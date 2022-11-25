Letters to the Editor: Nov. 25

Another day the music died

We bemoan that today’s music is not as good as when we grew up. I think I know why. When we grew up, musicians could “be discovered,” get record contracts, sell millions of records, and make a lot of money. When Fleetwood Mac released “Albatross” in 1968 and it hit #1 in Europe, I bet they rushed to the studio and started composing. Great musicians working feverishly to compose awesome music that we loved. That mold has been broken. Now bar bands struggle to even cover the cost of performing. We’ve killed music.

Thad Appelman

Northwest side

Women’s basketball fans deserve better

Re: Nov. 20 article “Hansen’s Sunday Notebook: Barnes: ‘It needs to be equal.’ “

I share Coach Barnes’s frustration with the lack of television opportunities for the University of Arizona women’s basketball team, per Greg Hansen’s Sunday Notebook. The UA plays twice in the University of San Diego Thanksgiving Classic this coming weekend, and it appears neither game will be televised or streamed.

I’ve gotten used to searching for women’s away games on obscure sports channels, or streaming games on glitchy connections, but to not have any viewing options this weekend is unconscionable. I expect the Pac-12 to rectify this when they renegotiate their media contract. How do they ever expect to grow the sport if they don’t get eyeballs on the games?

Laura Penny

Foothills

Time to focus on what unites us: Education

Now that we’re past the election, it’s time we focus on what unites us: Education.

A recent poll by Education Forward Arizona, a nonpartisan nonprofit, found that the vast majority of Arizonans want more funding for schools and to increase teacher pay. Meanwhile, we need to hear from our governor and state legislators about how they will invest in and improve our children’s education.

In Tucson Unified School District, we need to pay our teachers and staff a livable wage and give them the tools they need to succeed in the classroom. We must provide teachers with meaningful professional development. Teachers want to make a difference and if we show them respect they will want to stay in the classroom.

Our community is clear about what we want our state to do: put a qualified teacher in every classroom, give teachers a raise, invest in our schools and give students more opportunities for career and technical education. It’s high time our elected officials make this happen.

Jennifer Eckstrom, recently elected to the TUSD governing board

Southwest side

Advice for Kari Lake

Stop it! You lost because enough Arizonans saw through the smoke and insanity of you and your election issues to deem you unfit for office. Enough already! Arizona denied the deniers and is ready to move on to real issues that affect our state and country. I know you know the election was fair, so stop whining like you have just lost the high school prom queen race. We have real issues facing us and hopefully with people like yourself gone we can try to find some common ground and some solutions.

Steve Gorenstein