Letters to the Editor: Nov. 18

Election deniers get denied

Dear Editor: Without celebrating before crossing the goal line, it looks like election deniers Finchem, Masters, and Lake were all denied office by the voters (I expect Lake to deny the 2022 election). All were endorsed by Trump.

There is a message there: Independent voters are fed up with Trump and his traveling circus. The Republicans, if they nominate Trump in 2024, are looking at a sound beating, up and down the ticket. Political pundits talk about “coat tails,” that is, a strong presidential candidate can help office seekers down the ticket. Trump seems to have “reverse coat tails.” Bring him on.

Very Truly Yours,

Richard Sipan

Green Valley

Sanctimonious

I must say that former president Donald Trump continues to impress me with his scathing wit, high moral character, and superior intelligence. His labeling of new archenemy Ron DeSantis as “Ron DeSanctimonious” is an act of pure genius.

I have two simple questions for the former president, which, if answered correctly, will secure my vote for him in the 2024 election. My questions are: 1. can you please define sanctimonious; and 2. Spell it.

I have no fear that come November 2024 I will be forced to vote for Mr. Trump, none at all.

Mark Elson

West side

At last

Post-election Arizona GOP to Trump: “You’re fired!”

Robert Robak

East side

Political campaign advertising

Ahhhh — a reprieve from political campaign advertising — Yay! At least for a little while (which will be all too short, no doubt).

And — attention PAC’s (both parties):

Next campaign cycle please do not insult the American public with the kinds of TV ads run during the 2022 mid-terms! We do not want to hear the misleading statements about candidates or candidates’ words taken out of context or the nasty accusations we have been exposed to the last several election cycles. We do want to hear (and read) directly from the candidates themselves only — where he/she stands on the issues only.

And — how about saving a few trees! Send out only one piece of mail per candidate, instead of 25 per candidate.

Let’s show some consideration for our environment.

Karen McKee

West side

No guarantees in elections

Soon to be former Republican candidate for Arizona governor, Kari Lake, in front of TV cameras, reporters, and the people of Arizona, said that she “guaranteed” she would win the election and be elected to office. This was the day following the election while there remained hundreds of thousands of votes to be counted and a very close race. As a former local elected official, I know that it is impossible to know the outcome of an election in advance, let alone “guarantee” victory. So do we all. Unless the system really is rigged. For you! You could never have taken the oath of office that demands allegiance to the United States, the State of Arizoa and its citizens and to uphold the law. You were never qualified for the job, Kari. You keep showing us.

Paul Simon