Letters to the Editor: Nov. 27

Proposed mines in Santa Ritas

I am strongly opposed to Canadian mining company Hudbay’s proposed “Copper World” project to establish new mines in the Santa Rita Mountains. These mines will be a disaster for the local communities. Mining only accounts for a small portion of the local economy. Jobs from this proposed project will be insignificant. Water usage for these mines will be astronomical, which is entirely crazy given our scarce water situation in Arizona and the Southwest. Other existing mines are not at full operation, and their production could easily be increased to meet any increased demand of minerals. Hudbay plans to sell minerals from Copper World on the international market. We don’t need to destroy Arizona’s beauty to supply China with minerals. Pollution risks are many, including water, air, noise and light. These mines will result in increased traffic hazards, loss of land for recreation, and destruction of endangered species habitat as well as archeological sites. Arizona’s state government should support the citizens of Arizona over a Canadian mining company’s profit goals.

Dave Gamrath

Green Valley

Loss of Democratic representation in CD6

Re: The Nov. 16 article “District line bears fruit for GOP in Tucson.”

I found Tim Steller’s column on the redistricting of Ciscomani’s district shocking. Why on earth did Regina Romero think that moving the U of A neighborhood out of Ciscomani’s district and into Grijalva’s was a good idea? Grijalva certainly doesn’t need those Democratic votes and Engel did. When David Mehl opened that letter from Mayor Romero he must have thought, “this is unbelievable, she does our work for us and turns a competitive district into a Republican one.” Go figure. The Democratic stronghold that Tucson is has always deserved two Democratic congresspersons. The votes are there if properly proportioned. No doubt that I and the other Democrats of CD6 will not be well represented by Juan Ciscomani.

Robert Jones

North side

Everybody pays taxes

Re: the Nov. 16 letter “Who should be allowed to vote.”

A recent letter writer stated that only those who pay taxes should be allowed to vote. Where does he live? In Arizona and all of the USA, people pay taxes on nearly everything they buy, including toilet paper, tampons, condoms, baby diapers, gasoline, electricity, gas for your house, water and more. Those who rent houses pay property taxes as part of their rent. We go to the bar, theatre or any event that sells tickets and we pay taxes. I want to live in his utopia where only a few pay taxes. I don’t know where it exists, but we should all move there immediately since it is such a good place to live and all of us living there would have control over the government.

Bette Richards

Northwest side

Sick joke

In Trump’s announcing his bid for president in ‘24 the other night, one sits in stupefied amazement wondering when this sick joke will end. He told one bald-faced lie after another and made outlandishly ignorant remarks about climate change (maybe in 300 years, sea level rising one eighth of an inch) all while the pigeons in the audience squealed, whooped and hollered like delirious characters in a Fellini move.

This is not a joke, folks. Let’s call a spade a (expletive deleted) shovel, a nightmare playing in real time and anybody who is unaware of this by now is woefully unwoke. Do we really believe that moral and intellectual MAGA midgets like Lake, Finchem, Taylor Greene, et al, should have a part in our body politic? The Trump era has been a nightmarish joke that will not end as long as people sleepwalk the big lie.

Someone once said that we get the government we deserve. Well...maybe some of us deserve.

William Muto

SaddleBrooke

Right to vote

Re: the Nov. 16 letter “Who should be allowed to vote.”

The Founding Fathers wanted only property owners to vote in the 18th Century. They allowed states to decide voting rights and states excluded women, slaves, and Native Americans. In Arizona, Native Americans could not vote for 36 years after statehood. I wonder if the Founding Fathers would be aghast today to know that all women and all non-white American citizens who are at least 18 years old are now legally allowed to vote? It is “we the people,” not “we the white, rich property owners,” that is in the Preamble to the Constitution of the United States of America.

I’d wonder if elite class would stand in line for six to eight hours to vote, as do many in the states across America where voter suppression has risen again? The Republicans have done all possible to pick the voters rather than the voters pick the representatives.

Bill Jones

East side

A close call for Arizona

To the Editor,

As the dust finally settles on election season here in Arizona, many are moving on. But in the interest of future elections – and the future of our state – it’s worth noting how bleak our outlook could have been. If Kari Lake got her way, Arizona may become everyone’s favorite state to fly over.

Lake’s comments “daring” the NFL to move the Super Bowl from Arizona were no joke. Restaurants, hotels, transportation professionals all stand to receive a significant financial boost around the game, right when we need it most.

Her inflammatory politics are downright bad for business. But she’s not alone in the Arizona GOP, as Attorney General Brnovich has done his best to scare off tech investments in our state over the years by manufacturing frivolous lawsuits against technology companies.

Arizona has made one thing clear: we want to see our leaders deliver real change that uplifts our entire state, and not their political profile.

Sincerely,

Seth Chalmers

West side

Migrants

I am a 73-year-old retired American citizen, who has paid taxes for 55 years. I recently took my wife to Nantucket for a vacation which cost me $7,000. We send migrants to Martha’s Vineyard and they’re complaining. What’s wrong with this picture?

Paul Hoganson

Oro Valley

Memorial garden for Prof. Thomas Meixner

I was stunned by the tragic loss of Thomas Meixner. Also saddening was the dismantlement of the impromptu memorial of flowers and notes that were left at the building where he was slain, leaving many on campus with loss. Therefore, I would like to suggest a healing solution. At University of Illinois, when a beloved faculty member passes, we often establish a small memorial garden on campus. Our Sustainability Program Director Stephenie Presseller recently passed away and a monarch butterfly garden was chosen to serve tribute to her work in conservation.

I humbly suggest that the UA community build a small garden on campus in Dr. Meixner’s memory. A garden planted with native flowers and plants from his beloved Cienega watershed would be a fine monument to this amazing man and would attract pollinators such as Monarch butterflies and hummingbirds. I hope this idea will gain the support of Dr. Robbins and the administration.

Charles Stack

Oro Valley

Election results

In an election, just as in sports, business, or other activities, some people win and some people lose. Adults accept defeat as part of living. Immature beings continue to whine or blame others or seek to find fault with the results. It’s time to grow up, accept reality, and rejoin and rejoice in American democracy.

Cynthia Schiesel

East side

On to the next bully...

As Republicans muster courage to break up with Trump, their eye is on the younger, prettier package of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

An arguable fascist, DeSantis’ victory speech touted his vision of the greatest accomplishment of his last four years creating the most “unwoke” state in the nation.

Other highlights of his tenure: ignoring the COVID-19 pandemic, he managed to kill off additional thousands of Floridians; importing immigrants from Texas to bus to northern states, he cost Florida millions; his election integrity unit terrified minority voters, found little fraud. The benefits of these to Floridians remains elusive.

“Cross him once and you’re dead”: the opinion of an anonymous legislator. Undoubtedly a fitting heir to the former MAGA president.

Beth Isabelle

Northeast side

This election was not a triumph

All around, I see celebrations of the Democrat victory in the midterm elections. Yet most of the critical races were won by razor-thin margins. How triumphant is it to barely win against a troupe of people who cannot tolerate free elections? Like it or not, half the nation still dances on a string with the other end in Mar-A-Lago.

The Republicans have already and openly trump-eted their intention to disrupt the country for the next two years. They seem to want to crash the economy, steal Social Security and Medicare, and make everyday governing into chaos for the next two years. These things they have promised.

As I see it, this battle for peace and liberty just “won” is going to be fought all over again in the next two years, except now with extra fury.

William Penrose

Oro Valley

Congressman Tom O’Halleran

Thank you, Congressman Tom O’Halleran, for your years of service and dedication to the citizens of Arizona. Since 2017, you have represented Arizona’s District 1 in Congress, working in a bipartisan way on issues such as climate change and water resources, education, police funding, tribal sovereignty and veterans affairs, to name a few. Your commitment to all Arizonans is appreciated and you will be missed. Thank you.

Jeanne and

Sterling Herstad

SaddleBrooke

Muslims love Thanksgiving

This week, your Muslim neighbor Ahmad will be enjoying Thanksgiving just like you.

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in America have great reason to be grateful this Thanksgiving. Ahmadi Muslims are grateful to God for living in America, a country that offers us the right to exercise religious freedom and to vote. In stark contrast, many supposedly Muslim countries snatch such religious and political freedoms away from their religious minorities.

To celebrate such freedom, members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) across all 62 of our chapters in America are expressing their gratitude to God by giving thanks to our fellow brothers and sisters. From hosting thanksgiving dinners in our mosques to donating toys for underprivileged families this holiday season, Ahmadi Muslims are giving thanks in the most American way possible – through selfless service. And we call on all Americans — of every faith or no faith — to embrace one another in such goodness (Qur’an 2:149).

Frasat Ahmad

Downtown

You lost

Hey, Kari Lake, don’t go away mad, but please, do go away. And take Masters, Finchem, all your combined conspiracy theories, “the Big Lie,” your hateful rhetoric and vulgar name-calling, with you. Arizona has spoken and the message was that we want intelligent, thoughtful leadership with an actual agenda to address the compelling issues of our state and nation; none of which you three provided.

Might we suggest you travel to Florida, specifically Mar-a-Lago, where you can await Mr. Trump getting his third, inevitable heave-ho? You two can commiserate on a 2024 ticket that might have been, but obviously won’t be now. Should’ve kept the day job!

Kim Ohl, RN

Marana

Loan forgiveness: Righteous or vote buying?

Re: Nov. 17 article “Biden pressured over student loans.”

The reporting includes comments from a Melissa Byrne, identified as a loan cancellation advocate. Pretty sure that makes her a current borrower. Her cry, “You cannot ask people to begin repaying on a debt that shouldn’t exist. We bear no blame in this broken system.” Then who does? The person who held a gun to your head to sign? Perhaps the U.S. government who lied about the fact it would have to be repaid? What’s broken is a program that aims to forgive the freely acquired debt of parties making as much as a quarter-million dollars per year! Average mortgage payment, $2K per month. Average cost of a new car, $50K. Average monthly dining out per household, $300, which alone equals the average monthly student loan payment. Those who budgeted and repaid their loans should not be forced to repay that of others.

Tom Hansen