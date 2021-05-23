Letters to the Editor May 23

‘Crisis manager’ has new meaning
Re: the may 14 article “Biden warns hackers, gas stations.”
Duh, I totally missed the point that Joe Biden had “ascended to the White House as a crisis manager” until the article from the Associated Press clarified it.
The article is absolutely correct and Biden is doing a great job as a “crisis manager.” Since he took office, the border is in crisis, inflation is skyrocketing, gas prices are on the rise across the country (that is where you can still get gas), food prices are on the rise, jobs are down, progress toward energy independence has stopped with the Keystone pipeline, war has resumed in the Middle East, and China, Iran, North Korea, Russia are moving forward again with their hegemonic plans. Thank you for your useful clarification.
Aymon Maulandi
East side
Signature check concerns voter
I have voted by mail for many years. This year I messed up and had to vote in person. Kudos to the election workers, it was quick and simple. What gave me pause was when the election official tried to match my signature. I signed my registration card decades ago and at best it looked like chicken scratch. It now looks even worse. Luckily, I was standing in front of her with a photo ID. I wonder what would have happened if I mailed it in? Would it be set aside? Misplaced? Lost? Could all ballots be fixed in time? All problems would be solved by sending a copy of an ID. Except for the three people in Pima County who need one to drive, fly, travel anywhere, need medical insurance, use any medical services, obtain government payments, or get a COVID vaccine, that’s not hard to do. I for one would feel a lot more confident about my vote.
Gary Stoeger
Northwest side
US bankrolling rights violations
I hope that Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick will become a co-sponsor of HR 2590 defending the human rights of Palestinian children and families living under Israeli Military Occupation Act, introduced by Congresswoman Betty McCollum, D-Minn. This bill will ensure my taxpayer dollars do not fund the Israeli government’s harm of Palestinian people, down to imprisoning and torturing Palestinian children to stealing and destroying Palestinian property.
We must oppose human-rights violations and we must implement accountability to be certain that our opposition means something. Without accountability, how can we ensure human rights are being protected? The idea that my taxpayer money is going toward funding the Israeli government’s crimes and human-rights violations is sickening. The U.S. should do better.
Darian Bemis
Midtown
Election review has carnival feel
Re: the May 16 article “AZ’s kooky election audit.”
Several letters ask why Democrats don’t welcome the “audit” going on in Maricopa County. They assume this “audit” is legitimate and professional. Please read Tim Steller’s article “AZ’s kooky election audit” to get a clue of what is really going on.
Any honest person knows Joe Biden was elected fairly and legitimately, as affirmed by courts across the country. Why would anyone want to lend credence to Trump’s Big Lie by supporting this “fraudit” or saying “well, let’s see what they find?” Who would believe Cyber Ninja’s results, given their CEO is a Trump supporter and conspiracy theorist? As Steller pointed out, how can their results be verified? How disturbing this mess has resulted from one person’s Big Lie and that so many buy the lies. How fitting that a “Crazy Times” carnival was set up adjacent to the (unsecure) audit building. The carnival management should recruit Cyber Ninjas staff and AZ Senate Republicans for a new sideshow, “See The Loonies.”
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Filibuster blocks nation’s progress
Is protecting the filibuster the sword you want to die on, Sen. Krysten Sinema? Wouldn’t you rather make a name for yourself by protecting our voting rights, energizing our economy and improving our lives? You know as well as we do that will only happen when the filibuster roadblock to progress is removed.
If the bipartisanship you seek were possible without ending the filibuster, it would have happened by now. As long as senators can pander to their narrow constituencies by sitting back and letting muchneeded reforms stagnate due to neglect, no advancements will be made. Only when senators do their job of reaching across the aisle, engaging in debate and passing legislation to benefit all Americans will bipartisanship be achieved.
We are tired of caustic partisan politics. We are tired of watching our nation suffer. We are tired of waiting.
If you want to be an effective, influential change-maker, you must help eliminate the filibuster. It’s time to do your part to protect our national best interests.
Jacolyn Marshall
Oro Valley
Democracy needs care, attention
Re: the May 20 letter “Misplaced admiration for Trump is unsafe.”
The letter writer is to the point. He has identified the elements of a Republican attempt to erase democracy: adoration of an individual in the place of ideas; demand for an unthinking obedience to, and complete dependence upon, one individual; replacing a political party with a cult; inventing unwavering and blatant untruthfulness to separate its members from reality, worshipping power at the cost of principle.
There seems to exist an amazing willingness, on so many levels, of individuals willing to part with free thinking and truth. Those individuals must see the need to bury the lie of the cult and to be alive enough to fight against the destruction of their freedoms.
What have we learned in 245 years? We know democracy isn’t easy. Instead of dependence upon one individual, it wants to celebrate leaders sensitive to our needs and responsibilities ... a decent and caring man and woman concerned with all of our futures. Start thinking and caring, all of you.
Frank Pasons
Northeast side
More homeless seen on my walks
During my early morning dog walk today, I tiptoed quietly so as not to wake the many individuals experiencing homelessness. This is standard procedure, lately, as the homeless population seems to have simply exploded in numbers.
Should I pass by someone who has awakened, I greet him or her “good morning.” These are regular people. One made up a clever song, on the spot, about my cheerful beagle. Another relayed a story about a dog she once had. And when I returned home, I saw in my copy of today’s Star, “AZ budget plan would create big tax cuts.” Not surprisingly, “the (GOP) proposal favors those at the top.” I can think of better uses for that money. Offering people who are homeless a humane and dignified existence is just one of them.
Paula Redinger
Downtown