Letters to the Editor Nov. 23

Gas prices aren’t funny
During a recent interview with Bloomberg News, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was asked what her strategy was to lower gas prices. She laughed hysterically and said she wished she had a magic wand. I fail to understand the humor in rising energy costs. In the future, when President Joe Biden has to pick Cabinet heads, I suggest he choose someone who has both empathy with the public and solutions to problems.
Charles Schultz
Northeast side
Nuts and bolts of redistricting
I’ve lived in Tucson for 37 years. I’m excited to be part of the redistricting process by speaking at the recent Independent Redistricting Commission Virtual Town Hall. What struck me about the arguments of supporters of current Map v.10 was how little they seemed bothered that proposed LD17 — a huge district separated by the Catalinas — is neither “compact” nor “contiguous.” It isn’t “competitive” in creating a haven for one political party. These concepts are state constitutional requirements for redistricting. The v.10 supporters seemed far more preoccupied in creating a “community of interest” unified by its complaints about Tucson. I say, “Hey, neighbors, come on into Tucson and enjoy the rich diversity of businesses and restaurants, a world-class university, vibrant festivals and cultural institutions, and multiple opportunities to recreate in the out-of-doors.” I support Draft Map v.9 for adhering to the state constitutional requirements.
Amy Gaiennie, retired teacher and National Park Service ranger
East side
Help the IRS perform its job
In a Nov. 11, Washington Post op-ed, IRS Commissioner Charles P. Rettig provided fundamental facts alerting us to our crucial need to fund the IRS so it can fulfill its mission. Last year, the IRS collected over $4 trillion. That’s some 95% of the nation’s gross revenue. Due to the IRS’s underfunding, some 15% of taxes owed annually are uncollected. That means that America lost about $700 billion in uncollected taxes last year.
Now’s the time for Congress to approve Joe Biden’s 10-year $80 billion IRS budget. Using the facts above, the IRS’s $80 billion budget might enable us to recover $7 trillion in uncollected taxes.
Big businesses and wealthy individuals hire highly paid tax experts to cut their taxes while the IRS doesn’t have enough civil service wage auditors to keep them honest. We need to level the playing field so taxpayers on Main Street get an even break.
Mort Ganeles
Foothills
Disasters bring people together
There may be a silver lining to climate change. When farming can no longer feed people, middle class and poor people will, at first, experience food insecurity. The poor already suffer that. The wealthy will continue to eat well. But soon after food insecurity, climate change will cause actual famine. Americans have never experienced the stress of true famine. A study by Markus Heinrichs and Bernadette von Dawans outlines how the stress of disaster unites people. Hurricanes, earthquakes, tornadoes and tsunamis all tend to bring folks together. I guess the only good thing about climate-change-induced famine is that it is likely to finally bring Republicans and Democrats together, which happens under the stress of starvation. Sen. Joe Manchin might not be around when famine strikes our country, and the world. But Sen. Kyrsten Sinema probably will be. When that happens, will she get credit for uniting Republicans and Democrats? Seriously though, Sinema, agree to lift the filibuster rule. Walk the walk, don’t just talk the talk. Lives depend on it.