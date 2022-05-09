Letters to the Editor: May 9

Interference with classroom lesson

Re: the April 28 letter “Stopping an ‘objectionable’ lesson.”

Just a quick note to express my delight with the wonderful letter describing the people who feel that anyone should have the right to interfere with any classroom lesson or book.

I would suggest that these illiterate droolers belong to the same “Stop the Steal,’ book-banning, anti-gay, anti-choice groups that have become a sadly significant part of our electorate.

Katrina Hass

East side

Time to standardize left turns

Re: the May 1 article “Reconsidering red-light cameras”

I am not opposed to reinstituting red-light cameras as proposed by Tim Steller. However, if the goal is to reduce traffic collisions, the city should standardize left-turn rules. Currently, there are various intersections with a leading left turn, some with a trailing left turn, and others with both. In addition, the intersections vary regarding the blinking yellow turn arrow. These inconsistencies are a recipe for disaster. In my opinion, the best solution is to allow for left turns on a green arrow only at the end of the cycle. If the lights are properly timed, I believe traffic flow would be minimally impacted and more importantly, accidents would decrease.

Bob DeBolt

Northeast side

New hotel in Glendale

Re: the May 2 article “Boast: AZ’s biggest hotel.”

How can Maricopa County allow a new hotel/resort to have a seven-acre lagoon? Where will the water come from? We have no water in Arizona to waste. Maricopa County needs to nix this idea.

Bev Showalter

Catalina

Barrio Viejo and gentrification

Re: the April 17 article “Historic Tucson barrio continues to transform.”

Concerning the article on Barrio Viejo and gentrification, I would like to put my dos centavos in. The article didn’t go deep enough and the subsequent letters were typical.

The writers expressed the need for “progress,” by who’s definition, as if to suggest their arrival signifies progress. Plus, the good Lord knows we need another coffee shop, right?

The article doesn’t mention that if it weren’t for the people fighting back, there would’ve been more destruction with the Butterfield Expressway rammed through downtown.

There’s more that Mr. Gonzales and his ilk have put a stop to, but as Pedro will tell you himself, “they’re just waiting for me to die.” Well, here’s to a long and prosperous life, my friend.

Ivo Ortiz

Midtown

Roe v. Wade

Here it is, the day we hear the memo from the Supreme Court. They plan to abolish this law, because, they say “to hell” with precedent of 50 years and vote their far right religiosity. Talk about an activist court. What woman’s right are you planning on doing away with next, Republicans? Please understand why all women need to vote this November!

Mary Bradley

Northeast side

Politicians and water use

Re: the May 2 article “Boast: AZ’s biggest hotel.”

Are we kidding? Many residents of Arizona are overly worried about water shortages and then we read about a seven-acre lake being planned? When will politicians get their head out of the proverbial sand and just say no to any business plans that utilize so much water? I am extremely water conservative and resent those treating water like there is no tomorrow. Politicians supporting these kinds of ideas (extreme water use) are not only drying up the desert even faster, but increasing our water costs in the near future. This is a desert and we should not be treating it like it is the tropics. If you want a beach, go to an ocean or natural body of water.

Could we please have some reality talk about water in our state? I would vote for those politicians with thoughtful ideas.

Deb Caldwell

Green Valley

Work to find solutions

Re: the May 1 letter “Biden pathetic.”

I agree with the writer’s analysis of what is driving our country’s inflationary woes, including the “unnecessary” March 2021 stimulus bill of $1.9 trillion. However, let me remind the writer that the previous president had said that the $600 per-person issued in the previous stimulus bill was too low, and should have been $2,000. The current administration was merely following his lead when it passed the subsequent bill granting an additional $1,400 per-person to eligible families. Had the previous president stayed in office for a second term, it is entirely possible that he would have signed a similar stimulus bill and we would be in the same economic situation. Instead of pointing the finger and assigning blame, we need to acknowledge our country’s problems, economic and otherwise, and get to work finding solutions.

Sally Lee

Foothills

Lesher selection as county administrator

Recent pieces have questioned the selection of Jan Lesher as county administrator. These are built on the assumption that selecting someone unknown to the Board who does not know Pima County, would be preferred. Dubious reasoning at best. Lesher, a Pima County native, has an impressive decades-long record of public service. She has been on the job and under the microscope as assistant administrator for years and has served as administrator for months, put to the test and guided our county well. Would someone from Topeka, Schenectady, Corvallis or somewhere else be as familiar with the history and rhythms of Pima County as Lesher? Would a time-consuming, costly search involving a few interviews provide a better understanding of how a candidate would perform than looking at someone who has been doing the job very capably for quite a while? I think not. Lesher is an excellent choice.

Mark Homan

Midtown

Collins dismayed nominee misled her

I’m shocked, just shocked that a Supreme Court nominee would be disingenuous to a U.S. senator about Roe v. Wade. I’m also shocked that a sitting senator would think the American people are as gullible as a sitting U.S. senator.

Clyde R. Steele

Oro Valley

The Taliban and ISIS are alive and well

I think the Taliban and ISIS are alive and well in the U.S. Supreme Court. We decry the treatment of girls and women in Afghanistan, but look at the future the justices are contemplating for American women. But there is another point: What happens to the average American citizen if he/she lies to get a job? Obviously, they either don’t get the job or, if they do and the lie is discovered, they lose the job. How come Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh are allowed to remain on the Court? They clearly lied to get the job — just ask Senator Susan Collins. Yeah, the Taliban and Isis are thriving here.

Barbara Benjamin

Northeast side

Grandmothers unite

Our men’s world finally did it, killing abortion for girls. Boys don’t get abortions. Boys don’t raise unwanted kids. Grandmothers do. Grandmothers unite!

Ron Lancaster

North side

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

