Letters to the Editor: May 12

Bring back the real GOP

I’m old enough to remember when GOP stood for Grand Old Party; the party of Lincoln, Roosevelt and Eisenhower; the party of “liberty and justice for ALL.” Then, in the 1980s, the Republican Party was hijacked by radical materialists.

Now, G stands for Greed: They want all of the benefits of a rich, free country but don’t want to pay their share of taxes to keep it that way.

O stands for Obstruction: They have no plans for solving any real problems facing our country and they don’t want anyone else trying to solve problems because they just might succeed.

P stands for Paranoia: They are scared of anything new or different, especially people who different, so they are easily manipulated by stoking their fear.

I’m hoping that someday they will come to their senses and start working with the rest of us to “make America great … again.” But I’m not about to hold my breath until that happens.

Floyd Newsom

Northwest side

No on Prop. 411

Tucson has horrible streets and I have always voted for funding to fix our streets. Sadly, I will be voting “no” on Proposition 411 because the people in charge of our streets seem completely inept. I used to be able to ride my bike to work. The Sixth Avenue and Fourth Avenue bike paths are too dangerous, so I drive and miss riding. The patch jobs make the roads worse and I think the workers must laugh at the huge tire-eating hole halfway down the block so they don’t fix it because it was not on their list. I hope to send a message that creating more bike paths and letting them become so deteriorated they are useless is not what we as a city should be doing. Regardless of funding, someone is making terrible decisions on repairs, leaving the inner-city poor neighborhoods in worse condition. Change is greatly needed but funding more of the same poor practices does not seem the answer.

Kathleen Iris Coleman

Midtown

Time for a third party

As an independent voter with a centrist outlook, I am tired of having to choose between far right or far left candidates. Our current system of closed primaries pretty much assures us those will be the choices from which voters will have to choose. The remedy I believe is to build a viable third party that will offer voters more centrist candidates.

Now some will argue that third political parties have never been successful in modern times, especially at the national level. And they would be right. However, more recent polls are showing party loyalty is fading and centrist voters are hungry for candidates that better reflect their views. An added benefit of a centrist party could be that current parties would have to think twice about nominating radical candidates if they expect to attract independent voters. And that in itself would be good for the country.

Tony Banks

Oro Valley

Correcting an injustice

I can’t believe I’m bragging to the world I’ll soon be 74, but for good reason. The released draft of Roe v. Wade being overturned gives me bragging rights. The government won’t be telling me what I can or can’t do with my body. But their ruling infuriates me. It is unconscionable. Using their own agenda to self-anoint godlike power over a woman’s right to privacy, permanently taints the Supreme Court’s sacredness. Worse, is their lame rhetoric that the word “abortion” is not in the Constitution. The word “woman” does not appear in the Preamble to the Declaration of Independence or even once in the Constitution? So, women don’t exist either? Wake up, America. Their indefensible mindset has to be stopped. It’s time to talk impeachment. We now know for sure these justices lied during their confirmation hearings. Those tapes don’t lie. What more proof is needed to start to correct this horrific injustice?

Cathey Langione

Marana

‘Extreme’ Democrat agenda

I’ve seen several Republican political ads on TV saying that the “extreme far left radical Democrat agenda” must be stopped. I’m having trouble identifying just what makes up this so-called “extreme” agenda. However, what makes up the Republican agenda is pretty obvious: believe and advance the Big Lie, take away the right of a woman to control her own body, make voting more difficult, give tax breaks to the wealthy, dehumanize LGBTQ individuals, make guns and ammo easily available to anyone, defund public education, control what is taught in schools and deny climate change. I think anything the Democrats have done or propose to do pales in comparison and can hardly be called “extreme.”

Douglas Maul

West side

Why do people hate?

This letter is for those who hate, with questions and information for them.

Questions: Why do you hate? Do you think in stereotypes (which are always inaccurate)? Did it ever occur to you that your ideas could be mistaken?

Information: Hate is bad and evil. Love is good. No one human group is “superior” or “inferior” to any other group. All 7 billion-plus humans on Earth and in space belong to the same species: Homo sapiens. All humans are of equal worth to God who loves them.

Flora Frederick

Midtown

15-week fetus

A pending Supreme Court ruling will likely allow Mississippi to ban abortions once the fetus is 15 weeks old. In all the media coverage of this big story, I have yet to see any photos or discussions about the 15-week-old fetus. Scientific and technological advances have given us amazing pictures and data about life in the womb. Anyone who Googles 15-week fetus should be amazed at the photos and activities of the 4.5-inch-long person in the womb at 15 weeks. The face, arms, legs and beating heart are all there to see. This is clearly an unborn human and it is beautiful. The idea that some states will continue to allow mothers to kill their unborn after 15 weeks is hard to believe. Pro-life and other groups will continue offering love and support to struggling mothers, before and after birth, so they can choose life for their unborn.

Tom Gordon

Northeast side

Against Prop. 411

I am voting no on Proposition 411 and urge others to as well. Firstly, we cannot continue to raise our debt service without regard for future Tucsonans. The taxes I already pay are for maintenance of our city. Where is that money going? As long as we continue to elect lawyers, celebrities and others of that ilk instead of accountants to office there will be no responsible distribution of our money. Secondly, the whole bond system is set up to make the rich richer and put the poor and working class deeper in debt. If we want bonds for Tucson, let Tucsonans take part. These bonds are sold in increments well beyond the average citizen’s ability to enjoin. I don’t have an extra $100,000 to buy into the guaranteed tax-free income. I can, however, find $1,000 to help improve my city. I am sure there are many other working class families that would like to invest for tax-free income.

Richard Snyder

Midtown

Yes on Prop. 411

During my 40 years living in Tucson, I have seen our streets deteriorate into a series of small, large and gigantic potholes. It’s dangerous. Proposition 411, extending the existing sales tax for 10 years, will pay for repair of every neighborhood street and protect bicyclists’ and pedestrians’ safety.

Passing Proposition 411, the dedicated street repair tax, will allow the city to continue fixing our streets. And the city will be able to use general funds for other voter priorities — such as scholarships for high-quality, early-childhood education — to reduce poverty and enhance our economy for generations to come.

Tucson has many needs if we are to be a vibrant, thriving city. We need long-term investment in safe streets and in our children and families. Our mayor and council are committed to both. Please vote for Proposition 411 to provide the money — the means — to improve the quality of life for all who live here.

Penelope Jacks, children’s advocate and retired attorney

Midtown

It’s not too late

Thank God someone had the courage to release the 98 pages written by Justice Samuel Alito giving the public a heads-up before the Roe vote is final. Look what’s been happening nationwide as people protest by the thousands its undoing, and look at the serious drop to the teens of our trust in the Supreme Court. Maybe, just maybe, at least two justices will do the right thing and not vote to undo Roe v. Wade. Maybe just maybe, they will respect what the majority of our population wants and was promised by our most recent members. Maybe, just maybe, this won’t be the beginning of the end of more rights that could be abolished over the next few years. Maybe, just maybe, America can once again recognize itself. It’s not too late.

Ginia Desmond

Downtown

Benefits of Prop. 411

The resident who plans to vote against Proposition 411 because the proportion of funding allows only 20% to pay for bicycle and pedestrian improvements doesn’t seem to realize that bicyclists benefit enormously from safety improvements to residential streets, particularly the bike boulevards. Whenever I’m riding, I always try to make use of these quieter roads; they’ll be so much more pleasant when they are resurfaced. They show up on your Google map if you toggle on the bicycling detail layer.

Claire Rogers

East side

People need to know

Re: the May 8 article “Justice Alito’s shadow is specter of a slaveholder.”

As a fellow retired attorney, I am speechless with awe at the precision and passion of Amelia Craig Cramer’s excoriation of Justice Samuel Alito’s proposed overruling of Roe v. Wade. Her message: There remains evil in the hearts of men.

Abortion isn’t mentioned in the Constitution because there were no women in the room to speak for it — or for themselves — in 1789. No surprise there.

Roe v. Wade is in fact a masterful example of the process of the common law, blending history (the buying of the South’s support for the national Constitution by preserving slavery), subsequent legal enactments (the various amendments), and evolving medicine (knowledge of fetal development), precisely to answer a question not directly addressed by the Founding “Fathers.”

Alito’s shameful repudiation of it reveals only his own bias, which stands to condemn him and to devastate millions of Americans. Thank God for the leaker; the people need to know this.

Regula Case

Midtown

Religious freedom for all

If you are in favor of restricting abortion rights, please consider how this equates to inflicting one’s personal religious beliefs on others who do not hold these beliefs. I will vote for candidates who support religious tolerance and freedom of choice vs. “pro-life” extremists who deny religious freedom for all.

Robin Carter

Marana

SCOTUS = Taliban?

The leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court of the U.S. in the Roe v. Wade case appears to be a thorough trashing of the reproductive rights of women. Further, it is feared additional rights presently enjoyed by all of us under the “privacy” construction of the Constitution and Bill of Rights will also be falling like dominoes.

Is it a strange coincidence that it is being reported that the Taliban has instituted its own severe restrictions on women in Afghanistan, regarding clothing worn and travel outside the home? Are our justices in a downhill race with the Taliban leaders? It doesn’t seem that one could feel free in either country, or proud of those in charge.

David Bull

SaddleBrooke

Garland should act against protesters

“Ruth Sent Us” protesters have been outside the homes of conservative SCOTUS justices like Brett Kavanaugh and Samuel Alito. The pro-abortion rights protesters are trying to dissuade a possible forthcoming decision from SCOTUS nullifying Roe v. Wade. These actions are in violation of federal law, 18 USC 1507, Picketing or Parading, which prohibits protesting outside the homes of judges and attempting to influence their decisions. Why has U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland been silent on this? Why has the DOJ not announced any federal investigation of the Roe v. Wade SCOTUS leak? Garland is two-faced, willing to go after MAGA Jan. 6 protesters and conservative parents at PTA meetings, but not progressives intimidating SCOTUS justices. A Molotov cocktail was just thrown inside an anti-abortion office in Wisconsin. Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi applauded pro-abortion protesters marching and showing their “righteous anger.” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki has refused to condemn the SCOTUS leak or the abortion protesters. I think Garland has a double standard for enforcing federal laws.

Linda Kelly

East side

