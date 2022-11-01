Letters to the Editor: Nov. 1

Cooperation saves your life

As I was driving our increasingly crowded streets today, I realized that I didn’t know if the other drivers were Republicans, Democrats or Independents. I didn’t know how many were loyal to QAnon or Antifa. I only knew we were all yielding, stopping and cooperating with each other to get where we needed to go safely.

Statistically, most of us will never do anything more dangerous in our lives than travel in a motor vehicle. We are depending on each other for our very lives. Sure, some drivers take risks and drive too fast, make abrupt lane changes, or get angry, but they are the minority. Even the most frantic drivers are cooperating as best they can.

So the next time you decide to hate the political opposition, remember that those same people are protecting your life on our dangerous roads and highways. Cooperation does work and saves lives.

John Vornholt Northeast side

Whom do you support in 2022?

Do your preferred candidates prioritize their own wealth and comfort? Claim to be victims and dwell on past offenses? Parrot their heroes’ talking points without necessarily pondering them? Disrespect the lives and needs of those outside their sphere? These candidates possess the maturity of spoiled toddlers and might elicit the worst traits in others.

Or do your preferred candidates exhibit concern for the diversity of humanity and nature? Make concrete plans to forge a better future for all? Consider issues carefully and reach well-reasoned opinions? Affirm through their actions the value of knowledge, ethics, social and political structures, and the planet? These candidates are responsible adults likely to inspire others to be involved citizens.

Who belongs in Congress or in state or local office? Make your choice between the spoiled toddlers and the responsible adults, and vote. Our shared future hangs in the balance.

Suzanne Morrison

West side

Check qualifications

For those about to vote, think for a moment about candidate qualifications.

Kari Lake may have been a very good anchor for the Phoenix station she worked for, but what about that profession qualifies her as governor of our state? What about reading a teleprompter makes her ready to handle a crisis like COVID-19? What other experience does she have to show us voters that she understands the intricacies involved in the budgets and financial dealings that happen every day in our state?

Please, instead of voting based on what Fox News and the PACs tell you, or because she has Donald Trump’s backing, think about her as an individual candidate and her qualifications. We are all going to pay the cost for her education in government, no matter what your party affiliation is.

Kevin Marschke

Oro Valley

I support Engel for Congress

In the 10-plus years I’ve known her, I’ve been impressed by Kirsten Engel’s abilities, energy and dedication to the issues important to the people of Southern Arizona. That’s why I’ve been volunteering to talk to voters about her.

Kirsten Engel will work for Arizonans when in Congress. She has experience as a legislator by serving in both the Arizona House and Arizona Senate. Engel worked across the aisle to solve Arizona’s water issues, support public education, defend reproductive freedom, expand health care, and protect voters’ rights. Engel’s background as an attorney, knowledge of natural resources law, and experience as a legislator make her the right choice to represent Southern Arizona in Congress.

Vote to send Engel to Congress. We need her there.

Mari Jensen

Midtown

Hand count in Cochise County

Re: the Oct. 31 article “Cochise County ballot hand count plan OK’d.”

Once again Arizona is making headlines. This time it’s Cochise County and their plans for a hand count of the Nov. 8 election. I’m reminded of a quote by a famous politician. “It’s not who votes that counts. It’s who counts the votes.” — Joseph Stalin.

Jan Mueller

Foothills

Seeking answers on immigration

I would like to have a response from the conservative, MAGA, Trump-supporter side to questions of which I can never seem to receive any answers.

1. If the United States is not a great country as implied by the statement Make America Great Again, please explain why millions of non-citizens every year try to cross the United States’ borders and join the United States?

2. If the United States is not a great country as implied by the statement Make America Great Again, why is there no data showing millions of citizens of the United States quitting their United States citizenship and leaving for other countries?

I hope these questions will stimulate a logical response to these simple questions.

Matt Somers

Midtown

Cyclist and bicycle licensing

Tucson and Pima County have made many improvements to make for a safer and more enjoyable cycling experience. Licensing cyclists would help to ensure that all know standard safety rules.

Bicyclists ages 16 to 39 could be charged a $25 fee; ages 40 to 44 a $20 fee; ages 45 to 49 a $15 fee; 50 and over and students and members of the military a $10 fee. Children less than 16 years of age could be exempted from the licensing fees.

Licensing and registering a bicycle could be around $150 per bicycle per year, which would include a $5 fee for license plates. Children less than 16 years of age would pay a $10 fee which would include a $5 fee for a license plate and only apply if the bicycle/tricycle were to be ridden on public property.

The revenue could help cover the cost of road and cycling path improvements.

William Kendall

Downtown

Threat to Social Security

I started working at 14. I also started contributing to Social Security then, confident that when I was ready to retire, my government would keep its promise to me that I would receive benefits at that time. Now that promise is threatened with the attempts by Republicans to privatize the whole system.

In this era of bitcoins and GameStop stocks, I don’t want some private broker to make decisions on my Social Security benefits. I want the security inherent with the Social Security trust funds now in place. I am fortunate my whole retirement is not dependent on Social Security. However, there are many for whom Social Security is their sole means of support. They, too, have worked hard for their whole lives and contributed with the promise of a benefit when they retire. Don’t risk those benefits for anyone. Vote for Democrats who are committed to protecting Social Security.

S.R. Simmons

Foothills

Thank God we’re a secular nation

I recently visited Salem, Massachusetts, and was reminded of the Salem Witch trials of 1692, when over 20 Puritans were falsely accused, and murdered, for not being “Christian” enough.

This inspired me to enlighten fellow Republicans who wrongly claim that the USA was founded as a Christian nation. We were founded as a secular nation. Tolerant, so atrocities like Salem never happened again. Thomas Jefferson stated: “It does me no injury for my neighbor to say there are twenty gods, or no God. It neither picks my pocket nor breaks my leg.”

If the founders had not made their position clear in our Constitution, by omitting any mention of God, the 1797 Treaty of Tripoli, clears things up. It was ratified unanimously by the Senate, many members prior signers of the Constitution. The treaty states “the Government of the United States of America is not, in any sense, founded on the Christian religion.” In the USA you’re free to believe or not, thank God.

Joshua Reilly

North side

Babysitting the Democrats

I am a registered Democrat, and although I believe that voting is important, at my age I don’t need a babysitter. First, I get my mail-in ballot, then someone calls to see if I received it and have I mailed it in. I did mail it in the day before. Then a few days later I get a notice that says I haven’t mailed my ballot. Then in the next four days, I get those pesky cardboard flyers (three of them) that tells the whole world which elections I have and have not voted in. Does anyone else thinks this is a bit over the top?

Jeannette Jackman

Southeast side

State elections 2022

I’m really stumped on whom to vote for this year. I’m looking for a candidate who has richly curated and sustainable plans using handcrafted artisanal flair! Where are you?

Tom Kolaz

Midtown

Terrible traffic congestion

Re: the Oct. 30 article “The Landing still adding to south-side business boom.”

I read the article about The Landing, located on the NW corner of 1-19 and Irvington Road, adding to the south-side business boom with great anticipation. I appreciate the addition of shopping and eating places to my area of town, but has there been any study on the traffic situation this new center has caused? Often Irvington Road heading east between Mission Road and I-19 has become a “parking lot.” Traveling from I-19 to go west on Irvington Road is also a chaotic mess. The traffic caused by the housing divisions popping up on West Irvington Road and this new center is a nightmare. The traffic lights between South Calle Santa Cruz and I-19 cause terrible traffic congestion. Has there been any discussion on additional entrance and exit roads for this new center, The Landing? The current entrance and exits are both on Irvington Road. Something needs to be done as the traffic situation will only get worse with new components added.

Candace Arrington

Southwest side

Republican Party

It’s sad to see what has become of the once great Republican Party, a party that used to care about our country. It’s become filled with ignorant people who allowed themselves to be manipulated by Trump’s barrage of lies, people who denigrate the memories of those who gave all for our country by trying to destroy our democracy. Trump always puts himself above all else, and so do his self-centered followers. There are many issues this election, but none as important as saving our democracy. If we allow the likes of Lake, Masters, Finchem and the others who want to take away our rights, including the right to vote, we will never be allowed any say in the other issues. They will dictate what we can do and say. We cannot allow this to happen.

Dave Rollins

Patagonia

Kelly keeps his promises

As of Oct. 1, prescription drug companies must pay penalties if they increase prices for Medicare-covered drugs faster than inflation. I can’t express how critical this is for Arizonans’ health. Not only will prices of essential prescription drugs be lower, but drug companies will finally be held accountable for unnecessarily raising prices.

The Inflation Reduction Act made this all possible! Prescription costs for Medicare recipients have been capped at $2,000, Medicare can finally negotiate the price of high-cost prescription drugs, and payment assistance will be provided for low-income Arizona beneficiaries.

Arizonans would not be seeing these lower health care costs without Mark Kelly’s leadership. Before he was elected, Sen. Kelly promised to lower prices for Arizonans and hold drug companies accountable. His track record for voting for the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act has proven his commitment to lowering costs for working families. Thank you, Sen. Kelly, for keeping your promise to Arizonans.

Joseph Alexander

Oro Valley

Political spending

Is anyone else disgusted by the obscene amount of money spent on political campaigns? The number of requests for donations I receive every day via email, text and other media is astounding. It’s as though the one who spends the most is the automatic winner. These are not campaigns. They are scams of the highest (or lowest) order, intended to fleece supporters in the name of power and glory. By the way, this applies across the board and top to bottom.

Duke Southard

Green Valley

Drought solutions

Kari Lake proposed building a pipeline from the Mississippi River to the Southwest to relieve the drought. But wait, the Mississippi River is being dredged 24/7 by the Army Corps of Engineers to keep the river open to barge traffic because of the worst drought on record. Might it be more productive and less expensive to plant less water-needy crops, conserve water everywhere, and harvest rainwater, like the Democrats have proposed?

Don Ries

Southeast side

MAGA rhetoric incites crime

How can any political party that encourages its base to hate all those who oppose its views, to suspect them of evil, to fear they are out to harm them and their children, whose daily rhetoric incites fear and violence in its followers have the gall to claim it is dedicated to fighting crime? Yet that hypocrisy is what the Republican (MAGA) Party is trying to sell in their campaign ads.

Do they think we have forgotten six years of Republican failure to condemn hate crimes and vitriolic prejudice? Failure to stand up for the rule of law? Think: Jan. 6 insurrection. Think: KKK/white supremacist rallies. Think: Support of anti-government militias such as the Oath Keepers. Think: “Hang Mike Pence,” “Kidnap Gov. Whitmore,” “Kill Nancy Pelosi.” MAGA conspiracies and untruths incite crime! The man who attacked Paul Pelosi believed them. If the GOP really wants to fight crime, they’ll have to first clean up their own house.

Molly McKasson

Midtown

Political hate

Our country is headed down the wrong path. With the latest attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and what happened to our very own Gabby, there is political hate. Where this forms may be from the back-and-forth political advertising on all forms of media. The advertising from media outlets portrays digging up dirt on each other. Isn’t that a form of hate crime? Misleading words, putting each other down is persuading people to join their views. Cult? Get rid of the hate, misleading views from all media forms. Don’t feed on it!

Joni Chandler

Midtown

Interaction among elected officials

I recently joined a celebration for Carole Siegler for her 26 years of service on the Catalina Foothills District Governing Board. Twenty six years — what an accomplishment! I served with Carole in the late 1990s. I was reminded at Carole’s celebration how our Board functioned so effectively. We certainly had differences of opinion, sometimes sharp ones. But we always treated each other with respect, and we worked for mutually agreeable solutions. Carole shared that this was her experience working with numerous Boards over her 26 years. In today’s environment of open conflicts and angry exchanges among elected officials, our experience stands as a reminder that it doesn’t have to be, and shouldn’t be, that way!

Dale Keyes, former CFSD Governing Board member