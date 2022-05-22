Letters to the Editor: May 22

Student loan forgiveness

I took out student loans with minimal information and understanding of the long-term impact. Amongst ongoing offers of loan forgiveness, reality indicated I remained responsible for what I borrowed. I worked many hours, sacrificed wants and paid them off in November 2020.

I understand forgiving student loans taken under duress, promissory estoppel, or anything fraud-related. The key term being fraud. I can understand forgiving student loans resulting from severe injury or disability. I cannot understand forgiving student loans just because people protest, believing entitlement. Blaming others for our shortcomings does not bode well for an economically stable society. I believe the calls to forgive student loans are a recipe for disaster and a direct insult to all the hardworking people who paid (or are paying) theirs off. Setting an example by forgiving loans without a legitimate reason will only harm our society and break down the fundamentals of economics. Having a utopian society is a great goal in theory, but reality must take place at the forefront.

Jason Halper

Northwest side

Fischer shines a light

I want to take a moment to thank Howard Fischer, who covers the swamp also known as the Arizona state Legislature and government. He must be one of the busiest journalists in the state. I, for one, appreciate his hard work and for shining a much-needed light on so many of the repugnant actions taken at our state capital. As the Washington Post declares, "Democracy dies in darkness." Thanks, Howard, for keeping the light on.

Sally Reed

Northeast side

What would men do?

Here's a question for men. Who among you would trade places with a woman who became pregnant by choice, accident, rape or incest and, for a mental, social or physical well-being reason, chose to have an abortion and was denied? I submit the answer is zero.

Larry Gray

SaddleBrooke

Mitigate cost of care

Congress took an important step forward last year to help Americans afford health care by passing the American Rescue Plan Act. It included an expansion of health care subsidies that made 89,000 more Arizona patients eligible for tax credits to cover the cost of care. We’re approaching the expiration date of these subsidies, which could leave thousands of Arizonans without the means to afford critical health care.

Knowing our state is slated to have a 4.6% increase in the number of uninsured if ARPA tax credits are not made permanent, our leaders in Washington must take decisive action to make subsidies permanent. Our communities deserve greater access to affordable care and it’s up to those with a seat at the policy-making table — like Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema — to enact legislation that supports this. Having adequate health coverage allows for timely, quality administration of care for millions of Americans. Health care tax credits are a key piece of this puzzle, and Congress must solidify this benefit.

James Williams, MD

Downtown

Police and traffic enforcement

Dear Police Chief Kasmar,

Please, for the love of Tucson residents, do something to make Tucson roads safer from speeding and reckless drivers. I believe one of the first things you stated when you took over was to address this issue. The number of high-speed crashes and pedestrians killed by drivers increases daily. Speeding seems to be the biggest issue along with drivers running red lights. I fear for my safety every time I drive. What plan of action does your department have in place?

Colleen Columbus

Foothills

Time for AG to act

I am disappointed in the Justice Department and their do-nothing attitude. We all have enough information about Jan. 6 to believe that we should be proceeding in a lawful manner, because we are a country of laws, to put each person in a court of law to explain what they did. The longer Attorney General Merrick Garland waits the more anxious everyone, on both sides, gets and the outcome will be more radical.

Rep. Tom O’Halleran, Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly need to insist the DOJ move forward immediately. Be done with this chapter. Also, the economy is basically price gouging by their special interest groups who obviously think they can price gouge because our only protection as a group is our representatives who condone the ripoff. Maybe my limited information doesn’t allow me to see the whole picture, but from what I do know we are stifled because of politics and that should never happen.

Robert Morrison

SaddleBrooke

Anti-transgender?

Re: the April 30 article "A legislator explains AZ's transgender laws."

Fitz's article is funny, but it obscures a serious issue where children could be manipulated and scarred for life. When he refers to it as "gender confirmation" it has a nice sound to it that doesn't describe the medical process factually. I think we are tinkering with biology in a way that could have terrible consequences. A child should be allowed to be a child and not sexualized and misled by adults that may be trying to affirm their own bad decisions. We have counselors and other experts reading into what kids feel and then "helping" them make a decision that could be devastating. Kids have a great imagination and can be easily influenced by those they trust and who we trust to educate them. If an adult wants to transition with the knowledge we currently have scientifically, then it is their decision. Who hasn't made bad decisions as an adult and had to live with the consequences? But, I think a child being influenced by adults to change their biological sex is abuse.

Doug Martin

Northwest side

There's always choices

Different scenarios:

I am a woman who chose not to use birth control. I am pregnant.

I am the result of that pregnancy. I have a body, but no choice. Will I live or die? It is up to my mother.

I am a woman who was raped or is the victim of incest. I am pregnant with a healthy embryo.

I am an embryo as the result of that pregnancy. I will be a healthy baby. But, again, I have no choice.

I am a woman who is pregnant by choice, but my fetus is not perfect.

I am that fetus. I am not perfect and I do not have a choice. What will happen to me?

Not everybody has a choice, but there are always choices.

Valerie Golembiewski

Southeast side

Before you complain

People keep submitting letters to the editor about President Biden's poor performance in office. If one added up all of the failures, blunders and mistakes, public and private, that Biden has made in his lifetime, the damage that he caused or allowed to occur wouldn't be a scintilla of what 45 calculated to inflict on this country during just one day of his presidency on Jan. 6, 2021. Although Trump didn't succeed with his nefarious treason, he still inflicted irreparable harm to our republic.

That his supporters believe that Trump's actions are motivated by a desire to help them is madness. Although imperfect, President Biden has devoted his life to serving his country, whereas Donald Trump serves no one but Donald Trump. I would like to think that the complainers who read this would consider that comparison before composing another ludicrous criticism of Joe Biden, but I am sure that, just like the complainers, I would be deluding myself.

Rick Cohn

West side

Who's at fault

Of course, the baby formula shortage is President Biden’s fault. I’m sure Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama are also to blame.

Never mind that the plant in question has a history of violations going back to 2019. Never mind that this plant was closed because of the discovery of a deadly bacteria and unsanitary conditions. Never mind that a whistleblower documented 34 pages of serious violations that will be investigated by Congress. Never mind that we have had, for years, an understaffed FDA that inspects facilities that produce baby formula and other vital food products. And never mind that a 1990s Supreme Court decision required that formula be sent to border facilities that house children.

Yup, according to some, all the above is Biden’s fault. He’s only been in office for a little over a year — not enough time to correct this and other serious messes.

Kathy Krucker

Midtown

