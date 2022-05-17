Letters to the Editor: May 17

Dilemma of being old

I am a 77-year-old stroke survivor and retired registered nurse. I never dreamed being old could be so hard especially with having disabilities. There is little to no help from neighbors, uncaring action from a Tucsonan taking my dog back that I have had for 5 to 6 years, the list goes on. What has turned this city into an uncaring, mean place to live when age has crept up on us? I don’t understand when someday all will turn into a wrinkled person surviving meanness.

Wilda Jackson

Southwest side

War on Mother Nature

Re: the April 20 article “Clearing begins for big mine in Santa Rita Mtns.”

When I saw the photo of the scarred mountainside my heart sank, as it does when I see images of destruction in Ukraine. The doggedness with which Hudbay Minerals has pursued its Rosemont Mine and Copper World projects over many years in spite of fierce local opposition is proof of the enormous profits they stand to make here. Big bucks for these interlopers, but for us desert dwellers, nothing but ugliness and environmental devastation where once there was beauty. If Hudbay is allowed to have its way, we will all have the rest of our lives to ask ourselves, every time we look toward our beloved Santa Ritas, how we could have failed to stop this criminal war on Mother Nature.

Kim Mathews

East side

Honesty and accuracy

Two recent letters in the Vail Voice and a candidate who visited our home seeking support for her candidacy to the Arizona Senate claimed the same false narratives. To correct them I submit the following: No one is teaching communism in our public schools. Critical race theory is not being taught in the K-12 schools. CRT has nothing to do with communism or sexual identity. No one is teaching our children to be shamed for what their ancestors did to the slaves or Native Americans. No one is shamed by what past ancestors did. I am ashamed of the wrongs our government did. I and everyone else are not responsible for what was done in the past. We are responsible for what we do now, what we do about our current problems of racism, income inequality, sexism, climate change, etc. To not talk about these problems honestly is shameful.

Donald Ries

Southeast side

Administration change

The media repeatedly spotlights the GOP talking points of increasing violence and crime under the current administration. Do you think the fact we see gun violence mentioned daily just might be because there are 400 million guns out there? Incidents of confrontation that would not normally escalate to homicide are becoming a normal occurrence and acceptable as “background” noise. Why would this situation be a surprise to anyone? Why would this change under a different administration if gun laws are not altered to reflect the desire of Americans to reform the current situation?

Alan Barreuther

Foothills

Car deaths

I hear all the time in all the media about a terrible shooting somewhere that a few people were killed, but the same day about 130 were killed in cars and no mention whatsoever of that — not the slighted little mention. Both kinds of deaths are a terrible tragedy, don’t get me wrong, but why not try to save those killed in cars? I guess our government and new media just does not see it the way I do. I hope some of you reading this will slow down and be more careful driving but I know you won’t, you will continue to drive and text and talk not thinking that you could kill someone with your car.

Thomas R. Crawford

Foothills

Incompetence

A recent poll reports that the majority of Republicans still believe that the election was stolen by the Democrats, even though numerous investigations have proven that claim to be without merit. That aside, I don’t believe that the Democrats are smart enough or devious enough to rig and steal an election. If anyone could steal an election it would be the Republicans and I find it curious that no one has even raised that possibility, probably because there’s no reason to since President Biden won so handily. If by chance Republicans tried to rig the election so unsuccessfully, I think it would likely show that Biden won by an even larger margin.

Jeff Aronson

Northeast side

FCC Commissioner

I am a resident of Tucson and am writing to express my support for Gigi Sohn as FCC Commissioner and hope that the Arizona Daily Star would endorse her as well. There is a large percentage of the national population which is underserved with regards to broadband, and in Arizona it’s about 11% of the population. With over 30 years of experience working in communications policy, Sohn has been an advocate for rural broadband and consumer choice for her entire career and would be an excellent FCC Commissioner. Nearly 250 organizations and individuals from across the political spectrum have publicly called for her swift confirmation.

Krisztina Patterson

Downtown

Baby formula shortage

The inept Biden administration has once again lived up to its “America Last” reputation — this time it’s in the form of allowing a baby formula shortage, which has created horror for parents who rely on the nutrient-filled substance to feed their infants. The fact is, there is no greater evil than putting our most helpless humans in a potentially desperate situation. Ignorantly telling mothers to breastfeed is a non-solution. Many babies have special dietary needs or cannot be breastfed for other reasons. Billions of U.S. dollars should have never been approved for Ukraine in the face of our baby food shortage at home. The Biden administration should be held fully accountable for its incompetence and laissez-faire attitude towards more serious matters in the United States. Every American should be questioning the repeated, nefarious actions of this president.

Cynthia Miles

Northwest side

Progressives and activists

Re: the May 13 letter “Mother’s Day and Roe v. Wade.”

Response to the “desecration of some Catholic Churches”: I was baptized Catholic, Catholic school, brother a Catholic priest. Catholic religion was a good ol’ boy organization much like the majority of the GOP. Same goals: Retain power and control and protect their own. Sexual scandals, don’t even get me started as I personally witnessed it.

The letter writer stated “pathetic” that White House didn’t denounce protests at justices’ homes after the leaked draft. How can our GOP, who knew (rooted for, aided, lied by omission) about Jan. 6, be viewed as anything but!

Consideration for the women and children that will bear unwanted pregnancies is needed. Why does this conversation dictate to women and children only? Somehow male responsibility/culpability has become mute. Last I heard, Immaculate Conception hasn’t happened in awhile.

Any politician supporting overturning I will vote out. Count on it. I am a registered Republican (albeit, not much longer if things don’t change), ex-Catholic, retired business owner and last but not least, an immigrant.

Mae Spraker

Northwest side

Pets Belong With Families Act

As an animal lover and advocate, I recognize the value of pets in my life. Scientific evidence confirms that having a pet is good for your physical and mental health.

Unfortunately, breed restrictions prevent many families from having certain types of dogs. This is often the case in affordable housing communities. A bill in Congress, the Pets Belong with Families Act, would prohibit breed restrictions and discourage size-based restrictions in public housing.

These arbitrary breed and size restrictions are based on the notion that certain types of dogs are more dangerous than others. Research by organizations as diverse as the American Veterinary Medical Association and the American Bar Association have repeatedly shown that breed bans fail to protect public safety.

Breed-discrimination policies exacerbate problems such as housing insecurity and inequality, disproportionately impact those most in need of stable and secure housing, and force families to either surrender their pets to animal shelters or choose potentially unsafe or unstable housing options. We need the Pets Belong with Families Act.

Jeanette Baker

Oro Valley

Power of pictures

Re: the May 11 editorial cartoon by Dave Whamond.

I find I am enjoying the cartoons from the Cagle company. The one on May 11 was so appropriate that even though the subject is serious I gave a cheer to Dave Whamond. Dynamite drawing! So glad you are still showing Dave Fitzsimmons often, too.

Maureen Cordell

West side

Irresponsible pedestrians

Accidents happen, but as a driver I am sick and tired of dodging irresponsible people wandering across the streets anywhere they please. Yesterday, it was a woman pushing a shopping cart across Craycroft in 5 o’clock traffic within 50 feet of the traffic light at Pima. Today, a person ignored the red light and crossed Speedway through noontime traffic at Craycroft. Both times horns blew, brakes squealed, traffic stopped ... and the drivers got the finger. The city can posture, put up all the signs and signals they want, but until these irresponsible people are dealt with with fines, jail or work, the deaths will be inevitable.

William Long

Foothills

Abortion or privacy?

I have read a number of articles/letters about the possibility of U.S. citizens losing the freedom to choose abortion. In and among them, I have read comments that appear to connect the right to choose with the privilege of privacy. Apparently, that is a legal issue. I think it is critical. Is our Supreme Court about to overturn Roe v. Wade — or dismantle our right to privacy? Or both?

If so, which privacies? Sex? Medical records? Financial records? Legal transactions?

I hope the Star provides us with a comprehensive review of just what is a stake.

We need to be informed.

Claudette Haney

Green Valley

No baby formula

In the 1940s and ’50s, there was no baby formula. Those who were infants at that time were breastfed or, when the mother’s body didn’t produce enough milk, we were fed cow or goat’s milk instead. I was raised that way and suffered no ill effects. At a time when parents are desperate to find a way to feed their babies (due to a shortage in baby formula), I believe it is important to look for alternatives (short-term alternatives, that is). I found an article written by Dr. Andrew J. Schuman, M.D. (adjunct assistant professor of Pediatrics at Dartmouth Medical School), that describes, in detail, the history of infant formulas, including the cow’s milk formula used originally (using evaporated milk). My intention in writing this letter is to help desperate parents and encourage them to ask their child’s pediatrician or a nutritionist, what is the best way to proceed with what they have at hand, until this crisis is over.

Mirtha Nebeker

West side

Buffalo’s mass shooting

Everything a budding white supremacist 18-year-old could want he can buy on the Internet or go down to the local tactical store to purchase. On the Internet, he can “window shop” for bulk .223 ammo, body armor, ballistic helmet and his assault rifle. Our “warrior” will discover that on certain sites he can get huge discounts based on quantity to include getting a free “Rebel, We the People” backpack if he spends over $1,000 dollars. No, it won’t take him long to get “geared up and ready to go to war.” Not only that but he has female politicians as role models shooting their assault rifles on political ads shown on TV night after night. He is aware of the “target-rich” environment with plenty of unarmed and elderly minorities to take out his wrath against. No one is surprised any more, no one is shocked, and for our peace-loving people who go to the store, movies, school, church, anywhere really, we know what’s coming.

Richard Harper

Northeast side

That was different

I find it interesting that several contributors to this page who, in the recent past, railed for vaccine mandates and even denial of basic services to the unvaccinated are now bemoaning the potential loss of personal choice and the right to privacy.

“Yeah, but that was different; your choice affected others.”

Um ...

Richard Peddy

East side

