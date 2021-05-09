Letters to the Editor May 9

Vaccine stimulus incentive
If people are reluctant to help out our economy and fellow man by receiving their COVID-19 vaccine, I favor the idea of only offering the next stimulus checks to the fully vaccinated. I also agree with the idea that the sooner an individual receives their vaccine the more money they will receive when the stimulus is passed.
Gary Stokes
Southeast side
Unemployment pays better
Re: the May 2 article "COVID hiring woes."
In my opinion I think people would prefer to collect unemployment of $700 per week rather than work hard and make $300 a week. I could be wrong and my figures may not be accurate but it appears that there is no incentive to work.
Tony Granito
South Tucson
Everyone must vote
Re: the May 1 letter "Cyber Ninjas aren't slick."
A letter writer expressed concern about being “embarrassed as I am furious.” The GOP has the underlying mission to make government look bad. Their bottom line is to turn people off of government and politics, or at least to make governing inconsequential.
They have been doing a good job, there’s a lot of people turned off politics. The more turned off, the fewer informed voters and the likelihood of a GOP win in the next election.
Consider the political theater they accuse the Democrats and Dr. Anthony Fauci of is more a description of the day-to-day activities of the current crop of Republicans. All actions serving the unspoken mission of reducing the number of people who will vote in the next election.
The younger people are getting it and getting involved in politics, their future depends on a good outcome that comes from everyone voting.
Matthew Boyd
Green Valley
Trees require water
Well, it looks like politicians have failed the test once again. Question: Why don’t we try to plant 1 million trees in the desert? Answer: Because there is not enough water to begin with otherwise nature would have supplied the trees. Also, since we are in the middle of a long-term drought, the tree planting exercise will be especially difficult and even more costly. We could have made those funds available for the poor and by the way, the extra water might be useful too. Fortunately, I live in Oro Valley and so far our politicians have exhibited more sense than those of Tucson.
Roger Sedjo
Oro Valley
Migrant apprehensions surge
A Pew Research Center headline from Nov. 4, (Election Day) read, "After surging in 2019, migrant apprehensions at U.S.-Mexico border fell sharply in fiscal 2020." The article cited that there were 400,000 Border Patrol apprehensions in FY 2020, a decrease of about 50% from FY 2019. There was a sharp decrease in apprehensions in the Rio Grande Border Patrol Sector.
The decrease in apprehensions were, of course, due to Trump's border policies including using pandemic-related Title 42 for immediate deportations, asylum agreements with several Central American countries, Mexico agreeing to place troops on their border with Guatemala and the Remain in Mexico asylum policy.
Contrast this to FY 2021, wherein there have been already over 650,000 encounters by Border Patrol, including April's projected numbers of being about the same as March of 172,000, all in just seven months! Biden rescinded Trump's border policies except for Title 42. All are causing the current crisis.
Tony Domino
Northwest side
Democrats are worried about Maricopa recount
Arizona state Democrats and Biden's U.S. Department of Justice are now worried about the integrity of the recount underway in Maricopa County. They want onsite observers in the coliseum.
Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General, Pamela S. Karlan wants Arizona Republican Sen. Karen Fann to lay out how the Senate and its contractors will ensure federal laws are followed. She pointed to news reports showing lax security at the former basketball arena where the ballots are being recounted by hand.
How hypocritical of these Democrats. Guess they have forgotten states like Pennsylvania wherein mail-in ballot rules and procedures were changed before the election without state legislative approval.
Frank Marshal
Northwest side
Socialists are coming for you
Yes, members of the middle class, the Biden Administration is coming for you, since there is not enough money in the world to pay for all the administration’s social and climate experiments.
It does not matter that you planned carefully for your retirement, that you lived under your means, that you were financially disciplined so that one day you could enjoy your golden years with your family and friends. Get ready to pay more of your fair share of taxes even if you make less than $400,000 per year.
I predict you will be "canceled" and shamed for your financial success. Let’s say you own two homes, you will be told to give up a home since you can’t possibly occupy both at the same time. Why should you own two homes while there are not financially disciplined families looking for a place to live? If you are successful, beware, because you will be canceled.
Rafael Polo
Oro Valley
Maricopa audit unfair
Re: the May 5 letter "Election integrity?"
Ben Franklin said the only certainties in life are death and taxes, but now there is another one: the pro-Trump outfit conducting the so-called vote audit in Maricopa County is certain to concoct something that Arizona GOP legislators can use to cast doubt on our electoral process. That is what they are being paid for.
A letter writer asked why, if Democrats are sure the election was “performed without fault,” that they are opposing this audit. The reason is simple. The election was fair, but this audit is not. The firm conducting it was hired solely because GOP legislators already knew what the firm’s bias was.
They will not find specific instances of fraud, since no one has, but they are sure to come up with murky ballot-related inconsistencies that can be used to sow doubts among voters who have not bothered to try to separate fiction from reality.
John Covert
Northeast side