increased fuel efficiencies, gasoline taxes no longer come close to paying for highway maintenance. For the EVs that cost more (you can buy a Tesla now, with federal tax credit for almost exactly the median price of a new car on cars.com, $42,500), EV owners pay for that with increases in their Arizona sales taxes. EVs use electricity at far greater consumption than gas cars, and that consumption in Tucson is taxed at 4.5% on their electricity bills.

Arizona registration fees are higher for more costly vehicles, too. All that adds up to EVs paying their fair share and more.

Rick Rappaport

Oro Valley

Unemployment cuts

Re: the March 2 article "AZ lawmakers move to cut length of unemployment benefits."

No politician should be allowed to vote on unemployment benefits unless they have been unemployed for at least six months first. Just because there are more jobs than unemployed people does not mean everyone can find a job. Many of the unfilled jobs are in the service sector and/or only pay minimum wage. Arizona has at least finally increased the benefit some, but it's still barely enough to cover rent or a mortgage. When lawmakers are willing to work for minimum wage (if they could even be hired ─ after all, they would in theory be overeducated and experienced), then they can spout off about how overgenerous the current benefits are.

Camille Guice

Northeast side

Woke-ism

Re: the March 4 letter "No yielding to wokeism."

As a person that considers themselves a caring human being, aware of all the advantages I have had that others have not had, I want to make that equation more balanced. According to the letter writer that statement makes me "woke," whatever that means, and therefore my opinions, and apparently worth as a human being, is negated.

In my defense: I have never worked to break this nation into groups. I have never tried to manipulate anyone with fear. I have never confused a child or adult as to what constitutes pornography. I do not condone or promote open borders for this country. I do not promote the mutilation of children. I disagree with changing classic literature of any kind.

I am not dangerous, nor do I crave power over anyone's daily life. In fact, I sincerely wish the Arizona legislators would choose a real pressing issue on which to help Arizonans and give the conspiracies a rest.

I am progressive and liberal.

Virginia Gethmann

Northeast side

UA's cashless policy a bad idea

Re: the March 4 letter "Smartphone discrimination."

I couldn't agree more with the letter writer. I, too, am an older person and I do have a "smart" phone. Two years ago, the Athletic Department went to digital tickets. At that time, I didn't have the phone and was allowed to print season football tickets online. The next year, they were only available on a phone. I had the phone by then, but to set up an account asked for more information than I wanted to put out there, so I gave up my season tickets in Section 22 that I have had since Larry Smith was coach; I even renewed after the Mackovic fiasco. I miss my Section 22 neighbors and the band, but I still am enjoying the Fisch-era games in my recliner.

I am an online Daily Star subscriber and appreciate the sports coverage, which I would never get up here in Glendale. Your national and world news is also better.

Jennie Jordan

Glendale

Free water

As the inevitable cuts to the Colorado River water draw ominously closer, many people are turning their focus to distant, expensive, energy-intensive new supplies, while the obvious is right over our heads, delivered directly to our properties. Right about now, with all the sweet rain we’ve been getting this winter, you could be feeling grateful that you’re capturing some of it for use in your home or on your landscape. Or wondering why you’re not. It’s free, it’s soft, and by actual measurement it’s enough to supply all of Tucson’s needs if only we would recognize its value. Tucson Water customers can even take advantage of our city’s generous rainwater harvesting rebates of up to $2,000 to capture it. Look up!

Sally Sherman

West side

Right-wing media

Re: the March 4 article "Blame liberal policies, not talk radio."

Quite the rant we got from Bob Lee, and in the same bitter tone as his hero Rush Limbaugh, too. No facts or logic — just a regurgitated list of right-wing grievances against the libs: “defunding police … enabling violence … illegal immigration,” etc.

Lee claims that Rush and his ilk fulfilled an unmet need ... that they resonated as a “voice for conservatives.” Quite an admission — conservatives need some outraged Archie Bunkers on steroids to throw tantrums when liberals point out that America has imperfections? That our police sometimes abuse authority? That it’s good to be sensitive toward others in our use of language?

Lee also tells us Fox News brought the same thing, the same self-righteous resentment, to TV — can’t disagree there.

But when America receives conscientious observations about its shortcomings, maybe it’s time to listen instead of turning up the temperature on the reheated stew of conservative resentment.

Try it, Bob — you might feel a little less grouchy.

Jim Christ

East side

Early criticism of Ciscomani

The liberal biased opinion page is already criticizing Ciscomani, who has been on the job for less than two months. Meanwhile we never hear about Rep. Grijalva. In the 16 years that I have lived here, his only work of note was “Boycott Arizona.” His family members in public office plead for defund the police and look to suppress freedom of speech. Time to move on from these “progressives” destroying our region. Move forward with a true patriot like Ciscomani who believes in the American Dream.

Sal Cabibo