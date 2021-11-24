Letters to the Editor Nov. 24: Rittenhouse verdict, infrastructure bill, water at restaurants

Infrastructure bill is hope on the horizon
I was thrilled as I watched Biden sign the infrastructure bill into law. I am so grateful and hopeful for this landmark legislation that will improve the lives of Americans across the country. Biden’s “blue collar blueprint to rebuild America” will revitalize our economy by making substantial, long-term investments in our work force. Repairing our nation’s roads and bridges, strengthening our electric grid, promoting the manufacture of electric vehicles, improving public transit, and providing broadband access to underserved rural areas will add 1.5 million jobs and increase the GDP by nearly $3 trillion for the next decade. It will improve our nation’s health by investing in clean energy, improving water systems, upgrading other public works, and promoting environmental projects. These long-awaited investments promise a more robust economy and a healthier nation, where anyone who is willing to work hard can have a good job, make a livable wage, raise a family, and enjoy a future free from hunger.
Dr. Rachel Rulmyr
Oro Valley
Conserve water: Don’t pour a glass
My husband and I dine out often, and are always seeing glasses of water left untouched on tables. I am wondering how we can get the local restaurants to start conserving our precious water by not serving glasses of water to customers that do not want it. I remember years ago when several restaurants would have a notice on the tables that they would gladly serve you a glass of water if requested, but otherwise they are helping in conserving water. I can guess that one out of 15 restaurants we visit even ask if we want the water before just pouring (wasting) a glass!
JG Rylance
East side
Arizona compounds whitewashed justice
Re: the Nov. 20 article “Rittenhouse found not guilty in shootings case in Kenosha.”
If the suspect in the assault rifle shooting deaths of two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, had brown skin, or been named Ali Mohammed, this case would have been called what it in fact was: domestic terrorism. The verdict of innocent handed down to a young white man is yet another example of a whitewashed criminal justice system that is rarely color-blind. These injustices are compounded by the State of Arizona and others, in which our fine civics and social studies teachers are prevented from sharing such glaring omissions of fairness with their students, lest the truth be known.
John Lillie
Foothills
Verdict means open season on protesters
Re: the Nov. 20 article “Rittenhouse found not guilty in shootings case in Kenosha.”
Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts thus making it open season on protesters, even white ones. That is, if you are a juvenile with access to a weapon, and if the killer weapon has a barrel of a certain length, you will be found innocent of murder. Older shooters with killer weapons with longer barrels, could also be found innocent if they have personal relations with the presiding judge. This is what the world saw recently. Self defense will be the cry from those armed with various guns, whose purpose for being at a protest is to protect property. In reality, they are there, hunting for a likely victim they can goad into attacking them. Sad, so very, very sad.