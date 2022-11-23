Letters to the Editor: Nov. 23

I support Magnus

Chris Magnus, leader of our border agency.

1. Limiting high speed chases of overloaded vans to reduce fatalities is a humanitarian value.

2. Apprehensions of border crossings are over a million per year. Should he be so cruel to the crossers that they will discourage others from following in their footsteps? Is cruelty by our law enforcement officials to be one of our national values? Do you wish to live in a country with that value? Our government needs to pass immigration reform laws. Republican and Democrats both want this. We need the labor of the immigrants.

3. When climate change forces tens and then hundreds of millions of immigrants to cross our borders then millions of us will also be moving to cooler climes like Canada. This is going to be a problem for our children and grandchildren that we need to start fixing now.

George Monroe

Midtown

Election 2022

Hey, Kari Lake.

Why not continue following your Trumpy playbook and call the Arizona secretary of state and ask her to please just find you the 20,000 or so votes that you need to win?

Scott Seidler

Midtown

Bike theft problem

We have a real problem in Tucson with bike thefts. I lost three and one friend said she had a total of five stolen. These were locked up in very public places.

The first thing the police ask is "What is the serial number?" When you tell them you don't have it, they inform you too bad, sorry about your bike that is the end of it. If you can't prove it is yours it wasn't stolen.

So if you have a bike you care about take a photo of the serial number or even better write it down on the inside of your closet door. Then when it is stolen you will have at least a tiny chance of getting it back.

It is a sad fact that you can't own a bicycle here without having it stolen.

Robert McNeil

Midtown

Sore loser Lake

When the governor's race was called for Katie Hobbs, instead of finding a crumb of professionalism or graciousness, Kari Lake instead continued her Donald Trump-inspired nastiness with her tweet "Arizonans know BS when they see it." I think Lake is actually right about that, given the results of most of the key statewide races.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Homelessness

As the housing crisis worsens, homelessness increases, and there are over 5,000 people experiencing homelessness in Pima County. This is a complex issue involving individual/socioeconomic factors that must be considered.

As students at the UA's college of public health, we believe homelessness is a public health issue because it causes chronic physical/mental health conditions. It’s also cited as a Social Determinant of Health by the Department of Health & Human Services.

WORKship is an incredible resource. Beginning in Tucson (2000), WORKship has become a program that provides community health services to over 200 individuals experiencing homelessness, weekly. They perform first-aid street patrol for the community.

Based on these facts, we urge the Mayor of Tucson, Regina Romero, to allocate funds to support the work of this organization in providing social services to the community. In doing so, the mayor will fulfill the government obligation in caring for its residents and reduce their social and emotional burden.

Ana Gonzalez, Katelyn Madrid, Clayton Moralez, Maria Nunes