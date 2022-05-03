Letters to the Editor: May 3

TEP cost “recovery”

Re: the April 14 article “TEP bills to increase average of $4 a month.”

Looking at TEP’s rate increase news, I can’t help but think back to proposition 127 and I find myself with this thought: Perhaps if TEP and its parents had not spent so much money convincing Arizona voters that they would have to increase rates if they were mandated to use more solar energy production, they wouldn’t have to be “recovering” costs today.

Here we are four years later, still clunking along with a spastic patchwork of solar, and a rate increase that we were told would not happen if we defeated 127. Congrats to the short-sighted voters of Arizona for yet another win in the game of mediocrity.

David Reynolds

East side

Our planet earth

I write this on the 52nd anniversary of Earth Day. Winds gust at 50 MPH, fires rage in three Western states. President Biden labors tirelessly, pushing climate protections and planning, without Congress. Me: After working on climate change issues for over 30 years, I’m angry. Angry at Sen. Joe Manchin, but outraged at Republicans. Everyone should be. How dare Republicans ignore climate change. How dare you think silence will cover you when people drown, fires burn, water and wildlife disappear. You don’t care about families. You divert attention from doing nothing by manufacturing divisive social issues. You have no party platform but seeking power. How dare you show your face to younger generations. What exactly do you stand for when life depends on one issue only: aggressive climate change legislation? Climate change is becoming your fault through inaction. Legislation must be passed and long-working within seven years, or it’s over. We think our pocketbooks hurt now, and that’s important? Think again, 10 years out.

Nancy Jacques

Northeast side

Medicare negotiation threatens research

During former President Barack Obama’s recent White House visit, Vice President Kamala Harris stated that Medicare negotiation could benefit many Americans. And, frankly, I disagree.

When I caught COVID-19, I hoped it would be a mild case. I had to be intubated for weeks on end before my body could breathe again on its own.

I’m my family’s only breadwinner and while I was in the hospital, my family had no way to pay the bills. Even though I am now healthy again, we are still trying to get back on our feet and recover from that immense financial strain.

Now, I find myself wondering why Congress is considering measures that would make it harder for pharmaceutical researchers to create future treatment options. Policies like Medicare negotiation threaten to constrict research and development, meaning that we could have fewer medications available. Who knows, if a policy like this had been in place a year ago, we may not have found a COVID-19 vaccine!

Javier Herrera

South Tucson

Vote for character

Re: the April 27 letter “DeSantis is GOP’s best shot in 2024.”

To the Letter writer and fellow Tucsonans, Arizonans and Americans,

When I fill out my early mail-in ballot, I now rarely vote party or issues. I vote for character — truth, honor, integrity, respect, courage, compassion, empathy, love, the Golden Rule. Individuals possessing true character will not lead our country astray, only possibly in a different inclusive direction that over time and administrations will continue to stitch that patchwork quilt of democracy together in ever increasing rows of strength, beauty, warmth, comfort and acceptance. Diversity, in all its forms, is the foundational strength of a true and inclusive democracy. During my 20-year Air Force career I flew the A10 “Warthog” Thunderbolt II in Europe and Asia and here at Davis-Monthan during the then-Cold War era demonstrating the strength of unity — unity in purpose and ideals and character that will always allow us to stand up to any challenge and any enemy, foreign or domestic.

Phil “Bulldog” Bentley

Foothills

The party of no

I am beyond frustrated with our Republican-led Legislature. Gov. Doug Ducey likes to brag about his $5.8 billion slush fund, as if that’s a good thing. It’s not. Rather than accumulating dust, those tax dollars should be used to improve the lives of Arizonans. Instead, this is what we have.

No money for much needed road repairs, resulting in potholes, blown out tires, unsafe driving conditions and collisions.

No money for our public schools, depriving over a million students a well-rounded education, thousands of teachers a living wage and hundreds of support staff funds to maintain our schools.

No money for programs to address homelessness, victims of domestic violence and adverse childhood experiences, substance abuse treatment and prevention and crisis centers.

No money for health care, child care, and elder care programs.

We must elect candidates who are willing to invest in a safer, well-educated and healthier state. It’s time we say no to the party of no by voting them out of office.

Suzanne Mallamo

Oro Valley

Recognizing Camp Grant Massacre

Re: the June 19, 2021 article “We have our shame: 136 Apache in 1871.”

For Tucson residents, the April 30 anniversary of the 1871 Camp Grant massacre should remind us that confronting this ugly piece of our history is long overdue. The legacy of that event, however bitter, can become part of a more useful past through formal recognition.

In his compelling June 2021 editorial for the Daily Star, David Fitzsimmons explained how prominent Tucsonans conducted the slaughter of 136 Aravaipa and Pinal Apache women and children and the sale of surviving children into slavery. The work of writers like Fitzsimmons and historians has been vital to preserving the memory of the Camp Grant Massacre.

The responsibility for a reckoning with Camp Grant, lies, however, with the citizens of Tucson. We need to go beyond remembrance to formal recognition. Today’s Tucsonans, hopefully with the support of Mayor Regina Romero and our city council, can seek ways to address this difficult chapter from our past.

Drew Colenbrander

East side

Missed opportunity

I was on alert in a Titan I missile complex the night President Kennedy’s blockade of Cuba began and it was the highest alert we had ever been on. The next morning, the bombers and tankers from many SAC bases had deployed to Florida. I was told the Air Force had so many planes in Florida it was surprising it didn’t sink into the ocean. A rapid response show of force made the blockade successful. President Biden missed the perfect opportunity to prevent the bloodshed in Ukraine. The moment it was obvious Russia was placing troops on the border we should have sent 30,000 or more troops to Ukraine, placed our strategic forces on alert and announced we were there at the invitation of Ukrainians and if the border was crossed we would consider it an attack on us. Vladimir Putin probably would have declared it an exercise and not invaded.

Jerry Knoski

East side

Nature calls

Re: the April 23 letter “Gray or yellow water?”

On April 26, I was driving in the area between Pueblo Gardens and the railroad yard (I used to live there when I moved to Tucson 44 years ago).

Nestled in the tall oleanders was a construction worker relieving himself, oblivious to any pedestrian or traffic.

I bring this up because I recently read about a man who witnessed a cyclist urinating in the proximity of a gated community.

Two incidents immediately refreshed my recollection. Having visited the Philippines a few times, it is very hard not to notice that there are almost designated areas where men congregate to answer the call of nature.

I remember being in Paris and also observing men of all walks of life taking time out to water the plants. And while the city tried to station port-o-urinals, it just doesn’t catch on.

When someone compares a human being to a dog, well... that doesn’t sit well with me.

And restaurants require that you be a paying customer to use their facilities.

Thomas Plesniak

Midtown

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

