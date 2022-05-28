Letters to the Editor: May 28

Little man behind the curtain

America is going crazy. The world is following our yellow brick road to utter chaos and destruction, created by a one-term charlatan and abomination of a radical wanna-be dictator, only desiring his ego to be satisfied and worshipped by the rodents who cheer him. I think his only plan is to instill great fear in people with no solutions or platform. Just create hysteria, like his conquering hero of the late 1930s to 1945.

There are stories every day, on radio, television, the Internet and in the Daily Star about mass shootings somewhere in the country. Everyday. In the decade of the ’70s, there were 15 mass shootings. From 2017 through 2020, 66.

Since 1920, records have been kept regarding the number of these occurrences. The highest number of incidents in over 100 years happened in the years 2017 through 2020. Who encourages gun violence of this magnitude? Your guess is as good as …

As long as the NRA pays your elected officials’ salaries, maybe never.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

What stolen election?

Since we seem to still be flogging that poor old dead 2020 election fraud horse, where is the proof of the Big Steal? Cases and “evidence” brought to courts across the country were either thrown out or ruled against by judges who heard the cases. If the election was indeed “stolen,” then why were cases where Republican candidates on those ballots (where Donald Trump and President Biden’s names were at the top) considered victorious? It’s been proven (through audits and recounts) that the election was not “stolen” but was the result of what the majority of this country voted for. Talk is cheap, and if you talk that talk, back it up with evidence. Prove it. Either put up or shut up and let’s get over it and on to more solid reasons to vote for you.

Christie Cummins

Midtown

Cancer screenings

Back in the day, Republicans and Democrats would often work with each other to get things done. Today, that type of bipartisanship is rare. So Sen. Mark Kelly and Reps. Tom O’Halleran, David Schweikert, Ruben Gallego, and Raul Grijalva deserve kudos for recently co-sponsoring legislation that is going to help save many lives. Currently, cancer screenings exist for only five of the hundreds of types of cancer, including the screening that recently detected my early-stage breast cancer. The Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Screening Coverage Act will give Medicare recipients access to new and groundbreaking cancer screening tests that will change the way we fight dozens of cancers. Imagine how many more survivors will exist if this bill is passed! I hope that the rest of the Arizona delegation will follow the lead of their colleagues and co-sponsor this bill in order to give the bill the momentum it needs to get passed.

Christine Coronado

East side

Baby formula shortage

I sometimes have to wonder if opinion writers read the Daily Star. For instance, the writer who accused President Biden of causing the baby formula crisis somehow missed these published reports:

Biden met with executives from Gerber and Reckitt on how they could increase production and how his administration could help address the nationwide baby formula shortage.

Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to speed production of infant formula and authorized flights to import supplies from overseas.

When he learned that commercial flights were unavailable, Biden authorized the use of Air Force planes for “Operation Fly Formula.”

More than half a million bottles of formula arrived within days with the promise that more is on the way. In the meantime, parents were advised to check their community food banks and doctor’s offices for supplemental supplies.

Biden’s response to the recall of contaminated formula produced by America’s single largest manufacturer was precise, timely and multifaceted. He has my heartfelt thanks.

Kay Schriner

Northwest side

Truth and consequences

Re: the May 21 article “Make the effort to find common ground.”

I have been thinking about Paul Morton Ganeles’ opinion piece ever since it ran. In it, he made the case for sharing verified facts with family and friends in order to debunk lies and misinformation.

Coincidentally, the day before I read his article, I had tried to counter a false claim by an acquaintance with a link to an NPR article. She dismissed NPR as “very liberal leaning” and later said that the mainstream media, including NPR, PBS, and the BBC, were all “very, very censored, if not outright lying.” She preferred Newsmax and OANN and then spewed out a number of hate-filled lies about a variety of topics.

At that point, I realized we would never reach the common ground that Mr. Ganeles was hoping for because we would never agree on what was the truth.

Was it worth the effort? I really don’t know. The consequence was finding out what my acquaintance really believes while losing her as a possible friend in the process.

Karen Schickedanz

SaddleBrooke

Pick one

Take your pick. You only get one:

Tighter control over weapons.

Tighter control over crazy people with access to weapons.

Apparently, we can’t have both at the same time. So, in order to avoid more waves of thoughts and prayers, maybe we should begin regular mental health screenings of everyone, especially those with access to weapons, to detect those who might, maybe, sorta, possibly be ready to do something crazy stupid with a weapon. Profile that.

Yeah, if you think a little bit of gun control will get in the way of your freedoms, think about how those daily, weekly or monthly screenings might slow you down.

Bruce Kaplan

Northwest side

Another senseless shooting

OMG it happened again — another senseless massacre. Two weeks ago, 10 Afro-Americans were gunned down. Innocent children! Why? And our so called political leaders who are owned by the gun industry will not do anything again, for fear of losing their money, power and right-wing votes. This happened in Texas where there are more guns than any other state. Their own attorney general of Texas said teachers must be armed. What? Oh yeah, he was running for re-election today. So sad that nothing will change, money and power is more important. Prayers to the families of those children. Now the Republicans will say those kids are actors and it was staged. Sad our country doesn’t care anymore. I’m pretty sure more massacres will continue in our own country. The gun lobby will enrich their politicians. Another Sandy Hook. No changes will be made.

David E. Leon

Vail

