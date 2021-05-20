Letters to the Editor May 20

Misplaced admiration for Trump is unsafe
Now that Republicans have signed on to becoming good card-carrying members of the dysfunctional political cult headed by their anointed leader, Donald Trump, America needs to be on high alert.
We may live in a democracy, but the majority of one of our two major political parties declines to question the judgment of their leader, they devalue individuals, organizations and nations and will do whatever is necessary to put down dissent.
This slip into authoritarian rule is harmful to our way of government. Misplaced admiration, for anyone, is a waste of one’s time and a hindrance to their expression of rational, truthful, thought. This gang is dangerous and will never admit to the truth as long as it may get in the way of their path to power. We may not fully understand why Republicans drink the Trump Kool-Aid, but we don’t have to. We just need to ensure our Constitution is what guides our nation and not some distorted ideology.
Bob Bascelli
Downtown
Northwest side
Transportation plan shortchanges Tucson
The Pima Association of Governments and the Regional Transportation Authority are structured in an unfair way that gives Tucson only one of nine votes . As a result, they are more focused on developing distant suburban areas than on improving public transit and making Tucson’s roads more bike- and pedestrian-friendly. Their Transportation Improvement Plan calls for widening roads in faraway suburbs — a precursor to further destruction of our beautiful and unique Sonoran Desert to build more houses. The people of Tucson are being coerced into subsidizing sprawl.
In order to preserve the environment and reduce greenhouse emissions, we should be building upward — not outward — and prioritizing public transit over single-occupancy vehicles. It’s time that we demand proportional representation and policies that benefit the majority, not real estate developers who profit from sprawl.
Make your voice heard by submitting a comment to publiccomments@PAGregion.com
Ed Hendel
West side
Genocide unfolding in the Middle East
Re: the May 19 editorial cartoon by David Fitzsimmons.
Fitzsimmons’ cartoon as usual hit right on. The Israel/Palestine situation is so akin to the genocide committed by the Europeans who came to America and decided it was their land and the Natives needed to be exterminated that every day I am reminded of that atrocity.
The Allies after WWII decided to take land that had belonged to the Palestinians for centuries and give it to the Jews. Since then the Israelis have repeatedly taken more and more of the land from the Palestinians and the world has stood by silently allowing it. I don’t know why our country supports this. I don’t know why the USA voted against censuring Israel in the United Nations. What would you do if Mexico started moving in and taking your property in Arizona? Fight, I think. Good for Fitz. Say it loud and clear.
Bette Richards
Northwest side
An accomplished liar entertains his base
Donald Trump is an outstanding liar. Give him credit for that. He’s able to get millions to buy into his lies and that takes skill. He’s very impressive, as a matter of fact. Considering that he feels no regret, remorse or shame for lying, not everyone can do that. People with a conscience certainly can’t.
If someone is lying, most people want nothing to do with them. Donald on the other hand is so good his supporters love him for it. He entertains them. Listening to him make fun of others tickles them to no end. He makes them feel good about themselves when he does it. They realize their lives aren’t nearly as bad as the “deadbeats” Donald tells them about.
Most people feel a sense of guilt if they tell a whopper. Not Donald. He feels encouraged to tell more. The Republican Party has to be proud knowing he’s their guy.
Jim Dreis
East side
Send floodwaters to dry areas in SW
As I write this, the United States is experiencing reoccurring flooding in eastern Texas and Louisiana while the desert Southwest suffers through a historic, long-term drought. This seems less like a water supply problem and more like a water distribution problem.
Since we can pump oil and gas all over the continent (think Alaskan and Canadian pipelines and the Colonial Pipeline running from Houston to New Jersey), obviously the engineering know-how exists that would enable our country to move water from areas suffering from too much to areas suffering from too little.
Why not a pipeline to move excess water from the New Orleans area to Lake Powell to solve both problems? There must be an obvious answer why this infrastructure would not work, otherwise people smarter than I would have already thought of it. Does the price of water need to equal the price of oil before we consider a better distribution system?
Doug Wingert
Northeast side
Casa de la Luz is not saying goodbye
Star readers may have heard that Casa de la Luz has been purchased by LHC Group, a health-care provider headquartered in Louisiana. We hope our community will take comfort in knowing that LHC was carefully selected from many prospective owners because we believe they share our core values and culture of compassionate care. Casa’s co-founder, Lynette Jaramillo, and I made this decision together.
To our fellow Tucsonans: This is not goodbye. The agency will continue to operate as Casa de la Luz, and the clinical staff and others you have come to trust will continue to serve you and your family. LHC Group’s experience in running hospice programs nationwide will only enhance the quality of services for those in need.
Those of us involved in community affairs will continue to be a part of life in our town, albeit in a different role and we look forward to this new chapter.
Please join us in welcoming LHC Group to Tucson.
Agnes C. Poore,
Co-Founder,
Casa de la Luz Hospice
Northwest side
Keep sharing ideas for righting wrongs
Dear Editor,
Thanks to the Arizona Daily Star for sharing so many reader opinions and inviting us to join the weekly chat with the Opinion team. At a time when we want to share our ideas about what is needed in our country, the Star provides a forum for letters and opinion pieces. The pandemic has made clear the glaring inequities in our country, and right now is a chance to right these wrongs.
Homelessness fueled by a lack of affordable housing, along with inequities in health care, living-wage jobs and quality education all have legislation pending in Congress. The American Rescue Act was a good start, but more needs to be done. Share your ideas with your members of Congress. Let’s keep this equity ball rolling!
Willie Dickerson