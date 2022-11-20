Letters to the Editor: Nov. 20

The 2022 election

I keep asking myself, did that really happen? As a 75-year-old veteran who has voted Democrat his whole life, I felt the election was going to be catastrophic for both the country and my own sanity. The euphoria I feel now is like no other election, even Barack Obama’s win in 2008. I was scared the guardrails of our democracy would not hold against the MAGA Republicans. I’m not exactly sure what I was scared of, but I felt horrible dread.

I had lost my love of country to politics and was not interested in meeting any Republican halfway. Terribly, the sight of my own flag would bring anger sometimes. I know if we can put Donald Trump and the haters in our rearview mirror, our country will have a real chance of moving forward. I’m not naive about the threat the “haters” still pose, but something shifted Nov. 8, and many of us feel it. Wow! I’m so proud of us!

Dennis Rivera

Foothills

Why not have campaign limits?

Recognizing that the best campaigner isn’t always the best office-holder, and that perpetual campaigning interferes with actual governance, why not establish campaign limits, as we do with term limits?

We’d spare ourselves constant advertising assaults. Maybe billions saved could be applied to climate disaster relief or balancing the budget. Perhaps leaders could revive mutual respect and collegiality, spiced with humor.

Politicians, please note that ridiculing opponents is not humor. For humor, heed experts: Will Rogers, “I don’t make jokes. I just watch the government and report the facts.” “This country has come to feel the same when Congress is in session as when the baby gets hold of a hammer.” (Substitute “Arizona” and “state Legislature” as needed). Arizona’s Mo Udall, “Lord, give us the wisdom to utter words that are gentle and tender, for tomorrow we may have to eat them.” “Let’s turn inflation over to the Post Office. That’ll slow it down.” “If nominated, I shall run to Mexico. If elected, I shall fight extradition.”

Ila Abernathy

Midtown

Adults finally went to the polls

A good democracy needs opposing views, and when Republicans and Democrats cooperate, great things can happen for society at large in the form of compromise. Trumpism has, however, finally destroyed all that, especially because the right-wing masses have been whipped into a frenzy over an alleged crisis at the border, over critical race theory, and the absurd abhorrence of abortion.

In the election, so it seems, the adults have finally woken up, at least a good majority, being fed up with infantile charges of election fraud, the hypocrisy of many Republicans who demand the individual’s freedom from the government as long as it concerns male bodies, and the utter disregard of our looming climate crisis. Would not conservatives naturally fight for a strict fiscal policy, excellent education, and the protection of our natural environment? No, too many among them seem to be fixated on self-imposed immigration problems (drug smuggling into an open U.S. market) and the threat of non-white ethnic groups endangering their white privileges.

Albrecht Classen

Midtown

Democrats can only beat a loser

Why in the world are Democratic politicians being quoted, either anonymously (most) or by name (ex-Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe) as hoping that Donald Trump runs in 2024? Giggling like trick-or-treating children, they are eager to once again take on the man they beat in 2020 and whom every pundit these days is blaming for the Republicans’ surprising lack of success in the midterms. The message they are sending, unfortunately, is that the Democrats can only beat a loser, and that facing Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence, Nikki Haley or any other GOP challenger to Trump would result in a Republican victory. Worse, they appear to be rooting for another round of the chaos, anger, bigotry and, yes, violence that attends this disgraceful man. Is it not instead time for Democrats, in the waning afterglow of the midterms, to echo Liz Cheney (a Republican) and to step up and tell Merrick Garland that Trump needs to be prosecuted for his innumerable crimes?

Steve Robinson

Oro Valley

Christian(?) nationalists

Re: the Nov. 5 article “Real Christianity means welcoming strangers.”

I’m grateful to Rev. Gary Nelson for his guest opinion. It is easy to claim Christianity but hard to practice it.

Jesus tells us to welcome the stranger, but our human brain (specifically, the amygdala) is “hard wired” to automatically elicit feelings of fear and/or aggression toward those who are different from ourselves.

All modern religions attempt to alleviate this condition — teaching variations on The Golden Rule. Though, as we see, results are mixed.

In the Bible, God says to us, “be not afraid” 365 times — once for every day of the year. But it’s a hard sell when one is inundated with violent political rhetoric aimed directly at the brain stem.

Thank you, Reverend Nelson, for having the courage to speak out in the midst of our current political milieu.

Peace be with you.

Greg Lewis

Midtown

Technology exceptions

Technology has been causing many improvements in quality, reliability and speed in transportation, communication, manufacturing and other areas. But there are exceptions.

In the late 19th century, Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes would mail a letter in London in the morning and it would be delivered to the recipient in the early afternoon. This was the case in New York City up to the 1930s. Prior to the year 2000, the final election results would be available by about 10 p.m. Tuesday evening. If there was a close race — 9 a.m., or so, Wednesday morning. The Ford Model T was always painted black and was so straightforward and simple its owners could usually make most of the repairs themselves. Now when you have a fender-bender the vehicle is normally in the shop for two to three weeks and you have to worry about insurance, rental cars, police reports and parts’ availability.

Douglas R. Holm

East side

A patriot’s response

Me: Moderate Republican, immigrant father, practicing Christian, hunter, West Point 1970, Vietnam 1971, engineer, not Trump advocate! Idaho-summer; Green Valley, AZ-winter.

Immigration: Wall but reasonable design and rules

Crime: I will pull switch myself on some

Taxes: Make more, pay more!

Guns: Join Army and play with AR-15, otherwise ban!

Inflation: Government has limited influence

World: Ukraine fights for freedom and we should support; Afghanistan was a waste!

Women’s Rights: Roe/Wade worked!

World: It’s global; Deal with it! Recognize other’s “sphere of influence”

Congress: Solutions are best “bad” solution. Compromise makes something happen!

Leaders: Need new blood and ideas

War: Won’t send your kid? Vote no!

Infrastructure: Costs money i.e. taxes

Socialism: I like Social Security and Medicare

WOKE: Don’t change past; change future!

Less fortunate: Golden rule; help them help themselves as best we can.

Jim Bellotty

Green Valley

Money in politics

Re: the Nov. 13 article “Democrats’ risky bet on GOP election deniers paid off.”

There is far too much money in politics. The Supreme Court’s disastrous 2010 Citizens United decision will probably lead to the end of our representative republic.

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer said that “American people saw that democracy was at risk” and voted accordingly. But by Democrats putting forth money in primaries for unelectable Republican opponents (to run against them in the general election) a one-party state is still very much a threat.

Victor Panizzon

Northwest side

Go away, Lake

Thank you, Arizona! We stopped Kari Lake. We believe in democracy. You lost Kari, we’re sick of seeing you, go to Mar-a-Lago, you’re not welcome here.

Mary Bradley

Northeast side

Arizona late vote count

A letter from Nov. 17 asks why Florida can count votes in 24 hours while in Arizona it can take weeks. As a poll worker, let me explain. Arizona has opted to meet every single voter on their terms in providing convenient and secure voting. This decision provides enfranchisement for every single eligible voter in the state. We have early mail in, same-day voting, and same-day ballot drop off. The trade-off is that mail in ballots and election day dropoff ballots must have individual signature verification. This takes time. I strongly believe that making the right to vote easy and convenient is great. There is no value added by insisting all voters line up in person on election day. And before any readers decry mail in voting as subject to fraud, please stipulate your specific evidence. In fact, all those who claim voter fraud should be sentenced to one day of poll worker duty. That will reveal to them how incredibly safe each and every vote is.

Sally Reed