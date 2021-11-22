Letters to the Editor Nov. 22

Greed factors into inflation
I hear that increased wages results in increased retail, if that is true why is it that industries are raising prices even though they are reaping record profits? Supply and demand. If supply is limited since they can’t get enough immigrants (stuck at the border) to work in those packing plants then they get an oversupply of cattle and an undersupply of beef. Beef prices go up and food packers make record profits. Everyone else takes a hit (restaurants, cattle ranchers and consumers). If wages go up and the businesses can afford to cut their margins, then the prices need not go up, but they always do. And when costs go down? More profit. Bottom line is inflation is as much a function of greed as it is anything else. More incentive if the businessman is on the opposite side of the political spectrum from the current administration.
Dan Pendergrass
West side
Minimum wage not inflationary
A recent letter writer claimed that the minimum wage substantially increases inflation, but current inflationary events prove the opposite. Increases in gas, cars, beef, and problems in the supply chain are causing inflation. Those that decided to return to the workforce are not willing to work for the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour or Arizona paying $12.15. Recently, three economists were awarded the Nobel Prize for economics showing that raising minimum wages need not hurt jobs and even helped boost employment. Some politicians claim people don’t want to return to work and want to stay on unemployment. The Republican governor of Iowa recently signed a bill that allows those who seek medical and religious exemptions from vaccine mandates and were laid off to qualify for unemployment benefits.
Clyde R. Steele
Oro Valley
War on drugs is entrenched
This is an insane game of whack-a-mole. The so-called war on drugs is an utter failure.
Why not invest more in dealing with the health care epidemic that drug addiction is? If they take these guys out, others will just take their place. As long as Americans want and need the drugs and cannot get them legally, there will always be suppliers. It is the rule of supply and demand and the enormous profits involved.
We are filling up prisons with people who need treatment, not jail time. But the war on drugs is an extremely profitable enterprise. It is a massive federal jobs program, and private prison corporation boon, along with all the profitable prison industry parasites that feed on prisoners and their families.
When underprivileged people see no other opportunities to make a decent living, they get involved in the drug trade. This insanity must end.
Rosemary Mancillas
Southeast side
Border reopening, Title 42 at odds
Re: the Nov. 9 article “Mexican visitors trickle into AZ.”
The article about the border reopening for vaccinated travelers described the economic benefit of Mexican shoppers in Arizona and the emotional impact for Mexicans finally able to visit loved ones. But there was no mention of the cruel double standard of continuing to use the Title 42 border closure to ban asylum seekers, including those who are vaccinated against COVID-19. Asylum is a legal process defined in U.S. domestic law. Why are we denying protection to people fleeing death threats while the border is reopened to shoppers?
Leslie Carlson
North side