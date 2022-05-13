Letters to the Editor: May 13

Putin’s war

What is the world doing? We are seeing the carnage in Ukraine daily and getting used to it. The situation today is more or less the same that existed before the start of WWII. Vladimir Putin is now threatening the U.S. for helping Ukraine. Also he is threatening to stop Finland and Norway from joining NATO.

This despot has to be stopped now, before the real war begins. The UN is powerless; Russia still has the veto power.

The Ukraine people’s courage is a model to all. They need help. We should stop Putin before the next world war.

He is likely to use chemical or nuclear weapons. The time to act is now!

Anant Pathak

Foothills

Red light cameras

I am leaving my current position after this school year. A place I love, with students, staff and admin I adore. Why? The 25-minute, cross-town drive has become a nightmare for me. Red-light runners at every intersection, my top count has been eight — with me having the green light. Racing down Speedway, swerving in and out of traffic. Drivers passing in the left turn lane on three-lane residential streets. Tailgating dangerously close. Drivers trying to pass on the right, on a two-lane residential street. The whipping past me 20 miles over the speed limit. It has become so unsafe to drive on Tucson streets. Oh, and the impaired drivers I experience multiple times a week.

Carol Ann Karpen

Midtown

Women decide

Re: the May 10 article “Abortion deepens country’s divisions.”

It seems to me that writer Amelia Craig Cramer bases her argument on law and facts, where writer Ronald Eustice bases his on personal opinion only.

That said, I believe this issue is best left only in the hands of women.

Robert Lanterman

Northeast side

Sex strike

I would like to suggest one solution to move votes toward women’s rights. If women’s health is being challenged in America, maybe American women should do what women in a couple of African states did to effect change: a sex strike. Withhold an activity that appears to be taken for granted, and maybe a quick solution could be had. When women’s health choices are at stake (could this include a routine treatment like a D & C?) What is next? Well, maybe the male’s access to the little “blue pill” should be regulated.

Food for thought y’all!

Paula Palotay

Marana

Religious freedom and democracy

Not just unbelievers, but believers of all faiths, especially Christians, should be defending the separation of church and state in light of how much damage is being done to our country by not doing so. I encourage all to join Americans United to become informed and help advocate for religious freedom. Our democracy depends on it.

Terry Minks

Oro Valley

Housing market broken

Helping my daughter, a teacher, find a place to live in Tucson has been a real eye opener. Her complex notified tenants no renewed leases (renovating? rent increases?). So they have less than 60 days to find a place to live. After five rental companies (never talked to a real person), and over $300 in application “fees,” ($40 per application), you get a lockbox tour where the availability websites are not up to date. In 20-plus attempts, we saw maybe five. Like zombies, we wandered — apartments were never really on the market more than 1-2 days. We had the financial means to deal with this, but how on earth do working families with limited means find housing? Teachers see rolled out sleeping bags in vans during morning student drop offs — this is not sustainable and people should be horrified, ashamed? How about both?

Susan Hansen

Northwest side

What’s wrong with this picture?

Re: the May 10 article “Lawyers seek $1M in legal fees.”

This article was unbelievable.

As you know, Prop. 208 was passed into law by Arizona taxpayers. It would address many of the needs of our Arizona School System. It was approved by Judge John Hannah on the local level but overturned by the Arizona Supreme Court.

Now the lawyers who fought against Prop. 208 want us taxpayers to pay their legal fees which is close to $1 million.

Way to go, Arizona Supreme Court. You helped those who could afford it to save on taxes and kept the Arizona schools at the bottom of the 50 states. Is it true Arizona politicians will do anything to save on taxes? Sad to say for our children, it is true.

Tom Christian

SaddleBrooke

Supreme Court

What would happen to any of us who applied for, and got, a federal job, only to have it discovered later we lied on our application? We’d be fired. If the leak from the Supreme Court is true, then Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett flat out lied on their application for the job. Not only should they be fired from their present job, they should be removed completely from the legal community for their gross lack of integrity. Our legal system has always been about the rule of money, power, and who you know, but at least people tried to give the perception we had the rule of law, and there was some dignity and integrity to it. This is a blatant lack of integrity. It shows our legal system, like the Republicans who confirmed them, has become a pathetic joke.

Dave Rollins

Patagonia

Homeless but not hopeless

Thanks for allowing me to address an ongoing problem here in Tucson. As the temperature rises, more people will come from Phoenix and other warmer places. These people need homes. The heat will be the death of them, I’m afraid. I have heard that the Wildcat Inn has put up homes as they transition to their permanent homes. Thank you, Wildcat Inn. They are lifesavers. And thank you to all the citizens who help, out of the kindness of their hearts. The ones who don’t judge. Bless y’all.

Michelle LaLone

South side

American’s freedom

Re: the May 10 article “Abortion deepens country’s divisions.”

Regarding Ronald Eustice’s paean to restrictions on abortion, no one is forcing him to have one. Eustice, however, wants to force his religious beliefs on others and deny women their constitutional rights, two slights against the Constitution and for that matter, the Declaration of Independence, which makes no small matter of all Americans’ freedoms. Quite repellant.

It’s a good thing he’s not a woman: he would be totally conflicted as well as spiritually paralyzed. As it is, he’s just another angry man cloaking himself in self-righteousness. And we have so many of them already, including several on the Supreme Court, courtesy of that serial despoiler of women, Donald Trump.

Robert Jacobson

Patagonia

Mother’s Day and Roe v. Wade

In am writing this on May 6, just before Mother’s Day. Children young and old across America will be celebrating their mothers with greeting cards, flowers and gifts.

I find the upcoming day ironic at a time when progressive Democrats are going ballistic over the possibility that their revered Roe v. Wade abortion decision may be overturned by the U.S Supreme Court. Progressive activists, whom I believe are the real internal threat to America, have already desecrated several Catholic churches and plan to protest at the homes of conservative Supreme Court Justices, which is a federal crime 18 U.S.C. 1507. The White House has not denounced the leak about Justice Samuel Alito’s written opinion ending Roe, nor when given the chance, did they denounce planned protests at justices’ homes. Pathetic! It occurred to me ironic that as we approach the celebration of moms who have children, that Democrat progressives are demanding that Roe remain. I am glad that my wonderful loving mom did not abort me.

Rory Smith

Marana

Easy money

Re: the May 10 article “Lawyers seek $1M in legal fees.”

It is unconscionable that the four separate law firms representing those who opposed Prop. 208 that killed a voter-approved tax to fund education now want their legal fees reimbursed by taxpayers. I guess this is one more way to make an easy buck in Arizona.

Alison Hughes

Midtown

