Letters to the Editor May 3

We need a third party
More citizens are becoming independent for a reason. The two party system has not brought us the best choices at election time and things need to change. I support President Joe Biden because he was elected.
Someday there will be an active third party that is meaningful. It clearly will make our government process more democratic. As an independent, I voted for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema as many independents did. Her opposition to the filibuster strengthens opposition to the two parties in power forcing them to find the independent, thoughtful minded legislators to focus on the issue, as opposed to buckling under the two-party leadership position.
Senator Sinema knows the numbers, and being independent in Arizona is just smart politics — because our numbers are growing.
Dave Locey
Foothills
Where's the outrage mayor?
Walking downtown after my vaccination, I didn't notice any banners expressing solidarity with the 19-year-old veteran shot by the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Why not, Mayor Regina Romero? Why the preference?
Aren't you the mayor of all Tucson? Oh wait! The kid who was killed holding a key fob was a white kid. Not a peep out of any city or county officials. Can you imagine if he would have been a veteran of color? I can.
Debra Mantecon
Midtown
The real 'systemic' disparity
I hear and see so much about the systematic racism in this country and how unfairly Black people are treated.
Does anyone else see the disparity in how we respond to the death of a Black person at the hands of the police versus the death of a non-Black person? Or the death of a Black person at the hands of another Black person?
In the first case, their is outrage expressed by politicians, the clergy, the media and members of the public. There can even be protests, riots, injuries, deaths and property damage.
In the latter case, dead silence.
And, the loudest voices don’t seem to see the irony in how their quest for fairness and justice for one race seems to ignore fairness and justice for others.
I am grateful that the loudest voices do not necessarily represent the majority.
All people should be treated fairly and justly and right, wrong, and indignation should not be dependent on the color of one’s skin.
John Cioffi
North side
Leave no poop behind
Re: the April 25 letter "Hold your horses: It's hay in, hay out.'
Fine, horse poop is just fertilizer and seed. We can look forward to hay and grass in the Tucson Mountains and other hiking destinations around the city. Gosh, thank you. You will even be able to stop and feed your horses on their last meal as it grows on the trail.
I have a little suggestion. How about you carry a small shovel, climb down from your saddle and throw the great-for-the-environment horse poop off the trail. Trust me, we trail walkers will thank you.
Not too much to ask. You ride, your horse poops, you clean it up and we walk on the trail all the way to our destination.
Michelle Lynn
Three Points
The Legislature is extreme
Republicans in the current Arizona Legislature hold a razor thin one-vote majority in both houses. Rather than make an effort to represent all of the people in their districts by pursuing bipartisan legislation, the Republicans in both houses have passed one radical right-wing bill after another.
Up to 20 voter suppression bills have been introduced to address a nonexistent voter integrity problem that Republicans insist must exist to explain Donald Trump’s defeat.
Republicans like to complain that liberals are trying to cancel conservatives and their ideas, but Arizona’s Republican state legislators are passing bills that attempt to erase all ideas that do not conform to their radical right wing views.
Arizona cannot prosper under such a legislature. We must vote them out in 2022.
Eileen Hollowell
Oro Valley
Grammar school reform
Some 80-plus years ago, I became a grammar school student. The educational construct then included what was commonly referred to as the "three r’s": reading, writing, and arithmetic. The foundational basics that led to individual successes and achievements beyond one’s imagination.
From what little I know of what’s going on in America’s elementary classrooms today, it would appear that the old, reliable curriculum is being transformed to a somewhat radical set of the three r’s: racism, reparations and revolution.
If so, one has to wonder where we’re being led and why? In time, one also ought to wonder if we as a nation will still be recognized for the quality of our educational systems and the resulting achievements defining our uniqueness?
Confronting current challenges, it may be time to focus on a fresh set of letters, like the three g’s in gratitude, goodness and geography. And some old r’s.
Don Weaver
Midtown
Police need more support
Some police officers are trigger happy and abuse their authority. There must be more accountability, but now some trends seem to go too far.
Some people criticize the shooting of the teenage girl in Columbus, Ohio who was threatening people with a knife. But any officer who failed to act, even lethally, could face disciplinary action or removal for failure to protect public safety.
A commentator on television recently said police doing traffic enforcement should not carry firearms. But traffic stops are one of the most potentially dangerous actions police undertake, since they cannot know who may be armed and dangerous beforehand.
Asking police to interact with potentially armed and dangerous people in a nation flooded with weapons without the means to defend themselves is going too far. How many officers would risk their lives to do this vital work in such conditions?
Ronald Pelech
Midtown
Another ballot audit?
Throughout the reporting on the Maricopa ballot audit, which is being carried out by the Cyber Ninjas, which is clearly inexperienced with this type of work and not transparent in either their standards or methodology, I am alarmed and disappointed that this has to take place at all. Again.
Why should the results of this audit, because of such a clearly political incentive, be believed? How can any voter condone or have confidence in whatever they come up with? I expect higher standards to be required from my Arizona representatives, regardless of their party.
Christie Cummins
Midtown
CBP fighting political correctness
Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott has told Troy Miller, the acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, that he will not endorse a new language policy.
The Biden administration instructed CBP and Immigration and Customs Enforcement to make several politically correct changes on terminology relating to immigration including "alien" becoming "noncitizen" or "migrant," "Unaccompanied alien children" becoming "noncitizen unaccompanied children," "Undocumented alien" and "illegal alien" will be "undocumented noncitizen, undocumented individual or migrant."
Chief Scott wrote to Miller saying, "The U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) is and must remain an apolitical federal law enforcement agency. Over the years, many outside forces on both extremes of the political spectrum have intentionally, or unintentionally politicized our agency and our mission."
Scott said he was concerned about agents' "willingness to adhere to policy and professional standards is affected by leadership’s support." Scott suggested that if the Biden administration wants to make the terminology changes then it should do so by legislation. Current terms are derived from Immigration Law statutes.
Frederick Summers
East side
Mask-up in Vail
Re: the April 29 photo with the article "Protesters force school board to cancel meeting.'
Were there ever an argument for mask wearing it is in the picture of anti-maskers sucking up to a window at the Vail School Board meeting, looking more like oxygen deprived guppies than people with a reasonable idea.
Susan VonKersburg
Northeast side
Nosy and intrusive Republicans
What continues to strike me is how nosy and intrusive Republicans have become. Not only nosy but negative and all their efforts are focused on saying no!
Despite what I would consider to be a very personal decision to be made by a woman with her family and her doctor, the Republicans want to be there, in the room, with the last word and that word is no.
Despite such protections as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, or HIPAA, and all the Supreme Court rulings, Republicans continue to fuss and legislate on a women’s bodily functions and her decisions about them, declaring that she has no right to medical privacy, she has no right to autonomy.
She is basically a ward of the state and they can declare that she will be indentured for nine months and will then potentially be burdened with the care of a child she did not want, maybe for the rest of her life. Perhaps the Republicans will care for the child.
Katharine Donahue
Foothills
Sinema's days are numbered
Amanda Litman, the executive director of Run for Something recently stated, "If the Senate does not kill the filibuster and pass voting rights reforms . . . Democrats are going to lose control of the House and likely the Senate forever. You don’t put these worms back into a can. You can’t undo this quite easily."
I think this sums it up for non-Republicans. Looking at what is going on in Phoenix with the opaque, sham audit being run by biased parties with an obvious agenda shows what a threat the GOP has become.
Yes, watering down or eliminating the filibuster comes with future risks, but Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's days are numbered anyway. Most of the bipartisan stuff she touts are Republican issues with Democrat support, not the other way around.
Dan Pendergrass
West side
Barnes should be paid more
In the last few days, Adia Barnes has built on her championship game achievement by signing two top-notch transfers that promise to maintain a high caliber of play for the Wildcats. These young women publicly commented as to why they chose Arizona citing Barnes' empathy, concern, commitment, humility, passion and her devotion to our community and our university.
Could Tucson and the UA have a more outstanding representative? One only needs to consider the words and actions of these outstanding student athletes to know the answer. If you need any further proof (and have yet to become a fan), seek out the articles being written and the praise being given by journalists, experts and a former president.
Adia Barnes is the hottest name in women's basketball coaching and Baylor University has an opening that will pay their new head coach four times what Barnes is presently earning.
President Robert Robbins, are you really going to pay Barnes a small fraction of what her less successful peers earn?
Scott McKinzie
Northeast side
Arizona women's basketball
Adia Barnes has received well-deserved applause for what the Wildcats accomplished on the court, but equally impressive is the caliber of players' work in the classroom.
Sam Thomas graduated in three years with a 3.9 grade point average and is pursuing her master's degree.
Koi Love is a transfer from Vanderbilt, a difficult school to get into and was an academic All-American in her freshman year.
Now Ariyah Copeland, a transfer from Alabama, will achieve her master's in special education from the UA. These young woman are truly an inspiration.
Charles Schultz
Northeast side