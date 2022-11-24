Letters to the Editor: Nov. 24

Keep up the good work, Republicans

Congratulations to Republican voters and Independents (who switched to a Republican ballot) in the primary to nominate Lake, Finchem, Masters, and Hamadeh. By doing so, they elected the worst Republican candidates to run in November. And let’s not forget Arizona’s ice cream man Doug Ducey, who on his watch not only lost two U.S. Senate seats but governor, secretary of state and attorney general. And let’s also not forget Ducey’s accomplishments: the raid on the State Land Trust fund (123), the destruction of public education, tax cuts (how’s that working out for the middle class?), and the stacking of the Arizona Supreme Court. Even retired Chief Justice Bales wrote at that time additional judges are not needed and expansion “is not warranted when other court-related needs are underfunded” and will cost the state an additional $1 million. My sincere hope is that Republicans keep on nominating unelectable candidates.

Clyde R. Steele

Oro Valley

Legislative District 17

The current Legislative District 17 was gerrymandered last year to make it easier for Republicans to win. And it looks like the Pro-Trump MAGA GOP Freedom Team of Cory McGarr, Rachel Jones and Justine Wadsack will win. But only by 2,000 of 120,000 votes cast. Fifty-eight thousand people did not support their ideas. That is not an overwhelming mandate of support. No matter for whom they voted, most of the people in LD 17 want many of the same things: more teachers, better teachers, having a say in how the schools are run, control over their own bodies and health, less gun violence, reliable water supply and lower living costs for disadvantaged and working families. These new legislators will have an opportunity to listen to and work with people with whom they disagree and find some common ground to come up with workable solutions that help all of us.

John Higgins

Southeast side

Election

I spent a couple hours watching the election process at the Pima County Recorder’s Office. The process was down to hand counting ballots that had problems on them. Save everybody time, please, and quit writing in Don Duck or Willy Wonka or Stan Lee. Elections are really important things, not frivolous. The talliers are very serious people doing a difficult job. Be considerate.

Nan Schubel

Midtown

Bridging the divide

Re: Nov. 20 letter “A patriot’s response.”

The letter was a breath of fresh air. I’m a moderate Democrat with a background that is quite different than the letter writer’s. With his succinct, simple and elegant 15-point summary, he demonstrated a way to untangle divisiveness that’s better than anything I’ve seen recently. I find that I agree with almost all of his points to some degree. If both sides of Congress recognized the commonality we do share, perhaps we would see more useful compromise.

Well done! Thank you!

Steve Pothier

East side

Refocus your energy

We’ve all endured a far too long election season. Now that the dust has settled, we’d be well-served to take off our partisan hats and refocus our attention and energy on our community.

Politics has an ugly way of taking up all the energy in our lives. It’s easy to don our partisan hats and stick to our groups. I’d ask us all to reconnect with neighbors, even those you might politically disagree with. Volunteer in the community. We can’t always look to politicians to solve our problems. Feed the hungry, work on housing issues, teach literacy, work with animals or on environmental issues, whatever your passion is. Please, put the remote down and head out and reconnect with the community in a positive way.

Unfortunately, the 2024 election cycle will soon be upon us, with bloviating politicians and far too many ads. So get involved today in a positive way in the community and meet a few neighbors, too!.

Stephen Caster