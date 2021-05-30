Letters to the Editor May 30

GOP hypocrisy never-ending
I continue to be amazed and distressed by the never-ending hypocrisy of the Republican Party. This time it is the move to legislate that a business owner be forced to do business with an unmasked person and be fined if she/he doesn’t as punishment. I’m reminded of the wedding-cake case where the baker refused to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple. This went to court. I believe it was a narrow margin but the baker won/the business owner was allowed to choose who he did business with. So what is the difference here? Can you have it both ways? Apparently, Republicans think so. That being said, we are still battling COVID. I applaud those businesses who are requiring masks for the safety of their employees and the community.
Sharon Winderl
Midtown
Audit findings are important
No matter which side we voted for in November 2020, all Americans should understand that election postmortems are critical to assuring that we trust the democratic process, dismissing today’s divisive rhetoric and embracing our most important uniting principle.
In Arizona we have the only high-profile audit currently being conducted, and the nation is watching. I say we must continue forward and yes, we will have issues with the findings and then we should audit those conclusions and the concluders because democracy demands truth.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Put Arizona’s surplus to work
There’s a surplus in the state coffers. Why don’t the Legislature and governor put it toward education and teachers’ salaries? And roads and streets? Across the state, and among states, Arizona tries to get by on the cheap with both education and roads (and other things, such as social services) and is, consequently, among the lowest and the worst in the country in social responsibility and concern and care for its people.
There are many things only government can do, do broadly and fairly. If they can’t put government to use for people’s benefits, then get out of the way with their negativities, egos and self-aggrandizement.
Charles Larson
Green Valley
Commission OK is a no-brainer
The House vote to create and advance to the Senate a 9/11 style commission on the Jan. 6 attack on our Capitol should have been 435-0 in the affirmative. The guidelines for this commission were drafted by both Republicans and Democrats in the House, ensuring independence and bipartisanship.
Truth, integrity, honor and full transparency seem to mean nothing to those House members who voted “no.” These same members continue to promote wild conspiracies and blatant lies, conspiracies and lies that are easily fact-checked. They dishonor our country and violate their oath of office. What is there to hide? Let the truth and events — before, during, and after the assault — fall where they may. The
Senate vote should have been 100-0 in the affirmative to create this commission, a commission that hould have been up and running months ago.
Kathy Krucker
Midtown
Send Republican senators the bill
I think it is only fair that the bill for replacing the voting machines in Maricopa County be equally divided among all the Arizona Republican state senators who so passionately support the ongoing fantasy audit conducted by the Cyber Ninjas. Arizona taxpayers never asked for this audit and should not have to pay for it with their tax dollars.
Claire Drozd
Northwest side
Spending figures boggle the mind
Biden’s three-part infrastructure plan: American Rescue Plan, American Jobs Plan, and American Families Plan. Great choice of adjectives by the White House to describe an enormously costly effort to spend nearly $4 trillion.
Let’s step back and contemplate what a trillion dollars represents. But, let’s not talk about bucks. Let’s address a trillion in something that we can relate to — seconds. If we count back a trillion seconds from now, it would take us back roughly 32,000 years. We’re in the second millennium 2000 (years) A.D.
Think about that. Then, think about how our trusty politicians used to talk about not millions, but billions with a B. Now, we have progressed to where trillions seem as common as your backyard potted plants.
John Spitler
Northwest side
Filibuster serves a useful purpose
Unless you would have supported a Republican-dominated Senate getting rid of the filibuster, but now support a Democratic one, you are a hypocrite. I support Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in voting to keep the filibuster, no matter the party in power.
Mary Hughes
Green Valley
86 suits failed to prove fraud
I would like to remind all Arizona residents that, according to Wikipedia.org, at least 86 lawsuits were “filed and lost” following the November 2020 election, brought by “Trump and others” accusing voter fraud of various types. Almost all of those lawsuits, some of which were heard by judges appointed by Trump, were dismissed due to lack of evidence.
Eighty-six lawsuits, 86 judges, 86 opportunities to present evidence to back up the Big Lie, 86 opportunities open to anyone to undertake for themselves if they had wanted to. Eighty-six dismissals due to lack of evidence.
What do you really need as proof? No more useless “audits” to back up an unsubstantiated lie!
Cathy Smith
Sierra Vista
For Republicans, party comes first
Stripping the secretary of state, currently Democrat Katie Hobbs, of her election oversight because she called the ill-fated recount a joke is just another example of the derangement of Arizona’s GOP-controlled Legislature.
The Arizona Legislature has become a national embarrassment for all Arizonans save for the Trumpsters. Party over country is the motto. Or party over reality? How long will intelligent Arizonans stand for this?
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side