Letters to the Editor Nov. 29: Civility needed, Rittenhouse verdict, local writers better than syndication

Let’s regain our civility
Reading comments in Letters to the Editor from records of 2004, I was struck by some writers’ lack of civility. Generally speaking, it seemed that no longer in our culture was it acceptable to have a differing opinion. Opinions must be cast in a way as to castigate and denigrate. Or literally destroy. Airing one’s views and judgments must be pushed to the threshold of acidulous vulgarities. 2021 — what’s changed? How unfortunate today that the expression of some views, political or otherwise, still rival the viciousness of road rage and hate crimes. If we’re truly concerned for the future of our community in which our children grow up to become responsible and respectful adults, then it’s time we adults set an example of the tolerance that evolves from a genuine sense of civility. Civility by any measure is the expression of the “right spirit.” If we don’t get it right, our kids surely won’t either — now or ever.
Don Weaver
Midtown
When justice goes haywire
Re: the Nov. 20 article “Rittenhouse found not guilty in shootings case in Kenosha.”
Kyle Rittenhouse had a legal team, his defense attorney and the trial judge. The kid didn’t live in the state, 17 years old, AR-15, looking to shoot anyone. Mom drove him to the hunt. I feel for the family of the deceased. The jury just gave racists open season. The Texas female realtor who was sentenced to 60 days in prison said it best: “I’m blonde and white” so it is true.
David E. Leon
Vail
Rittenhouse is guilty!
Re: the Nov. 20 article “Rittenhouse found not guilty in shootings case in Kenosha.”
Kyle Rittenhouse is guilty. At 17, he is guilty of having someone purchase a gun for him. He is guilty having his mother drive him from Illinois to Wisconsin. What was she thinking? Judge Bruce Schroeder took those off the table. Why? Did he think the jury would find Kyle innocent of the more serious charges and leave them only with the minor charges? Kyle is guilty of going to Kenosha to protect property but then killing two people and wounding another. People are more important than property. He is guilty of thinking that those who tried to take his gun away would then shoot him. I don’t think they would have. Then they would be the ones on trial. He is guilty of shooting three people to defend himself. As an immature young person he had many other options. I hope Kyle can live with his decision.
Thomas Christian, retired criminal justice specialist
SaddleBrooke
Local writers do it best
As a writing teacher of many years, I often find the general interest articles from the Star writers, and those writers whose work appears as “Special to the Star,” far superior to the articles you carry from syndicates. To mention just a few of the fine, local writers who appeared in the “Star” this week: Robin Mather, Dominka Heusinkveld, Rosie Romero and Gerald M. Gay. The syndicated pieces the Star carries are often poorly written and uninformative; in addition, they tend to feel like ads for Amazon! More local writers, please—for our pleasure and edification and, when appropriate, directions to local vendors.
Elizabeth Evans
Midtown
Limit guns in public
If we assume that the abortion laws in Texas are constitutional, let’s simply apply the same ideas to enforce a limitation for guns in public. Let the citizens enforce the law by suing anyone who presents a gun in public as well as anyone who aids those who present guns in public. This law addresses the actual gun owner and any business that sold the gun to that gun owner. Because it is the citizenry rather than the state that enforces this gun law, the gun owner and the business cannot use the federal courts to seek redress.
If this works for abortion, it is also work for guns. Thank you, Texas, for a great gun control solution that even conservatives should support.
Craig Whaley
Oro Valley
Put a price on carbon
As a mother, a teacher of 50 years and 75-year-old woman, I feel a strong responsibility to those generations that come after me. So I’m asking you to join me in calling your U.S. senators and telling them you want a price on carbon included in the reconciliation bill, which they are negotiating now. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has warned that we’re well on our way to destroying our planet as global warming causes catastrophic weather events, drought and wildfires. A major cause is the greenhouse gases emitted from burning coal, oil and gas. We can change this course of events only if we take aggressive action immediately to switch to solar, wind, and geothermal energy. . So please, call your senators. It takes just a minute.