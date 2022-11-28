Letters to the Editor: Nov. 28

Ballot counting

Kari Lake, if you truly believe fraud in the ballot counting has been committed and not solely for publicity, I suggest you find a large room where all 2 million-plus ballots can be delivered to you and counted by you alone. No cheating or temper tantrums and do not slack off while counting just as you called the election workers. Let us know your honest results in a couple of years.

Remember no cheating and slacking off.

Rick Tello

Bisbee

Who should be allowed to vote

Re: the Nov. 16 letter “Who should be allowed to vote.”

Who should be allowed to vote was a question posed by, I’m assuming, a white American male who wants to revert to the days of old. Our Founding Fathers only allowed wealthy white men to vote even though everyone building this country had “skin in the game.”

Those not allowed to vote included the working poor, minorities, African American slaves, women.

The letter writer is unhappy with our democracy or as he calls it our “Mob-acracy” and wants to make it more difficult for some of us citizens to cast a ballot. MAGA by exclusion.

Karen Allison

Three Points

Inflation

Inflation is always greed in action. The law of supply and demand is a euphemism cooked up by an 18th century economist to make “scientific” what people “with” have been doing to people “without” for millennia. The petroleum industry has greed down so pat its members raise and lower prices in concert, that no one argues any longer collusion and cartelization.

What say you to the thought the current inflation is more than economic, but an unspoken collusion of all industries, similar to the petroleum industry’s, against democracy? Allowing bullies and autocrats to point fingers at honest (well, more or less honest) politicians who, in fact, have only peripheral responsibility for and power over, economics. But get blamed by ignorant people, looking for scapegoats, which dishonest politicians, talking heads, and industrial spokespersons are all too willing to set up as scapegoats.

Inflation, which the newly elected, dishonest politicians will again show they have neither aptitude, nor appetite, to remedy.

Charles Larson

Green Valley

Food insecurity

Dear Editor: Our polarized political society is the single most significant cause of food insecurity in our nation.

The lack of affordable housing and unemployment contributes to rising food insecurity rates, as our political society struggles to introduce legislation which could finally allow food insecurity to permeate the scene of politics.

As the debates ahead of midterms took place, I watched how politicians firmly stood for positions on abortion, same-sex marriage, etc. All very important topics. However, food security remained off the discussion. In order to progress as a nation, our social problems must be addressed.

However, not all hope is lost. There are those who understand the vulnerability in our society and address the issue. Alaska Rep. Peltola introduced a bill regarding veteran food insecurity, which passed the House of Representatives.

What we need in our polarized society is to support societal progress like this, rather than advancing our own political agendas.

As a member and volunteer for UNICEF USA, I am familiar with the significance of food security.

Fatimah Amer