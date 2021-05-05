Letters to the Editor May 5

Tax break for property taxes
During the pandemic there was relief from the federal government to the state, since the schools have been closed due to the coronavirus. Teachers were getting paid, Pima County employees as well.
The people of Pima County should see a tax break on their property taxes this year. Being that we pay for schools and they obviously saved money since they haven’t been open. All home owners who pay property taxes for these school teachers and schools should maybe get a refund. Just some food for thought.
These schools are going to lose out, and the government-controlled schools’ agenda to brain wash our kids just took a big leap in reverse.
Also, parents will find that online schools who were online before the pandemic are actually a better choice then the local schools who don’t want to open.
Larry Boze
Vail
GOP senator’s irony
Did anyone else hear the irony in GOP Senator Tim Scott’s rebuttal speech in discussing that there is no racism in the United States, despite previously saying that he, a Black man, has been stopped while driving more than 18 times? Voting in the state of Georgia, as the result of recent Georgia voting legislation, is as easy and uncomplicated as in the state of New York. Bipartisanship in Congress was much better under the last administration’s leadership and the GOP party of no. Can we please keep irony in Greek tragedy and out of American political speech?
John (Jay) Van Echo
West side
The crisis at the border
There’s a raging argument taking place whether we should refer to the situation on the southern border as a crisis. That’s an interesting semantic debate, but that’s all it is. The reality: What is happening may or may not be a crisis for the federal government. But it is unquestionably a crisis for the kids who are caught up in it. Shouldn’t that be our focus?
Mike Tully
Foothills
Election integrity?
I read about what is currently happening in the audit of Maricopa County’s election processing and results and seeing one side throwing every possible roadblock to prevent this from happening. If that faction was so sure that the election was performed without fault, would they not be anxious to prove their point and salvage a victory over those taking the opposite position?
With many in our nation suspicious about last November’s election, to know that at least our election in Arizona was processed with absolute integrity would go a long way toward voter trust. Without trust in our voting processes, what kind of a state or nation are we heading for?
Granted, with a completed audit, one side becomes emboldened, while the other side relents their argument to the truth. But all aside, wouldn’t you want to know if the horse you’ve been riding and feeding is the right horse?
John Spitler
Northwest side
For those who ‘just know’
Day in and day out I read opinions from a variety of people who have somehow been granted the god-like gift to magically “just know.” To “just know” what everyone else is thinking, to “just know” what everyone else’s reasonings are and to “just know” what everyone else holds dear to their hearts.
I would be grateful to know how I can gain this incredibly useful ability to “just know.” When you “just know” everything, you no longer have to apply critical thought or any sort of objective reasoning; why would you, since you already “just know”? Truly an amazing ability, gifted to so many people, except me.
This ability to “just know“ is not conducive to speaking to others with opposing views. Who needs to talk when you “just know”? Nobody wants to talk to someone when you’re being told they are evil and hate you.
Mark King
Northwest side
PEVL purge a terrible bill
Typically, we understand a civic right to be something that inherently belongs to a citizen. It isn’t something that has to be earned. Unfortunately, some state legislators believe we should have to earn our right to vote by voting in a time and manner that they prefer.
SB 1485 (the PEVL purge) would remove the “permanent” from the Permanent Early Voter List, potentially purging thousands from the list to receive mail-in ballots simply because they do not vote as frequently as some legislators would like.
This needlessly overburdens the voting rights of those with busy or inflexible schedules.
Call your elected member of the State House and tell them to vote “no” on SB 1485. Call Gov. Doug Ducey and demand that he veto SB 1485 should it cross his desk. Our elected representatives should be making it easier, not harder for us all to exercise our civic rights.
Dan Roskey
Northeast side
Zoom reader chats a joy
Thank you to the Arizona Daily Star for a year of Thursday Zoom Reader Chats. It has been a constant source of information, compassion, opinion and humor during this crazy year of elections, insurrection and COVID.
We have met authors, cartoonists, candidates, reporters, photographers, sportswriters, counselors, law officers, editors, council members, educators and comedians.
Thank you to Sara Brown, Sarah Garrecht Gassen, Eddie Celaya and David Fitzsimmons for hosting.
Patsy and Jerry Rutledge
Southwest side
Republicans only rule
Given the Arizona State Republicans’ legislation to infringe on voting rights, tell a woman what to do with her own body and perform another recount of legitimate election ballots, they have proved the adage that Republicans don’t know how to govern. They only know how to rule.
Barbara Benjamin
Northeast side
Be resourceful and vote
Re: the May 3 article “Don’t let the state legislature roll back voting rights.”
As a retired disabled Marine veteran, I strongly disagree with Ralph Quintana’s opinion that the state is making it harder for vets to vote. I’ve had a stroke, and my left side is maybe 85%. I’ve had both knees replaced and had double bypass surgery, yet I find it easy to vote by mail. This next cycle I will be going to the polls in person and will take a folding stool in case the lines are long.
If you don’t vote in two cycles, you don’t care.
Quit playing the victim card, quit whining and act like a resourceful vet. These new voting bills are needed to restore integrity to our voting system.
Marvin Montez
Oro Valley
Laughing stock of the nation
Every day, I read or listen to the shenanigans the Republicans are pulling on the recount of votes in Maricopa County (can’t be called an audit). Inexperienced pro-Donald Trump supporters were given all the ballots and voting machines without impartial supervision.
Arizona is a wonderful place to live, but I am getting tired of the daily ridicule from the local and national newspapers and news programs.
Wouldn’t it be better to read or listen to positive news about the state instead hearing “did you hear what they did now” about the Republicans in the State Legislature.
Let us get our state moving forward.
P.S. Get vaccinated.
James McLin
East side
Procrustean audit in Maricopa
When I was a grad student eons ago, I started work on a research project. My faculty advisor told me, “Don’t force your facts into a Procrustean bed to fit your premise.”
Not wanting to display my ignorance, I replied, “Of course not, sir,” and then sprinted to the library (no Googling back then) to find out what that kind of bed that was.
Procrustes, it seems, was ancient Greek thug who tried to force his minions to be all one size by either whacking off some limbs or putting them into his cleverly designed bed to stretch them out.
We now see a modern Procrustean effort by the Cyber Ninjas conducting the ballot recount up north.
What will they whack or stretch to achieve their goal of discrediting election results that have already been twice examined?
Pathetic.
Jerry Helm
Northwest side
Masks must stay in school
I am an elderly woman who substitute-teaches in a local school district. I am fully vaccinated. Even so, supposedly I can still get COVID. There have been several incidents of the virus in the schools, and some of the students have been quarantined.
If the students were not required to wear masks, I would not feel safe going to work. How dare the protesters jeopardize my health? To paraphrase an old legal argument, your right not to wear a mask ends at my nose (and lungs).