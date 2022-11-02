Letters to the Editor: Nov. 2 page 1 of 2

Changing voting procedures

MAGA Republicans who deny the 2020 election results ─ despite no evidence of massive fraud ever being presented in 60 separate court cases ─ are seeking your vote in November. If they win, they will be in position to change voting procedures to legally manipulate the votes in future elections to their favor.

While MAGA supporters may feel good about "winning," because they will "own the Libs," soon they will learn what MAGA really means. The super-rich will get more tax cuts, starving government funding for our schools, roads, disaster recovery, health care, even Social Security. Industries that pollute our air and water will be deregulated. Government intrusion into our private lives will dominate.

And when we try to vote the MAGA-Rs out of office, we will discover that elections have been truly, and "legally," rigged. Our votes no longer will matter. They will have Made America Great for Autocracy.

Bruce Joffe

South side

The debate chickens

As we approach the upcoming elections, Democrats nationwide are following the Joe Biden disappearance act by not agreeing to debate their opponents. Why is that? Very few of us actually wonder why.

Democratic political policies have undermined this country’s future and they avoid answering their constituents' questions by hiding out. The American voter deserves better. We look forward to electing brave and committed politicians to serve us with all their vigor, by standing up for their positions; but when we have politicians that repeatedly avoid debates with their opponents, how can they ever expect us to support their positions? After rubber stamping Biden for the last 18 months, they now don’t have the wherewithal to defend their positions. The Democratic nominee for governor won’t debate. Why? Can't she back up her convictions? Is she just another coward?

James Quigley

Marana

Political debates

What's all this concern about debates? A little mudslinging here, a personal jab there doesn't seem all that alarming. Why discuss the issues when it's permissible to continuously bad mouth your opponent? So, the one who screams the loudest gets the vote? Maybe the ringmaster, I mean moderator, could control this political prizefight? Could the League of Women Voters get back into the arena and offer help? In the meantime, I'll opt out of watching the debates and turn on WWF.

Tim O'Connor

West side

AZ Senate election

Mark Kelly has a lot of slick ads on the media, but the bottom line is that Mark votes for 94% of the Biden administration agenda. He has not addressed issues important to Arizona, especially Tucson. Issues high on my family's list are inflation and the border. It's time for a change!

Douglas Shumway

Sahuarita

Smoke and mirrors, again and again

After counting the number of Republican signage imploring voters to cast Republican votes due to the economy, crime and education, the “smoke and mirrors” are out again.

Inflation: result of supply chain shortages, climate change and Putin’s war. Can’t blame Joe when 45 turned his back on the pandemic, climate deniers abound in the GOP and Putin is more believable than our own intelligence agencies. Crime: GOP never backs sensible gun legislation, allowing more guns on the streets. Education: Really? Name one bill to further education in this country passed by Republicans. You can’t!

Just keep drinking the orange-aid flowing from Mar-a-Lago (super-secure resort) and his minions in Arizona, some who were present at Jan. 6th insurrection. Definitely need for another body of water in Arizona, just don’t call it a Lake, how about a “LaGoon”?

Jonathan Schultz

Northwest side

Did you see the price of gas?

Inflation is limited goods vs unlimited desires. Providers of goods can charge exorbitant prices. This is a constant of supply and demand. The majority political party has little bearing. Those who lived during World War II may remember that the war effort demands caused a shortage of basic civilian needs such as butter, meat, tires, gasoline, coffee, canned goods and shoes. The government instituted price controls so that sellers of these products did not have windfall profits. Rationing was also instituted for fairness. People grew Victory Gardens for fresh vegetables.

The U.S. is at war although American lives are not at risk. Our way of life is threatened by the Russian move on Ukraine sovereignty. Unfortunately, the supply of “stuff” we need is complicated by supply chain problems caused by the two-year war against COVID. What would happen if our government tried to pass price controls and rationing to curb inflation today? When you complain about the price of gas and food and other goods, think about the alternative.

Cindy Soffrin

Northeast side

Will the real extremists please stand up?

I just watched an ad with Juan Ciscomani saying "it's time to reject extremists." Amen, Juan ─ time to reject you, Kari Lake, Jan. 6 insurrection supporter/attendee Mark Finchem, Blake Masters and all the other Republican extremists currently on the ballot. They claim to be patriots and to love our country. They support twice impeached, lying, top secret document stealing, fraudster Donald Trump, who wants to be dictator. Several of these extreme candidates fully admit if elected they will disavow the will of voters if they don't like the election results. Patriots? Far from it. Our democracy is truly at stake! To save it we must defeat these Republican extremists.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

TMC emergency room staff

Last Saturday, I required treatment at the TMC Emergency Room due to a fall. It was much like sitting on an active ant hill while observing the busy worker ants. Everyone I observed had a mission and commitment. The clerical and nursing staff were amazing, taking time to listen and making every patient comfortable while awaiting treatment. Unfortunately, I cannot produce names, but kudos to these skilled and dedicated professionals, we appreciate you!

Cheryl Ledford

Foothills

Action on the child care crisis

Re: the Oct. 13 online article "Washington Post: How to fix America's broken child care industry."

Thanks for printing the Washington Post editorial with a clear picture of and suggestions for dealing with America’s child-care crisis. Starting with renewing the expanded Child Tax Credit as championed by Washington state's Rep. Suzan DelBene and Sen. Michael Bennet would be a quick way to get help to families. Sen. Patty Murray has long been a champion of fixing the child-care crisis, but needs support from the full Senate. We can help by sending this editorial to those who represent us in the House and Senate, calling on them to take the actions suggested. Perfect timing with the midterm elections, let those who represent you know your vote depends on their support for these initiatives to deal with the child care crisis.

Willie Dickerson

Northwest side

Funding for our law enforcement and crisis care

Re: the Oct. 25 article "Engel is absolutely wrong about defunding the police."

As the mother of a person who was seriously mentally ill and as a voter who supports funding/hiring more police/law enforcement and mental health personnel to better serve residents of Tucson and Pima County, I was dismayed the Star published Justin Harris’s misleading opinions about the positions of Democratic Congressional candidate Kirsten Engel. Had Mr. Harris read Kirsten Engel’s press release (Oct. 13, 2022), or spoken with her, he would have learned she supports “…fully funding our police and ensuring law enforcement have the resources to keep our communities safe and secure our border. As a state legislator, I consistently supported funding for local law enforcement and even broke with my party as the only Democrat to vote for a bill which included millions of dollars in funding for public safety. I am proud to be endorsed by the Pima County Sheriff, because he knows he can trust me to keep Arizona families safe.”

I voted for Kirsten Engel.

Jennifer Aviles

Southeast side

Misunderstanding information does not make it "disinformation"

Re: the Oct. 27 letter "Disinformation Ad."

The writer, in an attempt to discredit an anti-Mark Kelly advertisement, proves the point I suspect the ad was making.

The writer says that Kelly did not cast the deciding vote in a series of one-vote margins approving the massive spending that has led to our inflation because, "they were actually party-line votes."

Duh? Isn't that the point? Kelly, who had to have had a modicum of intelligence to be a pilot and astronaut, has determined that voting straight Democrat whether or not it is the intelligent thing to do for the country, e.g., the spending bills were not merely unnecessary but seriously harmful, is the politically advantageous thing to do for himself.

I think plenty of people do get that. Unlikable as Masters projects, he does understand more than Kelly when it comes to economics.

John Johnson

Foothills

Vote school board incumbents out

In the last two months there has been many letters puffing up local school board incumbents and very few in support of those candidates wishing to improve parent involvement in the decision-making process. These letters are what they decry, misinformation.

Remember these current board members shut down your schools for months when kids were not at significant risk. They wouldn’t allow you to speak your mind at Board meetings and called police when you insisted on being heard. They kept masks on when science clearly showed them unnecessary. They probably want to require COVID vaccinations even if they are unnecessary and potentially dangerous to these age groups.

Local school boards need people who will listen no matter how uncomfortable the subject may be. Currently they are echo chambers with a very progressive slate that is harmful to our children. Don’t be afraid to vote these intransigent incumbents out!

Marvin Montez

Oro Valley

Brnovich calls out election deniers

Today's quiz:

Would Brnovich still be saying this if he had beaten Blake Masters in the Senate primary?

a) Of course not

b) Are you serious?

c) Really?

d) All of the above

Steve Robinson