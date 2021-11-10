Letters to the Editor Nov. 10

Turn TARP water into reclaimed water
Re: the Nov. 7 article “Santa Cruz flows in new spot.”
Yolanda Herrera asks, why not use TARP water for car washes and ice rinks?
Tucson Water’s reclaimed water system has 160 miles of pipe and 15 million gallons of surface storage in enclosed reservoirs. Reclaimed water is used for irrigation, dust control, fire fighting, and industrial uses. Eighteen golf courses, including four city-owned courses, irrigate with reclaimed water. Fifty parks and 65 schools, including the University of Arizona, irrigate with reclaimed water.
During the summer, daily deliveries of reclaimed water can be more than 30 million gallons. Reclaimed water rates don’t cover the full cost of service for reclaimed water. The amount not covered by the rates is funded from potable water system revenues. Instead of raising water rates for Tucson Water customers living outside city limits, raise the reclaimed water rates so it does not have to rely on the revenue from the potable system. The extra TARP water will increase the reclaimed supply.
Max LaPlante
Southeast side
Sen. Kelly silent
Sen. Mark Kelly, you have been strangely quiet during the disastrous first 10 months of Biden’s presidency. His policies have been horrible and his blatant lies about those policies unprecedented.
The Afghanistan debacle was declared an “extraordinary success” despite the deaths of 13 Americans and about 150 Afghans. Lied about inflation while demanding his wasteful and unwanted multi-trillion dollar spending package. Lied about vaccine mandates and then imposed one. Lied about illegal immigration and flies many into the interior of the U.S. where most will likely ignore their immigration hearings.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has stood up against the wasteful spending package. Are you going to stand up for anything?
Bill Hefferan
Northwest side
Gun data not the issue
Re: the Nov. 8 letter “Homicide rates break record.”
The letter writer states the dire need of “data” on the “legality” and type of weapons used in the commission of a record 81 murders in Tucson this year. The writer also touts a roughly 75% of the murders solved and goes on to equate said data with making “informed decisions” at the ballot box.
This absolutely raises the cliche of “closing the barn door after the horse is gone” to a new interstellar level.
A murder is a murder is a murder. Does the legality or type of weapon someone was killed with make you any less dead? Any more dead?
If said voter cannot judge murder in anything more than those frivolous terms we are truly in dire straits here.
Timothy Canny
Oracle
Pelosi’s politically motivated Jan. 6 committee
There is an ongoing Jan. 6 investigation in the U.S. House of Representatives orchestrated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. There are only two Republicans on that committee, Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who both despise Trump. The hearings are politically motivated, the final report timed to come out next year to influence Congressional elections and harm Republicans.
Where is Pelosi’s hearings on Biden’s disastrous and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan or the the record numbers of undocumented entrants apprehended by the Border Patrol? Hearings and investigations by Pelosi on these are nowhere to be found. Why? Because they would harm Biden and Democrats. Over the summer of 2020, there was rioting, looting and arson in cities across America done by Democrats. Over a billion in damages was done to private businesses and dozens of police officers were injured. No Pelosi hearings on that either. Democrats have been bullying, harassing and intimidating Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin to vote for their leftist agenda. No condemnation of it by Pelosi or Sen. Chuck Schumer.
Marcella Mavis
Northwest side
Thanks to Davis-Monthan
Having spent Sunday afternoon enjoying the air show I came away greatly impressed with the dedication and hard work by all at Davis-Monthan AFB in presenting this spectacular attraction. Traffic control directing us to parking was exceptionally well organized and staffed by plenty of enthusiastic and helpful individuals. The gate entry security process was fast and efficient. Displays were laid out with plenty of space to walk about or find shade under a wing. And of course the aerial acrobatics were phenomenal. Three cheers to Davis-Monthan!
Charles Nelson
Sahuarita
A word for Trump
A word of encouragement for Donald Trump: I know you want to be the sitting president again but take heart, you will always be known as the lying president.
Cecile Lanier
SaddleBrooke
“The Betrayal” really?
On Nov. 3 a full-page ad ran in the Arizona Daily Star: “The Betrayal.” Again, a group of people are slamming Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. Sinema’s job is to represent all of Arizona and do what is best for Arizona and the nation! Again, she does not work for small interest groups only. The money paid for this ad could be used to feed the homeless or help families to pay their monthly rent. Let’s try something new in Arizona and America: let’s work together, move on and get things done without all the arguing and complaining.
Rob Jones
East side
Try an attitude adjustment
Are you tired of the daily anger and vitriol on this “Letters to the Editor” page? Let me offer a better way to look at things:
Life is good, occasionally troublesome, but still good. Our blessings outweigh our challenges many times over. But there’s just one problem. Though we may be awash in blessings, they are usually quiet, peaceful, inconspicuous, below the din of everyday life — always in the background.
But problems, angst and anxiety are like a bull in a china shop. They barge into our lives, unexpected and uninvited. They’re loud, obnoxious and seem to demand our immediate attention. This is the reverse of how we should evaluate our lives.
Don’t take your blessings for granted. And don’t let the rough spots define your view of the world. Tune out the negative and tune in the positive — you’ll feel better! It works for me.
Bud Snyder
SaddleBrooke