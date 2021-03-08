Letters to the Editor, March 8

Tucsonans need
a livable wage
Should the minimum wage be raised? Yes. It was originally established as the minimum wage needed to escape poverty. Without this as a goal, many Tucsonans and countless millions are doomed to a life of socially indentured servitude.
Richard Fridena
West side
Wise governance
not practiced in Texas
It’s time for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and his predecessor, Rick Perry, to be honest with their fellow Texans and admit that their unregulated and stand-alone utility grid failed them and should be reconsidered and that, perhaps, it is time that Texas joined the Union! Being prepared for any eventuality is a part of wise and pragmatic governance, which is a lesson they apparently never learned.
Gladys Lujan
SaddleBrooke
Both parties to blame
for our national debt
Our national debt is approaching $28 trillion and is increasing rapidly. This amounts to more than $84,000 per citizen and over $224,000 per taxpayer.
At the same time, federal tax revenue is approximately $3.5 trillion, which is $10,500 per citizen.
This crisis is the fault of career politicians from both parties spending our money for their own programs and projects that in many cases benefit themselves more the people they represent.
What we need are term limits. Some politicians have been in office 30 to 40 years and think only they are qualified to run our country. How wrong they are!
If a private business spends more money than it makes, it either downsizes or declares bankruptcy, whereas when government faces the same situation, it simply raises taxes.
It is time for changes to our corrupt government.
Henry Sheetz
Oro Valley
Facts are important; education is, too
Re: the March 4 article “House votes to let businesses make their own call on masks.”
I am appalled by the statement made by Arizona Rep. Joseph Chaplik regarding removing mask mandates for businesses. He cites that during the HIV epidemic, masks were not required.
Excuse me, but if this representative is making rules regarding the education of children in Arizona schools, we will never be able to improve our ranking in the country.
HIV is not transmitted by aerosol droplet contamination. Science and facts matter!
Christine Barreuther
Foothills
Grand Opposition Party is back
I am 95 years of age and in my lifetime: Republicans delivered the Great Depression and opposed COVID recovery.
The pandemic arrived and the recovery was “muffed” by their Grand Old Prevaricator. A Democrat was elected president and again, they are the Grand Opposition Party.
Recovery legislation, the stimulus bill, was thwarted for a time as Republican senators placed the bill into the record by requiring its reading, all 600-plus pages.
The GOP is now checking its caucus for slow readers.
Billy H. Conn, Ph.D.
Midtown
Mayor acting
like a monarch
Big surprise, Mayor Regina Romero is flexing her authoritarian muscles once again. She has issued a stop-work order, from her throne, on the Reid Park Zoo expansion in spite of all the necessary approvals being obtained.
Her reasoning is that the public was uninformed of the expansion even though they voted for the sales tax to support it.
In fact, the public had every chance to be informed, but by the mayor’s own admission, the public hearings were “poorly attended.”
The failure of a specific cross-section of the public to “inform” themselves is not justification for the mayor to wield her wand and impose her will on the people who voted for it. Now the zoo and the contractor are now on hold.
How many construction jobs have you now affected, Mayor Romero? For the third time now, you were elected mayor to “govern” the people of Tucson, not to impose your own personal agenda as you see fit. And again mayor, do your job! You are not the queen.
Tim Robertson
Foothills
Aid to state needs
more strings attached
It makes no difference how much money for pandemic aid Congress appropriates if state and local elected officials are allowed to use that money as they see fit. Gov. Doug Ducey’s office sits on $419 million diverted into the state’s general fund while Pima County risks having to shut down its virus testing because the state won’t compensate it for expenses incurred before Jan. 15
His spokesman defended this diversion saying, “Many states used it the same way.”
With variants of the COVID-19 virus ready to rip into the country’s unvaccinated — and possibly vaccinated — population, using money appropriated for pandemic relief for other purposes is unjustifiable, legal or not.
Unlike the federal government, states and counties cannot “print” money to pay for emergency expenses like pandemic testing. The federal government has a responsibility to ensure its money-creating prerogatives are used equitably and effectively.
Pay Pima County, Gov. Ducey, not wealthy contributors.
Steven Lesh
East side
Thanks, mayor,
for protecting park
I want to thank Mayor Regina Romero for truly hearing Tucsonans’ concerns about the potential destruction of Barnum Hill and the south pond in Reid Park, and for recognizing that this is fundamentally about the voters’ trust in the Tucson institutions using our tax dollars.
I support her call for a pause of the zoo expansion project to find a solution that works for everyone. I’m confident such a solution exists and will be found with, in Romero’s words, the intentional and representative involvement of community stakeholders.
Linda McNulty
Midtown
Continue to mask up; COVID isn’t gone
I see a very sad trend approaching. Texas, Mississippi and even our own state of Arizona appear to be leaning toward reducing restrictions for gatherings, schools, shopping, dining, etc.
Folks, we must follow science. We must follow CDC guidelines. I will not frequent, shop or dine in a facility that does not follow CDC guidelines. Continue to mask up, folks. We are not in the clear!
Kim Kunzig
SaddleBrooke
Save the heart of Reid Park
I am writing as a neighbor to Reid Park, retiree, snowbird, lover of nature and open spaces. My husband and I purchased our home here a year ago which is half a block from the park.
We liked the proximity to the park and the amenities it offers.
We like to walk, sit under the shade of the old-growth trees, bird-watch and enjoy the turtles, geese and ducks cavorting in the two large ponds.
Upon learning of the planned zoo expansion into Reid Park consuming 3.5 acres and destroying the south pond, Barnum Hill and the old-growth trees, I immediately joined the local grassroots group Save the Heart of Reid Park, which has protested the zoo’s planned encroachment.
Our open green spaces are even more precious, now more than ever, in light of the threats of climate change and the pandemic.
I urge all Tucsonans to speak out against this land grab!
Susan Jones
Midtown
My 11-year-old knows more than Chaplik
Re: the March 4 article “House votes to let businesses make their own call on masks.”
Wow, even when I think I can no longer be stunned, shocked, horrified, by the words and actions of our representatives in the Arizona Legislature, I read of Rep. Joseph Chaplik arguing that we didn’t need masks for the HIV epidemic so why should we need them now.
I’m sure my 11-year-old grandson understands the difference in viruses being transmitted through the air and those transmitted by blood and bodily fluids. You don’t breathe out blood. You don’t get HIV singing next to an infected person in church, or cheering on the Wildcats at McKale Center.
And these people make policy — laws we all have to follow — on such a pathetic understanding of science.
Beth Dingman
Green Valley
So, our zoo votes don’t count?
Nice to know that just because people voted and won an expansion for the zoo that it won’t count. I thought it was a “yes” vote, turns out it was a “maybe.”
Our mayor has overstepped her boundaries on this one. A vote was taken, the “yes” side won and that is how it should stay. And people wonder about elections!
Barbaranne Wright
Southeast side
On the road to being trashy Tucson
I hope that Mayor Regina Romero’s plan to plant 1 million trees succeeds, because quite frankly, that is the only way that the trash that permeates the Old Pueblo is not going to be seen.
In my 25 years of living in town, I cannot recall a time where litter has been as prevalent to the eye as it is now.
Its obvious that our city leaders are complacent to let what should be a natural setting for urban beauty decay into nothing more than a place where garbage lies everywhere.
Keep this trend up, and potential businesses considering relocating to Tucson won’t take a pass due to just the crummy roads.
Spike Horrigan
Northwest side
Libraries, and their workers, are valued
Please know I love our libraries and ask that all our users respect them because they provide us so much! They get me my books and, before this pandemic, were so helpful with my Kindle and programs. These awesome people have not been vaccinated and are trying to serve us the best they can. I love their curbside services and I hope once they get their vaccinations we can go back.
But I understand they may open before that, so treat them well! Support!
Janette Acosta
East side