Letters to the Editor, May 15

Credit for Trump
cuts both ways
To the writer who thought Trump should get more credit for fast-tracking the vaccines, yes he does deserve credit for that but also blame for the many COVID deaths. He knew how lethal the virus was but continued to downplay it, offering quack remedies.
Craig Miller
Northwest side
Woke progressives
embrace censorship
Re: the May 8 article "Alt-media's lies threaten freedom of our press."
Trudy Rubin claims lies from the right threaten our democracy. But free speech, lies or no lies, is the cornerstone of any true democracy. As Thomas Jefferson said: "Our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost."
So who is stifling free speech the most? It is progressives such as Ms. Rubin and her co-conspirators like Big Tech who routinely censor conservative viewpoints. For example, the New York Times opinion editor resigned after staff criticism for printing an editorial from conservative Sen. Tom Cotton. And Ms. Rubin supports this suppression of free speech when she says, "Twitter was correct to ban the former president." Pure censorship from progressives and Ms. Rubin.
And who determines who lies and who doesn't? Ms. Rubin and her woke, cancel culture progressives? Give me a break.
David Pearse
Foothills
Connecting the dots
on climate disaster
I've worked on climate change issues for 30 years. I realize intelligent people remain Republican. I understand economic value isn’t just a primary interest but the measure for social and environmental values. What I don’t comprehend is how some Republicans don't connect dots on interrelated issues; how valuing short-term economic gains overrides avoiding mid- and long-term catastrophic losses.
Take this week’s headlines. First: historic shortage of water in the Colorado watershed (these are not exact headlines but the subjects are in the headlines). The undeniable cause: climate change. The other headline: Regulators reject clean-energy rules. Republicans wanted utilities striving for, not achieving, 100% clean energy sources by 2050.
It’s good this was rejected, 2050 is too late anyway. In the Southwest, the climate change tipping point is here. Connect the dots!
Republicans, read the science on systems and feedback loops. Get to work cooperating on climate change. This is war, and if we don’t fight aggressively in the next decade, your economic values will be the least of your worries.
Nancy Jacques
Northeast side
Everyone should
pay federal taxes
Re: the May 6 letter "Corporations need taxing."
A recent letter writer posed, "For years I have asked the question, why doesn't everyone pay taxes? These companies that make billions and pay no taxes is just not right." I guess he doesn't include people in "everyone." Did you know that 32.6% of the people with an income between $50,000 to $75,000 paid no federal tax in 2019? And 16.9% of the people with an income between $75,000 and $100,000 paid no federal tax in 2019? (Source: Statista)
Is that right? We all enjoy the benefits our country provides us; national security, infrastructure, environmental protection, our spectacular national parks, social welfare programs and much, much more. So why doesn't everyone, regardless of your income, even if only $10, pay something, or provide community service, in recognition that you do receive significant benefits from our national government? So it's not just corporations "cheating on America," is it?
James Tuthill
Oro Valley
Developing golfers
isn't UA's mission
Re: the May 13 article "Wildcats need new golf facility, but where?"
I guess I have about reached my expiration date: I used to think a university education had something to do with developing, stimulating, training a person’s mind. So, when I read Greg Hansen’s piece about the absolute necessity of spending millions on a spanking new golf facility so the UA can develop more and better golf swings for a few athletes who might someday become multimillionaires and fly around the world in NetJets, well, let’s say I was a bit taken aback.
Couldn’t those untold funds be infinitely better spent in science and liberal arts, for instance, curricula developed and taught by the most brilliant and dedicated teachers and professors in the world?
Remember that old quip “A mind is a terrible thing to waste”?
Susan VonKersburg
Northeast side
Senate GOP excels
in foolish pursuits
Perhaps when the Arizona Senate Republicans are done searching for fictional fraudulent ballots in Maricopa County they can go to Iraq and find the weapons of mass destruction.
Tim O'Connor
Southeast side
Biden's agenda
wasn't on ballot
Star political pundits of the past found me sensible. This sensible Republican dares now to suggest that punditry regarding Republican challenges as crazy, misunderstand.
Sensible Republicans cannot and do not dispute the ballot count. Biden got more votes and won more electors. Those are facts. Those of us who regard the election as inaccurate are not referring to vote counting. We believe instead that the personal dislike of President Trump, not a political agenda, controlled the vote.
The vote was not an affirmation of the Democratic Party agenda. Rather it was a way to tell Trump to behave and get out! Unfortunately, the far left now has control of the administration. The far left attempts to create a new nation, with an elite left-wing cadre in charge.
Would there have been a way to rid us of Trump without putting in this administration!
Charles Josephson
Midtown
How is division
Biden's fault?
There has been much hypocritical rending of garments by Republicans who are concerned that Joe Biden is dividing the country.
During his tenure, Donald Trump transformed a political schism into a political chasm and yet none of the current protesters felt that those actions were worthy of criticism. Now, however, they feel compelled to call attention to the fact that Joe Biden is moving the country forward without any Republican input.
Just as they ignored Trump's actions, they are ignoring the fact that their Republican Party isn't interested in improving the country when that accomplishment could be viewed as a Biden success. How could Biden possibly include the party whose only goal is his failure? I await a logical answer to that query.