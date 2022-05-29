Letters to the Editor: May 29

Reason for early 100 degree reading?

Re: the May 4 article “Did we already hit 100?”

Tim Steller’s column about “suspicions” concerning the reported 100 degree temperature reached on April 26 made me think. First, I thought “Tim (whose work I really admire,) do we really need more conspiracy theories? Should we get the Cyber Ninjas on the job?” But then I thought about a possible solution. Maybe Finchem and Friends Government Overthrow Club was having a meeting near the airport with special guests Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene. The hot air generated at such an event could certainly spike the thermometer! If this was a Fitz cartoon the little quail in the corner would say “keep ‘em away from Lake Mead.”

John Swinford

Catalina

Court acronyms

As I have been reading many letters to the editor lately regarding the impending demise of Roe v. Wade, I keep seeing the acronym SCOTUS, which most people know stands for the Supreme Court of the United States. The group of Supreme Court members that are apparently bent on overturning Roe v. Wade are all Republicans, so they would be known as Supreme Court Republicans Of The United States, or the acronym SCROTUS. Which of course led me to chuckle since it sounds a lot like a part of the male anatomy that seems to carry the seeds of the unwanted pregnancy problem in the United States. Pun intended!

Peter Zismann

Midtown

Enough hypocrisy already

I am so sick of people talking about the sanctity of life with regards to a fetus. These same people do not care about the woman or girl forced to have a baby they do not want, whether by accident, rape or incest. I think they do not care whether a child suffers from neglect, abuse, hunger or lack of medical care. And they certainly don’t care enough to do anything about our overly lenient gun laws that allow the countless horrific shootings every single year. Those elementary school students killed in Texas, and all the other people killed needlessly, deserve at least as much consideration as the unborn. It’s time for lawmakers to stand up to the NRA and pass common sense gun laws. Those kids and their families deserve so much more than thoughts and prayers. Quit worrying about fetuses. Do something for the children who are already here.

Marion Rogers

Foothills

Abortions done since Roe v. Wade

The National Right to Life Committee estimates that there have been 63,459,000 abortions done in America since Roe v. Wade was decided by the Supreme Court in 1973. The CDC reported that in 2019 there were 629,898 abortions done in America. For that same year there were 10,537 gun-related homicides. Black women disproportionately have more abortions than white and Latino women. Unmarried and lower-income women have more abortions. Most abortions are done at the 12- to 13-week gestation stage, when according to the U.S. Library of Medicine, a well-defined face has been formed as well as fingers and toes. Where is the outcry from Democrats, who support abortion rights, but ignore these racial and socio-economic factors? Where is Black Lives Matter? Democrats decry “gun violence,” but are silent about what essentially constitutes “baby violence.” I believe that it is time for a deep soul searching in America, especially amongst young adults, about just what abortion amounts to, infanticide.

Ardel Francis

Northwest side

Saving water

Arizona and the rest of the West are facing a severe water shortage. The Arizona Daily Star has reported on this extensively and readers have been vocal. Recommended solutions to the problem have included everything from a freeze on all new construction and development to the governor’s idea of spending a billion dollars on a desalination plant in Mexico.

What hasn’t been suggested as much is reducing the use of water by agriculture, the largest consumer. In Arizona, agriculture uses 72% of the water. Residential use is about 20% and industrial use is 6%. Agriculture is important to Arizona’s economy so simply shutting off water to farms is not the answer. But there is a solution — drip systems. Most Arizona farms don’t use drip systems, which use 30-50% less water.

Instead of spending a billion on desalinization, how about putting that into grants for farmers to switch to drip irrigation? That could have a huge impact on consumption.

Dan Watson

Oracle

Once again

It happened again: Parkland, Sandy Hook, Santa Fe High, etc. Why do our children continue to get murdered at school? The answer is complex but there is one political party and lobby that facilitate these situations. One party, which I shall not name, I think is the party of hate. They hate immigrants, women’s rights, LGBTQ, climate change actions and sensible gun laws. But they love and protect their guns at all cost. It doesn’t have to be this way. Parents shouldn’t have to worry that their morning goodbye is going to be the last time they see their children alive. As long as the party of hate is able to influence public policy, the future of our children remains in jeopardy. I am a lifelong gun owner who agrees with most Americans that we require common sense gun laws. Parents, you know what you have to do in November.

Edward Espinoza

Southwest side

No leaders

Another day in America, another mass shooting — this time 18 elementary school students, at least one teacher and several other adults. What else can you expect of a country with 400 million guns and no real leaders?

Steve Robinson

Oro Valley

Right to life for all

If pro-life proponents were truly interested in life, they would be directing as much energy toward legislation banning assault weapons as they do toward banning abortion. All life is important and the interests of the NRA, gun lobbyists, political parties and all other extremist groups run counter to valuing life, yet where is the outrage? Stop the talking and take action against further gun violence!

Sandra Beecher

Northwest side

Justifying priorities





Republicans (largely Christians, I’m told) might want to start preparing their Judgment Day speeches. I’m sure Jesus will be quite interested to hear the reason they prioritized guns over the lives of children.

Eric Flohr

Midtown

Transgender identity

Transgender children and adolescents arrive at their identity after internal contemplation, helped by access to scientifically accurate information. Parents of transgender children are not manipulating or sexualizing their children. People cannot be influenced to experience a gender identity they do not authentically feel within themselves. The reality that after years of being socialized according to the gender assigned at birth, people still reveal a transgender identity indicates that they have not been misled to be transgender. To declare that parents are manipulating their children to be transgender is reckless and cruel, and interferes with family integrity. Parents who affirm their child’s gender identity have a psychologically healthy child. Trying to force one’s child into an inauthentic gender identity causes harm. Transgender children and their parents need a powerful imagination to conceive of and build a world that is affirming for all transgender, cisgender and nonbinary children. It is a pity that the imaginations of some people are so weak that they cannot understand or appreciate gender diversity in our world.

Richard Muszynski, Ph.D., clinical psychologist

Midtown

Step up now

How dare you, Steve Kerr speak out for the respect and love for all human life when our right to bear arms is at stake. You have to know our senators will protect our interests when it comes to our constitutional freedoms, no matter the loss of innocent lives involved. Indeed, don’t waste your breath, Kerr, when it comes to access to guns versus the preservation of human life. Our senators know where their priorities are and a few Black lives or Asian lives or children’s and teachers’ lives are insignificant when compared to their political futures.

Kerr, your pleas will fall on deaf ears and life will go on unless we remember four words, Amazing Grace and Chuck! I’m talking about a total walkout for the NBA, NFL, NHL, WNBA, MLB. It’s time to say l’chaim and mean it. It’s time to step up and show the senators we remain a government of the people, by the people, and for the people. All the people!

Tom Stewart

Northwest side

Gun madness

After the occurrence of another senseless and preventable school shooting, it’s once again necessary to lay the blame where it belongs. If there is any reason to doubt the degree to which conservative Americans want to kill people, Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita has delivered proof in Senate Bill 1650, law that would permit business owners to use deadly force against people for “knowingly defacing or damaging property of another person,” including someone spray-painting graffiti. That takes a sick mind to rationalize the “rightness” of that action. Gun-huggers, against the wishes of the majority of Americans, have gone over the edge with legislation like this. It’s time to push back and assure our children and elderly are safe in our schools and communities. As Steve Kerr said last night, “Enough!”

Carl Evertsbusch

Midtown

Let your voice be heard

I applaud Steve Kerr for his impassioned comments following the most recent mass shooting in Texas made prior to Game 4 of the NBA playoffs. He said it the way it is. Fifty U.S. senators refuse to put forward a bill for improved gun control to the floor for a vote in order to hold onto power. This despite the majority of Americans wanting some form of gun control. As Steve said, “enough!” It is time for us, regardless of political party affiliation to let our voices be heard and vote these individuals out of office. We, the people, have the power. Vote for those who have the courage to recognize that thoughts and prayers are worthless in the face of mass shootings.

Sherri Schamel

Northwest side

Second Amendment

The Second Amendment was written long ago and is out-of-date. When written, we were firing muskets with musket balls. It was not until 1850 that Daniel Wesson, co-founder of Smith & Wesson, created the first brass cartridge ready for hunting or battlefield.

The Second Amendment speaks to a standing militia; we were not a nation and did not have a standing army. We were not a country at the time. Today, we have a National Guard. Muskets and standing militias make the Second Amendment unnecessary. Time to remove it. It has lost its relevance.

Toni Kane

Northwest side

Saddened and angry

When will this gun violence end? Gun violence in schools, places of worship, stores, factories, night clubs, music festivals, streets and in our homes. Actions are needed to rid this nation of assault weapons and handguns. It is past time for local, state, federal and U.S. Supreme Court actions to eliminate this insanity of gun violence!

There have been 3,500 mass shootings (defined as four or more killed or injured) since Sandy Hook.

Dale Secord

Southeast side

Mass shooter/domestic terrorist

Salvador Ramos recently turned 18 and went and bought two AR-type, semiautomatic rifles after undergoing a background check. The “AR” historically referred to ArmaLite Rifle from the company that originally made them. There are millions of these type of rifles in the hands of men and women across the country. They come in different caliber configurations from the standard .223 to .308. Both calibers are used for target sport shooting and hunting, with the .308 used for larger game. Unfortunately, idiots like mass shooter/domestic terrorist Ramos ruin things for the millions of law-abiding citizens who own these firearms. Many firearms like the 1911 .45 semiauto pistol and the Winchester/Henry lever action repeating rifles were first used by the military, then became available to the public. Place any firearm on a table and demand it to commit some “gun violence.” It will not. It takes a depraved human being like Salvador Ramos. I support raising the legal age from 18 to 21 in buying these type of firearms.

Gusher Adams

Midtown

