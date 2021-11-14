Letters to the Editor Nov. 14

Ways to save water
In the 1960s when I moved here, during summer, the grass on all the school grounds here in east Tucson were yellow — until the monsoon arrived. Then the native grasses greened up naturally just in time for school. Why do the current school administrators think these vast areas need to be watered for the nearly three months that school is out when no kids are present to use them? It is an area where Tucson could save hundreds of thousands of gallons of water every summer, (possibly millions). On the other hand, if the monsoon is wimpy, the grass would green up with as little as one week of watering just before the fall school season starts. Maybe the city council should look into this.
Larry Kostroski
East side
Climate and water are interdependent
Re: the Nov. 9 article “Address climate change to save water.”
I read with interest the opinion piece by local members of Mormon Women for Ethical Government addressing climate change to save water. I wonder why Congress has been unable to pass the Build Back Better legislation that contains critical funding to do just that. Commentators and legislators dither about the costs of switching from fossil fuels to renewables when most Americans know that we cannot afford not to. Only through reversing the threats to climate can we be assured of sustainable water as well as clean air, fertile soil, and all that sustains life. If you care about the world your children and grandchildren will inherit, and not just the next election cycle, you know that state and federal statesmen and women must act to save the planet before it is too late. It is insufficient to accept the science but decry the affordability of changing. Support legislators in Washington and Phoenix who bravely promote climate-saving measures. It may well be our last best chance to save Mother Earth.
Margaret Nichols
Oro Valley
UA basketball games fail to enforce mask mandate
The University of Arizona Athletic Department has dropped the ball enforcing their very own Game Day Health and Safety Guidelines at the basketball games. The university developed excellent guidelines to protect the health of individuals attending games but has failed to enforce them. The guidelines were sent out to all season ticket holders assuring them when purchasing season tickets the athletic department would provide a safe game-day environment.
McKale Game Day Health and Safety Guidance: Fans are required to wear a mask to enter and at all times while in McKale Center. Fans are required to wear a mask while circulating the facility and concourse areas at all times. Fans are required to wear a mask while in restrooms on the concourse.
Currently masks are checked upon entering McKale but once inside most people take them off. The lack of masks in a crowded indoor arena puts all at risk and creates the perfect environment for a COVID-19 super-spreader event.
Jan Ochoa
Foothills Filling SCOTUS
vacancy
Time to remove the Supreme Court from the “political” arena; thereby resolving the conflict that persists with each new appointee? Consider the following: Based on continuing outcries for “balancing the Court,” let’s be real and admit that members of Congress continue to feel that since their decisions are governed by the input of their constituents cast as “political” views or their own personal views, Supreme Court justices should follow suit, all believing that decisions of the Supreme Court are also “political” or personal. Not likely that anyone in Congress thinks that a justice, unlike themselves, could base a decision solely on the Constitution void of emotion and political considerations. So then what? Forget the Senate. Ignore the president. Have a commission of constitutional scholars develop a test. Those wishing to serve take the test. Whoever scores the highest fills a vacancy. Done! Oh, and limit the “term” to 20 years. So there.