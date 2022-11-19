Letters to the Editor: Nov. 19

Return of faith in humanity

After months of vitriol as America, Arizona, and Pima County prepared for midterm elections, my faith in humanity was shaken. We heard clearly false statements and accusations. As the election was happening, I experienced a computer glitch and made an appointment with a computer repair company, “Geeks2You.” One of their young workers, a university student, showed up on time, immediately identified a simple mistake this old man had made, made a few clicks on the keyboard and things worked fine. I pulled out my credit card to make payment, and this pleasant young man said it only took him a couple minutes and that his conscience would not allow him to bill me. This pleasant young university student was kind to an old 83-year-old man and definitely restored my faith in the humanity that will replace people like me! May God bless our future and this young man!

Cliff Wagner

Foothills

Poor organization?

Greetings from London. As someone who has visited Arizona at least 25 times, I think I may be said to be someone with a deep and real affection for the state. So this comes from the heart: Why does ballot counting take so long? I do not imply conspiracy. I think, simply, that it is poor organization. Democracies in the rest of the world get this kind of thing wrapped up in 24 hours.

Terry Tastard

London UK

Early voting? Or not?

There was a time when voters voted in person at polling places. Nowadays, there are some people who object to measures such as absentee voting/early voting/vote by mail (however it is phrased). How, pray tell, can approximately 150 million voters vote in person on Election Day?

Norlaine Sproul

Oro Valley

More like Medicare Disadvantage

Medicare Advantage (MA) programs are set to rapidly bankrupt senior’s health care. During open enrollment, we are seeing many advertisements for MA programs. Each senior must evaluate the choice for Traditional Medicare (TM) or a MA program. Under TM, the federal government pays directly for health care. Beneficiaries pay monthly premiums and may need to meet a deductible, but they have access to a wide range of doctors and hospitals across the country. Under MA, the federal government pays a commercial insurance company to “manage a patient.” The MA companies entice healthy seniors with lower premiums, limited out-of-pocket costs, and services such as vision and dental. But as commercial entities, MA are profit-motivated and often make money by restricting care through referral requirements and limited networks.

As a Family Medicine doctor with years of experience in caring for Arizonans, I have seen the adverse consequences to seniors who have had to change doctors or been denied care due to the requirements of MA.

Joan MacEachen MD

East side

Student loan forgiveness plan

I think President Joe Biden knew at the time he issued the executive order forgiving student loan debt that he was clearly exceeding his executive authority. And so did other Democrat leaders. This was a crass, vote-buying move to garner the young adult vote, which apparently worked.

James Morrison

Foothills

2022 election

The much vaunted “red wave,” aka “red swell,” turned out not to be so swell after all.

Larry Gray