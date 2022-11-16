Letters to the Editor: Nov. 16

Without a dream, there is no hope

While patiently waiting for the results of the races for our state governor and U.S. House in District 6, the overall outcome of this midterm election thus far indicates that decency and sanity prevailed in this country: respect for truth trumped loyalty to liars; compassion for women triumphed over forced labor; and ballots overruled insurrection. While these signs are encouraging, we the people must remain vigilant to hold all elected officials accountable in building a more perfect union, in which all people, regardless of race, gender, legal status, and religion, have equal access to just due process of law, affordable housing, nutritious food, quality health care, enriching education, and gainful employment, while working with other nations to build a sustainable Earth, in which hostile nationalism will yield to the common good of all humanity in the ages to come. This may sound like a dream, but without a dream, there is no hope.

Ke Chiang Hsieh

Midtown

One world

Re: the Nov. 9 article “Leader floats fossil fuel treaty.”

In the article, UN experts said that “…companies pledging to get their emissions down to net zero better make sure they’ve got a credible plan and aren’t just making false promises.” And herein lies the sticky wick.

Take for example the recent Oct. 27 launch of the SpaceX, Falcon9 rocket with 53 Starlink satellites.

There have been more than 120 prior successful SpaceX, Falcon 9 missions. There are 100 more scheduled for 2023.

I looked up what fuel was used for the launches: the answer was liquid oxygen and rocket-grade kerosene, which is derived from petroleum...which is derived from fossil fuels.

I’m pretty sure Elon Musk, being the bright boy he is, will find a way to encourage fuel companies to continue pumping out what’s necessary to launch his next 100 rockets.

Politics aside, we have only one world. And it doesn’t only belong to the Elon Musks on the planet.

Karen Papagapitos

Northwest side

Who should be allowed to vote

Our Founding Fathers did not want everyone to vote. They wanted only those who paid for the government to decide who should be elected, that is, those who had “skin in the game.” If our Founders’ voting restrictions were updated to the present, probably only taxpayers and those on the tax rolls would be allowed to vote.

Since the beginning of the Obama presidency, Democrats have succeeded in getting millions of non-taxpayers to the polls. Millions of college students, 18-year-olds, welfare recipients, homeless people, prisoners, and other non-tax paying groups are encouraged to vote. The method for getting their votes is the mail-in ballot.

Without the mail-in ballot, only a small percentage of these millions would take the trouble to go to a voting station, stand in line, and cast a vote. We thus have millions who live off the government helping to outvote those who pay for the government. The Democrats have achieved the “Mob-ocracy” that Jefferson and Madison feared.

Jim Douthit