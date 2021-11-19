Letters to the Editor Nov. 19

Middle ground is the best place
The media and too many of us focus on the exceptional or outlier cases to substantiate their arguments or beliefs. Recently, this has been used precisely to divide our nation by politicians and the off-center media outlets.
I have friends on the opposite end of the philosophical spectrum as I, but I try hard to discuss the bases of their beliefs. All too often, they base beliefs on the extremists on the opposing side. This is often true with those who align with my beliefs. Several problems are the result of this line of illogic. The first problem is that there is an attachment of all people leaning to one side or the other to those at the poles. This results in the negation of any meaningful discussion toward achieving mutual understanding. The next to occur is the dehumanizing of the others, because they are just as bad as the extremists.
Most of us are in the middle, I hope.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
Leaders must earn our trust
Watching the funeral service for Colin Powell reminds me of what we should expect from our leaders. Integrity, kindness, strength, knowledge. I want to be served by people I can admire and trust, people who want to do what’s right and best, people who deserve the confidence we entrust them with.
How have we come to the place where we elect crazy, delusional, self-absorbed characters?
I would like to think we deserve the best, but, maybe we get what we deserve.
Gail Tout
Midtown
We can’t dawdle on climate crisis
As a pathologist and ordinary citizen, we must face up to the reality that the climate crisis is here. It is staggering that one in three Americans personally suffered the impacts of climate change, be it wildfires, drought, extreme storms and flooding. The personal and communal devastation was clearly seen in news reporting, be it TV, papers or radio. Most recently many of us viewed the dire situation in Madagascar due to climate change. Though not to the severity as seen in Madagascar, throughout the U.S. and the world climate change is taking its toll and will continue to do so unless we act by supporting and promoting the Build Back Better Act. A healthy future for our children and grandchildren depends on this, and they deserve it as we did. Is there not a better way to spend our money then on the health and well-being of them?
Mary Ann and
Frank Graffagnino
East side
Home schooling is safest option
Prior to the pandemic, our children attended Agua Caliente Elementary School (ACES), part of Tanque Verde Unified School District (TVUSD). Early in the pandemic we pulled our kids from public school in favor of home schooling. With the arrival of the kids COVID vaccine, we were ready to reenroll our kids into the school that they love and miss. Then ACES was hit by an outbreak of COVID, causing the school to close down. Now we’re not so sure. Throughout this entire pandemic, TVUSD has continued to refuse to institute a simple mask mandate. Worse, it wasn’t even brought up for discussion at the most recent school board meeting, and it “might” be part of the discussion at the next meeting, according to an email sent to parents. We would love for our children to return to ACES but feel that the school board does not have the welfare of students as their top priority. Unless something changes, we will vote with our actions, and keep our children out of the public school system.
Jennifer and Kevin Elliott
Northeast side
Dems’ message is plain to see
Re: the Nov. 17 article “Dems fail to sell winning message.”
Would someone get a TV, computer, or newspaper for columnist Ray Lindstrom? He says he cannot hear the Democrats’ winning message. Maybe a hearing aid is in order.
I recommend using Google to find “Build Back Better,” which is Joe Biden’s tagline for the fantastic infrastructure bill that just passed. It will bring better roads, bridges, water systems, electricity grids, wildfire suppression, and airports to the entire nation.
Sixty-three percent of Americans support the infrastructure bill.
Democrats support access to health care, funding public education, an economy that puts people first, common-sense gun safety, fighting climate change, and smart immigration reform.
What’s not to like? Democratic values match the shared values held by the majority.
The problem is that voters are distracted by Republican conspiracies like Trump won in 2020 (false), the Jan. 6 insurrection was a peaceful rally (false), and the Ninja audit found voter fraud (false).
“Ex-Republican” Lindstrom needs to stop listening to GOP conspiracies and start hearing the truth from Democrats.
Larry Bodine
Foothills
Is this the best America can do?
I did vote for Donald Trump and was earlier satisfied but later demoralized. Now we have a president who has problems with the teleprompter and is agonizingly slow at responding to questions, among other things. I am curious about whether I am the only one who wonders, is this the best we can do? Are there no better people in this great country who might excel with undertaking the presidency. I often wonder if I walked down the street at rush hour and pointed out some individual, at random, to take over the job. Might not this individual be able to do what needs to be done and accomplish the daily tasks for this exacting position? It’s a sad state of affairs, but I’m horribly afraid I may be on the right track.
Phil Reinecker
East side
Why we’re masked at the symphony
Re: the Nov. 17 letter “Disrespecting the fully vaccinated.”
I am a volunteer usher for our wonderful symphony. I do not write as a spokesperson, but only to express my opinion. I, too, am fully vaccinated and have had my booster. However, our being vaccinated does not mean that we can’t still carry and transmit disease. When you attend the symphony you need to show proof of vaccination or, if not vaccinated, a recent negative COVID test. In either case, yes, you are required to wear a mask. While you are in the music hall you are in very close proximity to others, some of whom may have autoimmune problems or for some reason are unable to be vaccinated. We vaccinated people wear our masks not for our own protection, but to protect others. It’s an easy concept to understand. I’m sorry you missed out on a magnificent rendition of Shéhérazade. Our concertmaster, Lauren Roth, was fabulous on her violin.
Warren Popa
Southwest side
A voter pines for the fjords
Monty Python created a skit where a man enters a pet store with a cage containing a parrot he bought there and the parrot is dead. The clerk says “no, the parrot is resting.” The man replies “this parrot is not resting, it is dead.” “No it’s not, it’s resting!” The man takes the obviously dead parrot out of the cage and bangs it on the counter exclaiming the “parrot is dead!” The clerk says “no, the parrot is in shock from hitting the counter!” The skit is very funny.
Fast-forward 50 years, 2020 presidential election. Joe Biden is elected president. President Donald Trump says, “No, he wasn’t elected, the election was stolen.” Dozens of judges say, “No, there is no evidence that the election was stolen.” Trump responds, “The election was stolen!” Numerous recounts conclude there is no evidence that the election was stolen. Trump again, “The election was stolen.” The new Monty Python is the Republican Party. It’s not funny anymore.
Daniel Nelson
Foothills