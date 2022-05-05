Letters to the Editor: May 5

The end of men

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and other Republican men are very worried about male fertility and masculinity. They believe men are victims of feminism and unwarranted social change. As members of the free-market, anti-science, pro-patriarchy, power-mongering party, they wouldn’t consider the byproducts of unregulated capitalism, such as micro-plastic pollution, increasing temperatures or obesity, as reasons for the “End of Men” evidenced by a decrease in married men and sperm viability. Could this be a case of evolutionary survival of the fittest? The world no longer needs aggressive hunters and warriors to survive. Quite the contrary: it needs educated problem solvers, team players and generous spirits to solve complex global problems. Could this be why voracious, low education, chubby bullies are undesirable mates for reproduction? I’m just asking questions.

Dee Maitland

Marana

Most powerful man in the world

President Joe Biden has to be the most powerful man in the world. According to some, he is responsible for worldwide inflation; the war in Ukraine causing rising gas prices; the immigration problems in the USA, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Mexico and elsewhere; the worldwide companies taking time to get geared back up after a worldwide pandemic; the shipping problems out of China; the future worldwide food shortage caused by the war and more. I guess he should just wave his magic scepter and make it all go away. That should please the people that live in never-never land. Or maybe their favorite politician has a stronger magic wand?

Bette Bunker Richards

Northwest side

Now is the time for NATO

Clearly, Vladimir Putin is acting under the belief he will never be held accountable for the atrocities of his military. The world needs accountability of tyrants. I think NATO should immediately approve membership for Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. Next, give Russia 24 hours to stop all hostilities. If not, NATO should enter the war with all its military might. Russia will never be weaker than it is right now. The global alliance President Joe Biden has created against Russia has never been stronger. Putin then needs to be presented to the Hague for war crimes accusations. This is a time when the world needs to take a side. What happens now will shape the world for the next 100 years.

David Beryhill

Sahuarita

Outcome under Trump

Re: the April 22 letter “No better outcome under Trump.”

It is interesting that the letter writer concludes that “Ukraine would’ve been hung out to dry” if Trump had been elected. Apparently, Putin did not think so. After all, Russia took control of parts of Ukraine in 2014 when Obama was president. And then Putin waited until 2022 when Biden is president to start an all-out war with Ukraine. Had Putin thought for an instant that Trump would hang Ukraine out to dry, doncha think he would have invaded when Trump was in office? Perhaps if Trump was still president, still nothing would be happening in Ukraine today.

Matthew Scully

Sahuarita

Radicals work to destroy vote

The radicals’ claim that it’s not them who are trying to upend the U.S. Constitution, but the Democrats, is blatantly false. Witness for yourselves what is going on in the red states. Primaries are in a few weeks. Please don’t vote for a fear-monger, but someone who represents the values of real Americans in moving us forward.

North Dakota will place a “citizen’s initiative” on the November ballot. Currently, citizens wishing to amend the state’s constitutional amendments must win by 50%. Radicals want to raise that to 60%. Why? More Dems are moving into the state and they want to make it more difficult to get blue votes.

Living in Arizona, with its unusual (to say the least) Legislature, we know what the aberrants in Phoenix and small, low-populated districts can do to the state. We are not unique. The “Radical Party” can’t win in elections, legislatures or Congress, so they work hard to restrict voting for everyone else.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Change the system

Re: the April 24 article “Out of sight, out of mind.”

The article about how Steve Twist has manipulated the criminal justice system in Arizona for 40 years was heartbreaking.

Research has shown how ineffective it is to incarcerate nonviolent offenders for years and years. Many nonviolent offenders in prison in Arizona are there as a direct or indirect result of some variety of drug offense. I think they don’t belong in the criminal justice system, but in treatment.

Think of the collateral benefits of keeping people out of prison: less money spent on prisons, which are many times more expensive than treatment; fewer families on government aid due to their breadwinner being locked up; less crime because addicts get help and don’t have to steal to feed their habit; less trauma for children whose parent is in prison; fewer people with felonies, making it hard to find work.

Locking up nonviolent offenders is not good for the individual, the family or society as a whole. There are groups who seek to change the system. Join one.

Kathleen Dubbs

West side

U.S. economy

Re: the April 25 letter “Record-high gas prices.”

The right wing has been trumpeting this story to make the president look bad. But it’s horribly misleading. When you adjust for overall price changes since 2008, gas prices would have to hit $5.25 per gallon to set a new record high. And there are several stations in Tucson charging less than $3.60 per gallon.

We’ve always had misleading statistics presented by politicians of both parties, but I think Trump has ushered in the post-truth era. Whatever Trump says is considered to be the truth. If he says or does something evil, he just denies it and it disappears (at least for the brainwashed).

To those of you who are willing to put up with lies from your leaders, I would like to ask: How did that work out for the people of Russia, China and North Korea?

Walter Mann

Marana

Supply and demand yields poor

Re: the April 26 article “Poverty isn’t as simple as we like to think.”

Jim Kiser’s editorial states there is a structural component to poverty. I disagree. Poverty is as relative as wealth. Simple economics states costs are affected by supply and demand. Because there are more low-skill workers than low-skill jobs, wages are suppressed. When there are fewer low-skill workers than low-skill jobs, wages increase because employers need to compete for workers. Consequently, increasing marketable skills of individuals reduces the pool of low-skill workers looking for low-skill jobs. Generally, I think people are in poverty because of the choices they make. People should look inward to recognize and overcome their shortcomings, if possible. We all compete for resources to the extent we choose to. So develop your plan, implement the plan, review and revise the plan as needed. Remember, success is measured in monetary wealth only by fools.

James Abels

Midtown

Online “disinformation”

On April 27, while appearing before Congress, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who I think has deliberately not secured the border, revealed that a new Disinformation Governance Board has been created to monitor online “disinformation.” This comes right after Tesla mogul Elon Musk purchased Twitter promising a return to free speech. Remember it was political team Biden and their allies in the news media that deemed Hunter Biden’s laptop as “Russian disinformation.” In October 2020, 55 so-called National Security experts signed onto a letter supporting this “false” narrative. Nina Jankowicz will head the Disinformation Governance Board and she previously commented that the laptop was manufactured by Trump and also was a Russian operation. Twitter and Facebook blocked comments about the laptop and have censored, suspended and banned conservatives’ accounts. 99% of political contributions made by Twitter employees to candidates in the upcoming elections have been to Democrats. This new DHS Disinformation Governance Board is Orwellian, I think DHS should focus on fully policing the border instead of policing people’s, probably conservatives’, free speech.

Daniella Constantini

Sahuarita

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

