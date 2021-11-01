Letters to the Editor Nov. 1

Senators holding Congress hostage
Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin are holding Congress hostage for their own dubious agendas. Manchin, an old school Democrat, cares more about coal and the filibuster than the country. Sinema, on the other hand, is a Republican hypocrite cloaked in Democratic shrouds. Her “yes” vote on the For The People Act, (now, The Freedom to Vote act” was simply for show because the party of Trump will use her beloved filibuster to prevent its passage. She knows federal legislation is necessary to protect voter rights and preempt red-state legislation that makes it difficult for targeted voters to vote and makes it possible to overturn elections they don’t like. She knows the filibuster will preserve the party of Trump’s agenda: denial of climate change, vaccine efficacy, abortion rights, among others, and white supremacy that will endure long after her troubled political career has become a distant memory.
Jack Graef
SaddleBrooke
Aid for those facing removal
Re: the Oct. 22 article “Who will champion path to citizenship in post-Trump era?”
Many Tucson-area residents worry about the question posed in this article but also recognize that a variety of steps can move in that direction. As a volunteer with Justice for All, I urge all Pima County voters to sign the group’s petitions to add an initiative to the 2022 ballot. This initiative would establish the ability to offer sliding-scale legal services to indigent residents facing removal and deportation proceedings. The VERA Institute of Justice found a small percentage of those appearing alone will stop deportation and of those who appear with a lawyer a much higher percentage win their case. Give our friends a chance. Call Justice for All 520-203-8099 and learn all the ways you can help.
Gypsy Lyle
Northwest side
Idea to boost attendance
Here is my “brilliant” idea for the next two UA football games (California and Utah): Arizona Athletics offers each season ticket holder the opportunity to “bring a friend to the game for free.”
My logic: Even against Washington, there were a little over 20,000 fans in the stadium. It wouldn’t hurt the UA financially one little bit and it would give Arizona Athletics an opportunity to actually build goodwill with their loyal fan base. It also might have a positive impact on next season’s renewals. Just a thought. P.S.: I was Wilbur the Wildcat in 1976/77.
Patrick Cunningham
Northwest side
Sinema OK with high drug prices
So all of you folks who think your Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is protecting you from them bad ole liberals, I have a suggestion for you to ponder.
Every time you see a drug commercial on TV, please remember as a purchaser of drugs you are paying for the millions spent on pharma for ads on their drugs. Yeah, you, as you pay as much as four times as much for your drugs as they do all over the world for the same thing. Next time you think to pat this senator on the back, think of how she has opposed Medicare being able to negotiate for prices on the drugs you may be having to buy. She may have suckered you, but she won’t me anymore. I voted for this woman and what a mistake that was.
Donald Shelton
Northwest side
Sinema’s gauche fashion choice
Our senior Sen. Kyrsten Sinema blatantly broke the “no denim” dress code rule while sitting as the presiding officer of the Senate. She apparently feels that some rules are made to be broken.
Too bad she doesn’t feel the same way about the filibuster rule.
A. Lawrence Glynn
East side
How do you want your money spent?
I wonder how many of your readers have given $1,000 to the person on the corner with the sign. Probably not many because it is their own hard-earned money and there is the question of how the money will be spent: on actual needs, squandered, or just a scam. In contrast, regarding the Build Back Better plan, Congress is willing to spend trillions of our hard-earned money on programs that are questionable and smelling of pork. Not hard infrastructure, but social programs of dubious need and never-ending duration. Our government should help those who cannot help themselves but should not assist those who are capable but decide, for whatever reason, not to be responsible. This bill is designed to do two things: make people dependent on the federal government and to buy votes in exchange for free money. Is this the way you want your money spent?
Pudge Johnson
Oro Valley
Highest bidders have Sinema’s ear
Re: Oct. 28 letter, “Why isn’t Sen. Kyrsten Sinema a hero?”
The author believes that going against one’s party makes one a hero. You just can’t make this stuff up. What really makes a politician a hero is supporting the Constitution and the American people when your party is dead wrong.
Selling your constituents out to the highest bidder doesn’t make you a hero. It makes you a HINO (human in name only). We have to get rid of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema as soon as possible. Although this would lead to her replacement being a Republican with similar morals.
Walter Mann
Marana