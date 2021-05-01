Letters to the Editor May 1

Political justice
It appears how the justice system treats you may be influenced by your politics.
We saw on TV a full SWAT team with tactical gear, helicopters and boats arrest a white collar criminal as though he was a dangerous drug kingpin or international terrorist.
We see unarmed individuals responsible for the riot at the Capitol being held without bail while those accused of assault with a deadly weapon are released with no bail.
An unarmed woman shot by police for trespassing. The DOJ stating there would be no grand jury investigating the case nor the officer's identity revealed.
Now the FBI states the shooting at the ball field targeting Republican law makers was not an act of domestic terrorism but a case of mental illness, suicide by cop even though he fired 136 rounds.
When people are treated differently because of their political beliefs, we have no justice system. I pray that this situation is rectified before it is too late.
Thomas McGorray
Northwest side
Pass a bill to help families
Senate Bill 1457, which limits abortions because of genetic abnormality, should have been accompanied by a bill providing social services and funding for the raising of infants born under this restriction.
How could young teenage girls, or struggling families in poverty, manage the care these children would need, which would be sizable? Saving lives in the womb should go beyond just overseeing them born.
There should have been responsibility for them to lead a life of proper care and quality.
Elizabeth Furrer
East side
GOP needs a political time-out
The ongoing saga of Republican legislators proposing unnecessary restrictions on voters after their loss in the past election continues, with a new twist. Now, a “spat” has erupted between Republican Michelle Ugenti-Rita and Kelly Townsend over Senate Bill 1485.
Townsend reversed her vote on the changes in the bill, stalling its passage, behavior that Ugenti-Rita labeled a “temper tantrum.” Again, Arizona’s Republican legislators embarrass our state with such ill-conceived bills and ego-driven behavior.
My hope is that voters will respond to these desperate bills and petty shenanigans by sending such childish Senate members to a permanent political timeout.
Roger Shanley
East side
Sinema not voting party line
Checking Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's voting record, I find that she follows the Democratic Party line about 75% of the time. I originally voted for her because she convinced me that she gives great attention to the issues before she votes.
I disagree with her on some issues, but she and I are on the same page most of the time. We don't want automatons representing us in Washington D.C., we want openminded individuals representing us.
Thank you, Senator Simena.
Michael Nichols
Southeast side
Preserve Barnum Hill
I am a second-generation native Tucsonan and have spent most of my 52 years visiting Barnum Hill and the duck pond at Reid Park. I have also visited the zoo many times, but when I could not afford a ticket, I would instead go walk around the pond and enjoy the trees and the wildlife.
We have visited that area frequently over the years with family and friends and never thought in a million years that someone would want to put a fence around it and take it away from the citizens of Tucson.
I voted in favor of the tax increase but was never made aware of the zoo's plans for expansion. The zoo and the city did a poor job of informing the public.
The only way you might have heard of the project is if you were a zoo member. Reid Park is a Tucson treasure.
It would be terrible to lose such a beautiful spot that has been a place of respite for so many local Tucsonans and visitors alike.
Jill Kitchens
Southeast side
Audit the auditors
Ballots and voting machines will be in possession of Republicans as they try to find irregularities in Maricopa County voting this past election. Democrats, of course, will have to audit everything when the Republicans are finished to ensure there has was no distortion of the facts or manipulation of the equipment.
And then Republicans will have to re-audit to ensure the Democrats didn't alter anything that would negate their initial findings. Hopefully, after all this, the voting machines will be available in time for the next election.
But not so early that anyone has time to fiddle with them before the election takes place.
Phil King
East side
Cyber Ninjas aren't slick
Re: the April 25 article "Ariz. Trumpism ascendant again.'
Where is everyone? Where's the outrage that should be flowing across the state regarding this insane fourth recount of the 2 million Maricopa County ballots from the 2020 election led by the so-called Cyber Ninjas, (I'm not making this up)?
This group doesn't know what they're doing, doesn't follow recount rules from the Secretary of State's office, has zero background in this area and isn't properly training the volunteers.
Of course, journalists were not allowed (at first) in the stadium where the count is currently taking place. Previous recounts showed no changes, so Kelli Ward found herself a conspiracy theorist and, by golly, it wouldn't surprise me if he finds something amiss. That's what he's being paid for, right?
How much, we don't know. Are these taxpayer dollars, or is the Arizona GOP going to foot the bill? I'm as embarrassed as I am furious.
Ginia Desmond
Downtown
Not on our dime, Republicans
Like David Fitzsimmons, I too lived through the interesting times of Ev Mecham as governor of the state. We were happy to see Ev vanish into the desert in an old Pontiac.
But the newest group of conspiracy hawkers are not providing spew for Arizona alone, but distributing it to the alternative news outlets that keep multiplying like rabbits. That is my concern.
Taxpayers of the state are paying for fodder that is being used by the right to raise funds for campaigning. I know there is a greater need for other things such as school teachers, healthcare, and road repair.
The catchphrase “a Florida man” is rapidly being replaced by, “an Arizona politician” as the punch line for jokes referring to the crazies. Our taxes should not be used to further the undermining of democracy.
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
National unity needed again
This year is the 20th anniversary of the shocking tragedy of 9/11, the largest attack on our country in history. Terrorists crashed airliners into the World Trade Center's twin towers in New York, the Pentagon in Washington and a field in Pennsylvania.
Nearly 3,000 people died, some 25,000 were injured. Property damage was in the billions. Outraged Americans reacted with pride, patriotism, gratitude, commitment, solidarity and resolve, the greatest display of national unity since World War II.
Heroes were honored. Bravery celebrated. Flags flown. Fire, police, emergency units, even volunteers, were cited for their courageous acts. First responders enjoyed widespread respect and support.
Today, it's very different. Street riots. Citizens attacked. Freedoms threatened. Fence around the Capitol. Elections questioned. Radical politics.
Banana republic? It's still America, even though actions like defunding the police are taking place.
Some think the worst is yet to come for our country, once hailed as the shining light of freedom and civility. If that is true, God help us.
Jim Crumpacker
SaddleBrooke
Tax corporations and the rich
When will the people of this country rise up and demand a fair and balanced tax system?
Did you know that there are three tax systems: One for W-2 wage earner employees, a second that benefits rich individuals and a third system that benefits corporations and other businesses that pay little or no corporate income taxes.
Who pays zero income taxes? Netflix, Amazon, Honeywell, Chevron, Delta Air, Eli Lilly, GM, Gannett News, Goodyear Tires and Rubber, Halliburton, IBM, Molson Coors, Jet Blue, U.S. Steel and Whirlpool.
They made $79 billion in profits. This could have yielded $16 billion in taxes, but they followed the tax laws that they helped to write and paid nothing at all.
A broken tax system corrupted by political greed hurts all of us. Congress needs to make changes. IRS needs more employees, increased funding, new computers and new powers to keep up with the U.S. tax world of today.