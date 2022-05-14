Letters to the Editor: May 14

Court takes up abortion argument

Re: the May 8 article "Taliban order women to cover up."

Restrictions imposed on women in Afghanistan are a "series of repressive edicts issued by the Taliban leadership." I wonder if the religious right of the U.S. Supreme Court is inspired by the religious right of the Taliban? The decision by these ultra-conservative justices to strip women of legal protections for abortion is also a "repressive edict."

Luma Nichol

SaddleBrooke

Radical party makes a mockery of Constitution

The "radical right" Supreme Court's blunder has made the last respected institution in America lose its reverence.

As usual, educated by the disgraced ex-president, rather than answer questions and respond, they do the "Ol' Texas Two-Step." They lie.

Many of the very common rights we all have (and radicals attack as unconstitutional) are not in the Constitution.

The right to marriage is not in the Constitution. It says nothing at all about marriage or the regulation of marriage or the right to marry "anyone (you) want)." In theory, a state could ban all marriages or interfaith marriages without violating anything explicitly stated in the Constitution.

Contraception. Separation of church and state. Right to privacy — not in there. Innocent until proven guilty. Nothing is listed regarding procreation. Right to vote — only listing reasons you can't be denied the ability to vote. Right to travel.

Our Constitution does not mention "judicial review" and does not explicitly establish the concept.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Biden and Mayorkas a disgrace

Secretary of DHS Alejandro Mayorkas has overseen a border with record numbers of people entering the country illegally, and yet intends to lift Title 42, the only thing mitigating what I consider an invasion. He says we need immigration reform legislation because the system is broken. I believe he and President Biden broke it. Do you really think Biden and Democrats in Congress would go along with immigration reform that narrowed, rather than expanded asylum eligibility, reimplemented asylum agreements with Central American countries, or finished building the border wall? Do you think they, or even Republicans, would go along with E-Verify with stiff fines or jail time for non-compliant employers? Immigration reform is Democrat code for bestowing almost immediate legalization and later citizenship to millions who came here illegally, overstayed their visas, etc. Border security never happens. I think Biden has intentionally not secured the border as part of a scheme to eventually coerce Congress into doing immigration reform, meanwhile allowing entry to hundreds of thousands of people with unchecked backgrounds.

Teddy Francisco

Three Points

The Inquisition

“You are going straight to prison,” threatened the DA.

“You are a murderer,” screamed the activist.

“But I …”

“No buts,” said the mother.

“Dad,” she said.

“I ain’t got nothin’ to say,” said the father.

“Am I really going to prison?” she asked.

“You and that doctor that did this,” said the DA.

“You killed your child,” screamed the activist.

“Gawd will punish you,” said the preacher.

“But I didn’t know what to do,” she said.

“You are the one that got pregnant,” said the mother.

“I didn’t get pregnant. My brother beat me up and forced me,” she said.

“Don’t talk about your brother like that,” said the father.

“I am 13. What was I supposed to do?” she asked.

“The police are on the way,” said the DA.

“I am so scared,” she said crying.

And that is the way it is in The Republic of Alito.

Jon Langione

Marana

Everyone benefits from abortion rights

In the debate about abortion, most arguments in favor of a woman's legal ability to choose appropriately focus on the rights and needs of the pregnant woman. In addition, consideration should also be given to the impacts on taxpayers, our economy and our society. In states where abortion will be outlawed or severely restricted, women with adequate resources will be able to travel to states where it is legal. Therefore, I think most women who are not able to terminate unwanted pregnancies will be poor women, which will increase the need for more government funding by taxpayers for public education, health care, welfare and other services. Also, statistics show that the crime rate is higher and educational attainment is lower for people who grow up in poverty, so forcing poor women to have more babies will have negative long-term consequences for the safety and economic strength of our country.

Paul Marion

Oro Valley

Biden supporters are blind

There are none so blind as those who will not see and this apparently applies to the majority of your contributors. Inflation is raging, led by fuel prices which affect everything each of us purchases. This is devastating to those on fixed or modest incomes. I think crime is out of control, primarily because offenders are not held responsible and police are vilified. I think the border is open, with little control and undocumented individuals are being distributed throughout our nation. The free money being distributed, first ostensibly for COVID-19 relief, then projected for student loans for which the recipients signed legal contracts, is an obvious attempt to buy votes. Only the Democratic point of view is allowed in the press and any other opinion is considered heretical and unpatriotic. This abbreviated list of serious problems must be obvious to the most casual observer, but is clouded by the belief that the Biden administration is pure, believes in the Constitution and has all citizens foremost in their thoughts. Wrong.

Loyal M. Johnson, Jr.

Oro Valley

Presidential responsibilities

My 95-year-old mother remembers the depression of the 1930s and 1940s. The depression started with the stock market crash of October 1929 and the bank failures that followed.

My great-grandfather and everyone else my mother remembers from that time blamed Herbert Hoover for the depression.

Hoover was elected president in 1928 and took the oath of office March 4, 1929, or approximately seven months before the stock market crashed.

President Biden has been in office more than a year and four months. Why is it that he is not responsible for anything bad? It is always Vladimir Putin's fault, Donald Trump's fault, pandemic's fault or somebody or something other's fault.

President Harry Truman famously said, "the buck stops here." When, if ever, will the buck stop at President Biden's desk?

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Constitutional rights

Re: the May 11 letter "Constitutional rights."

A letter writer stated that our Constitution calls for "separation of church and state." No, it doesn't. I've been through the entire Constitution including all amendments and the phrase, "separation of church and state" is not to be found. You'll probably say it's in the First Amendment. Lots of people think it is. Let me tell you what the First Amendment says.

The First Amendment reads, "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof, or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances." Your phrase is not there.

If you say, "You have to interpret it in there" then I'll tell you, I can interpret it to mean anything I want. What does it say? No interpretation.

Steven Barker

East side

Roe v. Wade

Re: the May 8 letter "Roe v. Wade and gay marriage."

What a great point the writer makes bashing liberals for wanting the Supreme Court to respect its own half-century precedent, citing a 5,000-year precedent for heterosexual marriage. Except no one, anywhere, ever, has proposed outlawing heterosexual marriage. As if readers are too brain dead to know the difference between historical social conventions and legal precedent. Leave it to The Star to maintain the lowest possible level of discourse on these pages by continuing to publish the standard right-wing screeds employing deliberate false equivalences and puerile strawman arguments.

Gary Susko

Midtown

Remove his name

I would like to make a motion, remove the words "Chuck Huckelberry" from the name "Chuck Huckelberry Loop." All in favor?

Glenn Brasch

Northwest side

