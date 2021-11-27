Letters to the Editor Nov. 27: Solar power, Biden, and free speech

Arizona power sources
Coal is the largest CO2 emitter on the planet and the single biggest contributor to climate change and yet Arizona has coal-fired power plants still operating. Why is this the case when Arizona has a plentiful and easily available source of renewable energy, the sun?
I’m tired of the people in this state who control our energy grid relying on an obsolete and dangerous source of fuel when they can switch to solar and make it cheaper and more available to individuals and builders. We have solar panels and pay only $20 a month. Change needs to happen or Arizona will become unlivable.
Csrolun Wayland
Tubac
Who is actually whining
Re: the Nov. 18 letter “Free speech not so free.”
A confused letter writer said, “This country is on the threshold of communism if we cannot express ourselves without someone whining.”
The U.S. is not on the verge of communism, except by the view of right-wing Republican whiners. Communism is a system where the government owns all the means of production and each person is paid according to their abilities and needs. This is simply not happening in the U.S.
Instead, we enjoy Joe Biden successfully signing an infrastructure bill that will create thousands of jobs that pay well, a COVID-19 plan that got 175 million Americans to be fully vaccinated, and millions of new jobs since Biden was sworn in. In addition, Biden is taking action to tackle the climate crisis, ending disparities in health-care access and education and reforming our long-broken and chaotic immigration system.
Republicans should just stop whining.
Larry Bodine
Foothills
Buyers remorse with Biden
Donald Trump is gone! The Joe Biden administration appears to be focusing of three things: the big lie, the insurrection and spending massive amounts of our money on social programs. What they are not doing is focusing on the real problems facing our country. Inflation is rampant and is affecting everyone in the nation. Energy costs of every description are rising rapidly and will negatively affect each of us this winter. The border crisis is still uncontrolled with now millions of undocumented in the nation on our account. The entire supply chain is in shambles. And what is the administration doing about these problems? Study groups galore, but no concrete action of any kind except the promise that things are temporary and will get better. The president is doddering and the VP is ineffective and silly. Buyer’s remorse is very evident because we now understand we have purchased a Yugo. We are far worse off than one year ago!
Pudge Johnson
Oro Valley
Sinema’s plan working
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, you have shown a willingness to try a bipartisan approach to legislation. It seems it may be working. Thirteen Republicans voted for the infrastructure bill. Maybe they voted for it because there was something in it for them or their constituents. Now those 13 face the anger and ire of their own party. It just shows how badly Republicans want anything Democratic to fail. On your quest for bipartisanship I say tread carefully and lightly.