Letters to the Editor: Nov. 29

Mass murders

Almost weekly we read about a deranged individual taking the lives of multiple people. The places and situations are different, but the outcomes are the same. Dead, wounded and a killer who may, or may not, have taken his own life.

To me the reasons are obvious, but the cessation is possibly not going to happen. Our lives have changed with social media and whatever we do, to extremes, is almost immediately broadcast to anyone who cares to see it. I hazard a guess that the majority of these killers have never lived except in almost total anonymity. The thought of becoming shockingly notorious is almost more than they can bare. So they thoughtlessly construct a method to become well known, albeit as a vile individual, who has intruded violently into the lives of others.

We can’t keep them off the internet, but maybe by not releasing the names of these killers we could reduce the happenings.

Phil Reinecker

East side

The results are in

The election is over. The results are in. Even though the country is more divided than ever, it is the perfect time for bipartisanship. Cooperation starts in the home and community.

Thankfully some of our leaders in Arizona are pledging to cooperate. Gov. Doug Ducey and Governor–elect Katie Hobbs have agreed to make the transition of governorship as smooth as possible. Hopefully this commitment to cooperation will continue at the national level.

There are so many problems to be solved — climate change, immigration, gun control, clean affordable energy, etc. — and the only way to do this is through bipartisanship. The people have spoken, and they voted for democracy. It is time for our elected officials to do their job and work together to solve the serious issues threatening our communities, country and world.

Maggie Kraft

North side

Being proactive with homelessness

What are the city of Tucson, Pima County and the state of Arizona doing about our homeless problem? They are not being proactive. The homeless population is growing rapidly in Tucson.

I propose using property, like the 27 acres now available on 29th Street and Swan Road, for a homelessness solution. It was formerly a Department of Economic Security property. Now it is empty and ready for a new use.

This would be an excellent place to build a new homeless community with the city, county, and/or state all kicking in to make it work. There is room for a large tent city, and you could put in bathroom facilities, a medical tent, a dentist office, counseling facilities, etc.

This is what I would call “being proactive.” Let’s take action and not pretend this issue is going to go away. Let’s become a leader in how we treat our homeless population and really give them a better chance at having some kind of decent life.

Curtis Simpson

East side

All I want for Christmas

All I want for Christmas is for the elections to finally be settled. No more lawsuits or complaints about a stolen election.

Also, maybe getting the squirrels out of my attic.

James McLin

East side

Gun safety

With each new mass shooting, we ought to publish the photos of every politician who has posed smilingly with weapons of mass murder. It must be made clear that they are a major part and cause of the culture of mass murder.

Alan Rubens