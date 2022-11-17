Letters to the Editor: Nov. 17

Kari Lake’s comment

Kari Lake said, “Arizonans know BS when they see it.” She’s correct with that statement and we voted it out.

Jose Salgado

Northeast side

Arizona Derby

Dem Blue stables garnered a few wins and Rep Red stables won a few. Each day the odds kept changing. They were all over the board. Neck to neck races. Some won by a length and some by a nose. They crossed the finish line and checked the results. Win-you govern; Place-you go to the gym; Show-you go home. Very dignified response from one jockey. If you don’t know, BS stands for Best Salutations!

Joe Sanchez

Marana

Election results

For all you liberals out there (and I know there’s many because I do read the editorials). Why can Florida, with a greater population than Arizona, have election results in less than 24 hours and Arizona takes days and days? Either our secretary of state is incompetent or devious. If she’s incompetent, I can’t see why you would want her as governor of our state. If she’s devious, I can see exactly why you want her as governor.

Scott Langpap

Sierra Vista

Disgraceful Arizona congressman

Arizona Rep. Biggs is a disgrace not only to the Grand Canyon State, but to all decent Americans. I submit for your review, the following; his recent remarks on the attempted murder of Mr. Pelosi, his response to the insurrection, and his loyalty to a disgraced criminal president. Of course, this is simply my opinion. Peace out.

Jon Cooper

Northwest side

Support Ukraine

Ukraine is costing many billions of dollars and additional billions of Euros from Western Europe and other countries. Why are the Western Europeans willing to suffer cold homes and reduced industrial production by cutting back on Russian energy? Why are they, too, stripping their military supplies? Why are we doing the same? Autocratic governments in the world are becoming more popular than democracies.

Then why did Ukrainians cheer when the Ukrainian soldiers retook their villages? Those Ukrainians had just voted to live under an autocratic government.

Let us give 100s of billions now to Ukrainians fighting to take back their country.

If the threat to use nuclear weapons results in Russia winning control of valuable resources in a neighboring country, then other autocrats will want to build nuclear weapons, too.

Ukrainians must get their country back. We must help to send that message to the world.

George Monroe

Midtown

Citizens for Sanity ads in the AZ Daily Star

Last Sunday morning I picked up the AZ Daily Star and in the front section was an ad by a group calling itself Citizens for Sanity. This group, a dark-money PAC, spread misinformation and lies about candidates throughout the midterm election campaigns throughout the country, using anti-immigrant and racist rhetoric. How much money has the Star made publishing ads that spread lies and racist ideology? Hateful and racist speech lead to hate crimes. I am disappointed in the Star and seriously considering canceling my subscription. Stop the hate ads now!

Sarah Roberts